LaFleur Minerals Inc. Offers Unique Value Proposition for Leveraging Rising Gold Prices

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Offers Unique Value Proposition for Leveraging Rising Gold Prices

Via InvestorWire — LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN ( InvestorBrandNetwork ) a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

To view the full publication, "Record Gold Prices Create Unprecedented Opportunities for Near-Term Producers," please visit: https://nnw.fm/GMYGw .

Gold has reached a new record high as the U.S. dollar weakens and investors price in expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut. At more than $3,500 an ounce, the yellow metal is shining brighter than ever, buoyed by concerns over inflation, currency debasement and slowing global growth. With the market environment pointing toward continued strength, companies with near-term production potential stand to benefit disproportionately.

LaFleur Minerals Inc. is one such company. Transitioning from explorer to producer, LaFleur's timing could not be better. With a fully permitted, recently refurbished gold processing mill in excellent condition and strategically located assets in one of Canada's most prolific mining belts, the company offers a unique value proposition for investors seeking to leverage rising gold prices.

About LaFleur Minerals Inc.

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. Our mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our resource-stage Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project is approximately 16,600 hectares (166 km 2 ) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur has recently consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec, and Jolin gold deposits and several other showings that make up the Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road with a rail line running through the property allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential. LaFleur Minerals' fully refurbished and permitted Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing more than 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material at Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects.

For more information, visit the company's website at LaFleur Minerals Profile .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to LFLR are available in the company's newsroom at https://ibn.fm/LFLRF

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire ("NNW") is a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or republished: https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com/Disclaimer

NetworkNewsWire
New York, NY
www.NetworkNewsWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com

NetworkNewsWire is powered by IBN


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

LaFleur MineralsLFLR:CNXCSE:LFLRPrecious Metals Investing
LFLR:CNX
LaFleur Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

LaFleur Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
LaFleur Minerals (CSE:LFLR)

LaFleur Minerals

Keep reading...Show less

Advancing a district-scale gold asset and near-producing mill in Quebec’s Abitibi Gold Belt

LaFleur Minerals Closes Unit Offering

LaFleur Minerals Closes Unit Offering

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company" or "Issuer") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated September 10, 2025, the Company has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.48 per Unit for gross proceeds of $553,281.12 (the "Offering"). The Company issued an aggregate 1,152,669 Units pursuant to the Offering.

Each Unit consisted of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one transferrable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.75 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The Warrants are subject to an accelerated expiry upon thirty (30) business days' notice from the Company in the event the closing price of the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") is equal to or above a price of $0.90 for fourteen (14) consecutive trading days any time after closing of the Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LaFleur Minerals Closes Fully Subscribed LIFE Offering and Announces Investor Relations Partnerships

LaFleur Minerals Closes Fully Subscribed LIFE Offering and Announces Investor Relations Partnerships

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company" or "Issuer") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated July 30, 2025, and August 29, 2025, the Company has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units of the Company (the "LIFE Units") at a price of $0.48 per Unit under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (as defined herein) for gross proceeds of $2,880,000 (the "LIFE Offering"). The Company also intends to close its previously announced charity flow-through offering up to 3,750,000 charity flow-through units of the Company at a price of $0.69 per charity flow-through unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,587,500.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LaFleur Minerals Files Amended and Restated Offering Document

LaFleur Minerals Files Amended and Restated Offering Document

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company" or "Issuer") announces that, further to its news release dated July 30, 2025, the Company has revised the offering amounts for its previously announced financings.

LIFE Offering

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LaFleur Minerals Provides Swanson Drilling Update, Acquires Key Swanson Claim, and Files Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report

LaFleur Minerals Provides Swanson Drilling Update, Acquires Key Swanson Claim, and Files Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that to date, seven (7) diamond drill holes totaling 1,764 metres have been completed at its Swanson Gold Project ("Swanson") since drilling commenced in early July (Figure 1). Three (3) of these holes have been sampled, sawn, and sent to the assay laboratory for analysis, with final results expected in the coming weeks. The Swanson Gold Project is particularly well positioned as it lies in the heart of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec, a globally renowned gold district.

