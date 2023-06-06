Laguna Verde Records Assays up to 417mg/L - Additional Wells at Francisco Basin to Upgrade Resource Estimate

0.31-carat fancy color, rectangular radiant-cut diamond.
The original rough carat weight was 0.85 carats and the diamond was recovered from the 2021 bulk sample of the Q1-4 kimberlite at the Naujaat Project.
The Naujaat project houses the largest diamondiferous kimberlite pipe in the Eastern Canadian Arctic along with a rare population of yellow to orange diamonds. Thus far, North Arrow has identified a total of eight kimberlite pipes and associated dykes.
Pikoo
Located in east-central Saskatchewan, the Pikoo claims were first staked in 2011 based on the results of regional diamond exploration programs. Pikoo's most significant discovery to date, Kimberlite PK150, is roughly 10 to 15 meters wide with a 150-meter strike length traceable to 199 meters.
Loki
Situated close to Canada's first two diamond mines, Loki covers 13,898 hectares. North Arrow has identified multiple unsourced indicator trains in the property's north and south, including the historic South Coppermine indicator train.
Lac De Gras
Lac De Gras is located within the kimberlite field of the same name, which also hosts the world-class Ekati and Diavik diamond mines. Established as a joint venture with Arctic Canadian Diamond Company, the project is considered to have significant exploration potential for diamondiferous kimberlites.
Management Team
Ken Armstrong - President, CEO and Director
Ken Armstrong brings over 27 years of experience in the exploration industry. Through this time period, Armstrong has been involved in diamond, lithium, gold and nickel exploration in North America. From 2008 to 2010 he was involved in North Arrow’s lithium spodumene exploration in North Carolina and northern Canada.
Armstrong also serves as a director of Cornish Metals and a director and current past-president of the Northwest Territories & Nunavut Chamber of Mines. He is a registered professional geoscientist in the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Province of Ontario. Armstrong directs North Arrow's diamond exploration programs, reviewing all information of a scientific or technical nature related to the company's projects before publication.
Wayne Johnstone - Chief Financial Officer
Wayne Johnstone graduated from the University of British Columbia in 1977 with a Bachelor of Commerce (finance) and in 1979 earned his chartered accountant designation. He has over 30 years of financial experience with public and private companies. During the past 25 years, Johnstone has focused on mineral exploration and development stage public companies throughout North and South America. More recently, he was the CFO of New Dimension Resources and of Creston Moly.
Brenda Nowak - Corporate Secretary
Brenda Nowak has over 30 years of experience in the securities legal industry. In addition to her role with North Arrow, she is also the corporate secretary for Cornish Metals (formerly Strongbow Exploration) and NGEx Minerals. In the past, she held this same position for Filo Mining, International Northair Mines, New Dimension Resources, Troon Ventures, Stornoway Diamond, Capstone Mining, Creston Moly, Kaminak Gold, Bluestone Resources, Kivalliq Energy and West Melville Metals.
Prior to her career as a corporate secretary in the junior resource sector, Nowak was a paralegal with DuMoulin Black LLP and held positions with Nexus Venture Capital Lawyers and Aber Diamond Corporation.
Eira Thomas - Advisor
Eira Thomas brings more than 25 years of experience in the mining industry, including 16 years with Aber Diamond Corporation following their discovery of the Diavik diamond mine where she served in ever-increasing roles from initial discovery as a geologist to vice-president exploration and ultimately, director of the board. She was co-founder of Stornoway Diamond, serving first as CEO and then as executive chairman. There, she led the acquisition of the Renard diamond deposit which subsequently became Quebec's first diamond mine.
In 2007, Thomas founded Lucara with partners Lukas Lundin and Catherine McLeod Seltzer and in February 2018, adding to her directorship, became the president and CEO of the company. Prior to this, Thomas served as CEO of Kaminak Gold, which was acquired by Goldcorp in 2016 for $520 Million. She is also a director of Suncor Energy.
Allison Rippin-Armstrong - Advisor
Allison Rippin-Armstrong has over 20 years of experience in corporate social responsibility and environmental compliance, having worked for and advised resource companies, Indigenous and Territorial governments and non-government organizations. Rippin-Armstrong has been involved with projects throughout northern Canada including Nunavut, the Northwest Territories and Saskatchewan.
Rippin-Armstrong was also responsible for the environmental, permitting and community relations programs at Kaminak Gold prior to its acquisition by Goldcorp in July 2016. She is currently self-employed at ARA Environmental Consulting Services Ltd.
Robin Hopkins - Advisor
Robin Hopkins is a professional geologist with more than 20 years’ exploration experience throughout Canada, Greenland and southern Africa. Hopkins served as vice-president of exploration for Stornoway Diamond Corporation from 2006 to 2019, previously serving as the chief technical officer of Stornoway’s predecessor company, Stornoway Ventures, from 2003 until 2006.
Between 2000 and 2004, Hopkins was vice-president, of exploration for Navigator Exploration, and prior to that a key member of Aber Resources’ exploration team that discovered the Diavik Diamond Project pipes in the Northwest Territories in 1994. He is a graduate of the University of Waterloo (H.B.A.Sc. Earth sciences) and a qualified person under NI 43-101.
D. Grenville Thomas - Chairman
Grenville Thomas has over 50 years' experience in the mining industry, during which time he has built an impressive track record of discovery, most notably the world-class Diavik Diamond Mine and the Thor Lake rare metals deposit, both in the Northwest Territories.
He was the founder (and held positions of chairman, president and director) of Aber Resources (now Arctic Canadian Diamond Co.) and is currently a director of Cornish Metals and chairman and director of Westhaven Gold Corp.
Thomas's discoveries have earned him many honors, including "PDAC Prospector of the Year" for 1999 and "Man of the Year" by The Northern Miner newspaper (2001). In January of 2009, Thomas was inducted into the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame located at the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto, Canada.
Christopher Jennings - Director
Dr. Christopher Jennings brings to the board extensive experience in diamond, gold and base metal exploration and development throughout the world. Jennings was the founder of SouthernEra Diamonds Inc., served as a consultant to Aber Resources and has held positions with numerous companies including International Corona, BP Minerals (Canada) and Falconbridge.
Blair Murdoch - Director
Blair Murdoch has 30 years’ experience in senior management in both private and public companies, with expertise encompassing sales, marketing and finance. He is the chairman of Option-NFA, a company traded on the TSX Venture Exchange and he holds a B.Sc. (mathematics) from the University of British Columbia
Torrie Chartier - Director
Torrie Chartier has over 20 years of experience as a diamond exploration geologist. In the 1980-90s, Chartier worked as an independent consultant and diamond geologist in exploration projects for various junior companies and was directly involved in the discovery of kimberlites in Michigan, NWT, Nunavut, and Greenland. She presently serves as CFO and a director of Uravan Minerals, a Calgary-based junior uranium explorer.
In March 2022, Elbow River Helicopters, the company she formed with her partner, Bruce Holloway, was sold to Blackcomb Helicopters. She has remained on as regional manager of business development.