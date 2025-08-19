LaFleur Minerals Files Amended and Restated Offering Document

LaFleur Minerals Files Amended and Restated Offering Document

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company" or "Issuer") announces that, further to its news release dated July 30, 2025, the Company has revised the offering amounts for its previously announced financings.

LIFE Offering

The Company will now be conducting a non-brokered private placement offering of a minimum of 3,125,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.48 per Unit for minimum gross proceeds of approximately $1,500,000 (the "Minimum LIFE Offering") and a maximum of 6,000,000 Units for maximum gross proceeds of approximately $2,880,000 (the "Maximum LIFE Offering" and together with the Minimum LIFE Offering, the "LIFE Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") granting the holder the right to purchase one (1) additional Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.75 at any time on or before 24 months from the Closing Date (defined below). The Warrants will be subject to an accelerated expiry upon thirty (30) business days' notice from the Company in the event the closing price of the Common Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") is equal to or above a price of $0.90 for fourteen (14) consecutive trading days any time after closing of the Offering.

The gross proceeds from the LIFE Offering will be used for the advancement of exploration initiatives at the Company's Swanson Gold Project and for operational purposes at the Beacon Gold Mill, in addition to working capital and general corporate expenses.

The Units will be offered for sale pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, as amended by CSA Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, to purchasers resident in Canada, excluding Quebec, and other qualifying jurisdictions.

The securities offered under the LIFE Offering will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. There is an amended and restated offering document (the "Offering Document") related to the LIFE Offering that can be accessed under the Issuer's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and at the Company's website at www.lafleurminerals.com. Prospective investors should read this Offering Document before making an investment decision.

Charity Flow-Through (FT) Offering

The Company will now be conducting a concurrent non-brokered private placement of a minimum of 1,449,276 charity flow-through units of the Issuer ("Charity FT Units") at a price of $0.69 per Charity FT Unit for minimum gross proceeds of approximately $1,000,000 (the "Minimum Concurrent Private Placement") and a maximum of 3,750,000 Charity FT Units at a price of $0.69 per Charity FT Unit for maximum gross proceeds of approximately $2,587,500 (the "Maximum Concurrent Private Placement", and together with the Minimum Concurrent Private Placement, the "Concurrent Private Placement") (the Concurrent Private Placement together with the LIFE Offering is referred to herein as the "Offering"). Each Charity FT Unit will consist of one Common Share to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and the Taxation Act (Québec), and one Warrant which shall have the same terms as the Warrants comprising the Units issued in the LIFE Offering.

The gross proceeds from the issuance and sale of the Charity FT Units will be used on the Company's Swanson Gold Project to incur "Canadian Exploration Expenses" as such term is defined under subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (or would so qualify if the references to "before 2026" in paragraph (a) of the definition of "flow-through mining expenditure" in subsection 127(9) of the Tax Act were read as "before 2027" and the references in paragraphs (c) and (d) of that definition to "before April 2025" were read as "before April 2026"). The qualifying expenditures will be incurred on or before December 31, 2026, and will be renounced to the subscribers with an effective date no later than December 31, 2025, in an aggregate amount not less than the gross proceeds raised from the Common Shares comprising the Charity FT Units.

All securities issued in connection with the Charity FT Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day following the date of issuance in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about August 29, 2025 (the "Closing Date"), or such other earlier or later date as the Company may determine.

The Company has also agreed to pay qualified finders and brokers a cash commission of 7.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering and such number of broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants") as is equal to 7.0% of the number of Units and Charity FT Units sold under the Offering. Each Broker Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price equal to $0.75 for a period of 24 months following the Closing Date.

This news release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities referred to in this news release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. "United States" and "U.S. person" are as defined in Regulation S under the U.S Securities Act.

About LaFleur Minerals Inc.
LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. Our mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our resource-stage Swanson Gold Deposit and the Beacon Gold Mill, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project is approximately 18,304 hectares (183 km2) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur has recently consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec, and Jolin gold deposits and several other showings which make up the Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential. Lafleur Mineral's fully refurbished and permitted Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing over 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material at Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects.

ON BEHALF OF LaFleur Minerals INC.

Paul Ténière, M.Sc., P.Geo.
Chief Executive Officer
E: info@lafleurminerals.com
LaFleur Minerals Inc.
1500-1055 West Georgia Street
Vancouver, BC V6E 4N7

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements related to the closing of the Offering and the anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/263109

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

LaFleur MineralsLFLR:CNXCSE:LFLRPrecious Metals Investing
LFLR:CNX
LaFleur Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

LaFleur Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
LaFleur Minerals (CSE:LFLR)

LaFleur Minerals

Keep reading...Show less

Advancing a district-scale gold asset and near-producing mill in Quebec’s Abitibi Gold Belt

LaFleur Minerals Provides Swanson Drilling Update, Acquires Key Swanson Claim, and Files Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report

LaFleur Minerals Provides Swanson Drilling Update, Acquires Key Swanson Claim, and Files Updated NI 43-101 Technical Report

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that to date, seven (7) diamond drill holes totaling 1,764 metres have been completed at its Swanson Gold Project ("Swanson") since drilling commenced in early July (Figure 1). Three (3) of these holes have been sampled, sawn, and sent to the assay laboratory for analysis, with final results expected in the coming weeks. The Swanson Gold Project is particularly well positioned as it lies in the heart of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec, a globally renowned gold district.

