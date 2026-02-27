Lahontan Gold (TSXV:LG)

Lahontan Gold Eyes Resource Update as Production Nears

Lahontan Gold (TSXV: LG,OTCQB:LGCXF) is drawing investor attention as it advances toward renewed production at its historic Santa Fe Mine in Nevada. A revised mineral resource estimate is expected soon, offering a potential catalyst, according to a recent report by News Financial.

Highlights:

  • Resource update expected imminently
  • Santa Fe Mine advancing toward production
  • Strong drill results at West Santa Fe project

The Santa Fe Mine, which produced gold and silver from 1988–1994, comes with existing infrastructure and proven mineralization.

“Lahontan will incorporate these new drill holes into an updated MRE for Slab and the entire Santa Fe project. With a new MRE, combined with updated metallurgy and rising metal prices, the company will also complete an updated preliminary economic assessment,” stated CEO Kimberly Ann in the report. The update could significantly reshape market perception of the company’s asset base.

Recent drilling at the nearby West Santa Fe project delivered 36.6 m grading 3.11 g/t Au Eq, including a high-grade interval of 10.7 m at 5.75 g/t Au Eq from surface, highlighting the exploration upside of Lahontan’s satellite assets. These results may contribute to future resource growth and bolster the company’s transition from explorer to producer.

With drilling underway and key technical milestones approaching, Lahontan is positioning itself to move from exploration to development and production. Investors are watching closely, as the upcoming resource update and advancing mine infrastructure may mark the start of a new chapter for the historic Santa Fe operation.

Lahontan Gold Corp.
Lahontan Gold Corp.
