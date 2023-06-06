Battery MetalsInvesting News

CleanTech Lithium (OTCQB:CTLHF)

Laguna Verde Records Assays up to 417mg/L - Additional Wells at Francisco Basin to Upgrade Resource Estimate

Llamara Drilling Progress Update

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing next-generation sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the EV transition, shares the latest operations update and latest supportive commentary from the Chilean government. CTL remains in positive dialogue with Chilean Government representatives, following recent announcements on Chile's National Lithium Strategy, as the Company continues to progress its projects towards production of battery grade 'green' lithium, through Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE").

Laguna Verde

  • LV02 re-sampling in Q2 2023 - assays from re-sampling of well LV02 received, with an improvement in average lithium grade to 203mg/L and a peak grade of 417mg/L lithium
  • New wells at LV05 and LV06 completed Q2 2023 - reached drilling depths of 434m and 405m with aquifer thickness of 375m and 342m respectively
  • At LV05, 62 samples were collected and analysed with an average lithium grade of 202mg/L, and at LV06 53 samples recorded an average lithium grade of 174mg/L
  • Based on the completion of the 2023 drilling and pump test programmes, a JORC resource upgrade is expected in the coming weeks

Francisco Basin

  • All three new wells planned for the 2023 drilling campaign completed and two additional wells added to the programme underway to further test the extension of the resource
  • JORC resource upgrade expected early Q3 2023
  • Scoping Study nearing completion to follow JORC resource upgrade

Llamara

  • Exploration drill hole LL01 drilled to ~300m depth, encountered porous sandstone that recorded brine and a gas sequence which, for safety reasons, necessitated hole shut-in
  • Brine encountered at shallower depth than expected which is seen as a positive sign
  • Following evaluation of seismic data, a second exploration drill hole LL02 has recently commenced, drilling reaching a depth of 183m to date
  • Field programme on sampling of surface evaporite deposit to commence in Q3 2023

Chile's National Lithium Strategy / Minister of Mining Clarification

  • Minister of Mining, Marcela Hernando, clarifies in a recent interview with Mining.com that the government will only seek control of the operation in projects that are considered 'strategic' and currently the only strategic lithium area is in Salar de Atacama
  • The Company confirms that its projects are not subject to state participation requirements but the Company has the option to invite a state company to participate and will endeavour to develop the projects to the optimal benefit of all stakeholders

Aldo Boitano, Chief Executive Officer, of CleanTech Lithium PLC, said:

"CleanTech Lithium continues to make significant progress on the ground across all three of our projects, with drilling campaigns running simultaneously and delivering results and valuable insights to inform our path to production.

"At Llamara, while unexpected to encounter gas which required the well to be remediated before reaching the intended depth, the Board is encouraged by the findings, encountering brine at shallower depths than expected. We have already commenced drilling a well in a new location which, based on seismic data, is not expected to intersect gas.

"In the coming weeks we will be updating the market on JORC upgrades from Laguna Verde and from Francisco Basin, with the Scoping Study for Francisco Basin following shortly afterwards.

"We continue to have very positive discussions with the Government and state entities regarding the development of our projects and will provide further updates on progress in the coming weeks."


Click here for the full Press Release

This article includes content from CleanTech Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Lithium Investingaim:ctlcleantech lithiumfrankfurt:t2notcqb:ctlhf
CTLHF
The Conversation (0)
CleanTech Lithium (OTCQB:CTLHF)

CleanTech Lithium


CleanTech Lithium (OTCQB:CTLHF)

DTC Eligibility for OTCQX Trading in the U.S.

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing next-generation sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the EV transition, is pleased to announce the Company's ordinary shares in the United States are now eligible to be exchanged and settled through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC").
OTC Markets Group Welcomes CleanTech Lithium Plc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes CleanTech Lithium Plc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced CleanTech Lithium Plc. (AIM: CTL; OTCQX: CTLHF), an exploration and development company, advancing the next-generation of sustainable lithium projects for the EV transition, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. CleanTech Lithium Plc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

CleanTech Lithium Plc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CTLHF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference held May 2 nd -4 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3B1N9Fj

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference held May 2 nd -4 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3B1N9Fj

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

CleanTech Lithium

Company's Clarification Of Comments By Chile's President Gabriel Boric On Chile's National Lithium Strategy

The Board of CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM: CTL, Frankfurt: T2N, OTC: CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing the next generation of sustainable lithium projects in Chile, is pleased to provide further clarification on how the Company might be affected by Chile's recently announced National Lithium Strategy.