Drilling is currently focused on the northern part of the Swanson Gold Project near the Swanson Gold Deposit, which hosts an Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate. These regional exploration holes are testing geological, geophysical, and geochemical targets up to 3 km from the Swanson Gold Deposit and along strike of a major structural break. Visual core logging suggests that several of the completed holes intersected geological features similar to those hosting known mineralization at the Swanson Gold Deposit.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LaFleur Minerals Engages Advisors for Strategic Beacon Gold Mill Restart Debt Financing and Announces LIFE and Charity Flow-Through Unit Offerings

LaFleur Minerals Engages Advisors for Strategic Beacon Gold Mill Restart Debt Financing and Announces LIFE and Charity Flow-Through Unit Offerings

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company" or "Issuer") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an arm's length engagement agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 25, 2025, with FMI Securities Inc. ("FMIS"), an Ontario-registered Exempt Market Dealer, and FM Global Markets Inc. ("FMGM"), a FINRA-registered U.S. dealer (together with FMIS, the "Agents"). Under the Agreement, the Agents will act as exclusive corporate finance advisors and placement agents on a best-efforts basis to LaFleur Minerals for a proposed secured debt financing of up to CAD $5,000,000 (the "Debt Financing") for the purpose of restarting gold production at the Beacon Gold Mill, located in Val d'Or, Quebec, Canada.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Equity Metals Reports Shallow Extensions of the No. 3 Vein to the Northwest of Historic Workings, Silver Queen Property, BC

Equity Metals Reports Shallow Extensions of the No. 3 Vein to the Northwest of Historic Workings, Silver Queen Property, BC

Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY,OTC:EQMEF) ("Equity") reports new precious and base metal assays from the Summer '25 drill program on its 100% owned Silver Queen Au-Ag project, British Columbia, which continue to extend the lateral projection of the No. 3 North vein beyond the Company's 2022 Resource Estimate.

Assay highlights from the latest drilling include:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cartier Cuts 16.7 g/t Au over 2.1 m at Contact ; Strengthens Shallow High-Grade Gold Potential; Supports Expansion Drilling

Cartier Cuts 16.7 g/t Au over 2.1 m at Contact ; Strengthens Shallow High-Grade Gold Potential; Supports Expansion Drilling

Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR,OTC:ECRFF; FSE: 6CA) is pleased to announce the first batch of results from Contact Sector and more precisely, the North Contact Zone (NCZ), from the fully funded 100,000-m drilling program (2 drill rigs) on its 100%-owned Cadillac Project, located in Val-d'Or (Abitibi, Quebec).

Strategic Highlights from Contact Sector

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Locksley Continues to Strengthen its Position in Paving Pathway to 100% Made in America

Locksley Continues to Strengthen its Position in Paving Pathway to 100% Made in America

Company Reports Exceptional Initial Metallurgical Results for Its US Mojave Project

Locksley Resources Ltd. (ASX: LKY,OTC:LKYRF; OTCQB: LKYRF) announced it has achieved significant results from initial metallurgical testwork completed by the company on samples collected from the Desert Antimony Mine (DAM) Prospect. These results validate that the Mojave Project can deliver feedstock required to underpin a domestic mine-to-market antimony supply chain. Recovery rates of the level indicated in the initial testing confirm Locksley's pathway to 100% Made in America Antimony, which is directly aligned with U.S. government priorities for onshore critical mineral supply security.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FinEx Metals Completes Initial Drilling on Ruoppa Gold Project

FinEx Metals Completes Initial Drilling on Ruoppa Gold Project

(TheNewswire)

FinEx Metals Ltd. (TSX-V: FINX) ("FinEx" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its 2025 summer field exploration program, including drilling 14 diamond drill holes totalling 2,483 metres across multiple target areas on its 100% owned Ruoppa gold project, located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt of Finland

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Mobilizes Second Drill Rig at Tahami South; Announces Marketing Agreements

Quimbaya Gold Mobilizes Second Drill Rig at Tahami South; Announces Marketing Agreements

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM,OTC:QIMGF) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the mobilization of a second drill rig to the Tahami South area of its 100%-owned Tahami Project in Antioquia, Colombia.

The additional drill rig has been deployed to accelerate the ongoing 4,000 meters drill program following positive initial observations in the first holes at Tahami South.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Casablanca Antimony Geophysics - Updated JORC Table

Casablanca Antimony Geophysics - Updated JORC Table

Zeus Resources Limited (ZEU:AU) has announced Casablanca Antimony Geophysics - Updated JORC Table

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

LaFleur Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

LaFleur Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Equity Metals Reports Shallow Extensions of the No. 3 Vein to the Northwest of Historic Workings, Silver Queen Property, BC

Angkor Shares For Debt Transaction

Saga Metals Mobilizes for Major Drill Program at Radar Project in Labrador, Targeting Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Angkor Shares For Debt Transaction

Battery Metals Investing

Saga Metals Mobilizes for Major Drill Program at Radar Project in Labrador, Targeting Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Announces Favourable Amendment and Closing of the Melba Asset Purchase Agreement

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel and JOGMEC select the Advocate Nickel Property in Newfoundland to be advanced as a Designated Project

Base Metals Investing

Sun Summit Adds Second Drill Rig to Follow Up on Success at Creek Zone and Provides Exploration Update from the JD Project, Toodoggone District

Energy Investing

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES UPDATED PEA FOR GOLDFIELDS, SASKATCHEWAN

Base Metals Investing

Canada One Provides Review of Exploration at Haul Road Zone, Copper Dome Project