Drilling is currently focused on the northern part of the Swanson Gold Project near the Swanson Gold Deposit, which hosts an Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate. These regional exploration holes are testing geological, geophysical, and geochemical targets up to 3 km from the Swanson Gold Deposit and along strike of a major structural break. Visual core logging suggests that several of the completed holes intersected geological features similar to those hosting known mineralization at the Swanson Gold Deposit.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LaFleur Minerals Engages Advisors for Strategic Beacon Gold Mill Restart Debt Financing and Announces LIFE and Charity Flow-Through Unit Offerings

LaFleur Minerals Engages Advisors for Strategic Beacon Gold Mill Restart Debt Financing and Announces LIFE and Charity Flow-Through Unit Offerings

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company" or "Issuer") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an arm's length engagement agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 25, 2025, with FMI Securities Inc. ("FMIS"), an Ontario-registered Exempt Market Dealer, and FM Global Markets Inc. ("FMGM"), a FINRA-registered U.S. dealer (together with FMIS, the "Agents"). Under the Agreement, the Agents will act as exclusive corporate finance advisors and placement agents on a best-efforts basis to LaFleur Minerals for a proposed secured debt financing of up to CAD $5,000,000 (the "Debt Financing") for the purpose of restarting gold production at the Beacon Gold Mill, located in Val d'Or, Quebec, Canada.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LaFleur Minerals Inc. Capitalizing on Trend, Accelerating Transition

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Capitalizing on Trend, Accelerating Transition

Via InvestorWire — LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN ( InvestorBrandNetwork ) a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

To view the full publication, "Surging Gold Prices Fuel Junior Miner's Push to Production," please visit: https://ibn.fm/PxDwC .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
IBN Announces Latest Episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast featuring Chairman Kal Malhi and CEO Paul Ténière of LaFleur Minerals Inc.

IBN Announces Latest Episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast featuring Chairman Kal Malhi and CEO Paul Ténière of LaFleur Minerals Inc.

Via IBN IBN a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The MiningNewsWire Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The MiningNewsWire Podcast features revealing sit-downs with executives who are shaping the future of the global mining industry. The latest episode features Chairman Kal Malhi and CEO Paul Ténière of LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) , a Canadian exploration and development company focused on gold assets in Québec's Abitibi region.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Early Warning Report Issued Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103

Early Warning Report Issued Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Issuer"). This press release is being issued in connection with the filing of an early warning report (the "Early Warning Report") pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues regarding the acquisition of securities of the Issuer by Bullrun Capital Inc. (the "Acquiror"). The Acquiror is a private venture firm incorporated pursuant to the laws of the Province of British Columbia and is owned and controlled by Kulwant (Kal) Malhi, a director and Chairman of the Issuer, with a head office at 10589 Ladner Trunk Road, Vancouver, BC V4K 3N3. The Issuer's head office is located at Suite 1500-1055 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 4N7.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Apollo Silver Congratulates Equinox Gold on FAST-41 Permitting

Apollo Silver Congratulates Equinox Gold on FAST-41 Permitting

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) congratulates Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) on the recent acceptance of its Castle Mountain Project into the United States' FAST-41 program, which is designed to streamline and derisk the permitting process. Castle Mountain is located just 165km from Apollo's Calico silver and barite project both situated in San Bernardino County, California.

Ross McElroy, President and CEO of Apollo, commented, " This news speaks to the diligence of the Equinox team in advancing their project to this stage. Crucially for our Calico Project in San Bernardino County, which hosts one of the largest undeveloped silver deposits in North America, this also highlights the government's determination to accelerate domestic mine development. "

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Apollo Silver Engages CDMG for Marketing Services

Apollo Silver Engages CDMG for Marketing Services

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Creative Direct Marketing Group, Inc. ("CDMG"), an arm's-length service provider, to provide marketing and advertising services for an aggregate total of US$1,620,357 (the "Agreement"), payable in tranches, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and applicable securities laws. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, CDMG specializes in marketing, advertising, and public awareness across various sectors, including mining and metals.

Pursuant to a work order dated May 16, 2025, the Company initially engaged CDMG to develop creative content for potential marketing and advertising campaigns. The Company has entered into subsequent work orders dated August 14, 2025, authorizing CDMG to proceed with a marketing and advertising campaign focused on increasing investor awareness through online platforms and physical marketing, including direct mail. The campaign is expected to commence in September 2025 and continue through November 2025. The CDMG Agreement contains no performance-based conditions, and CDMG will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation. The principals of CDMG have confirmed that they have no direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities and no right or intention to acquire such an interest.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Investor Presentation

Investor Presentation

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Investor Presentation

Download the PDF here.

Farm In Agreement to acquire St George Gold-Antimony Project

Farm In Agreement to acquire St George Gold-Antimony Project

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Farm In Agreement to acquire St George Gold-Antimony Project

Download the PDF here.

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Corporate Update and Strategic Leadership Changes With Focus On Accelerating Nevada Asset Development

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Corporate Update and Strategic Leadership Changes With Focus On Accelerating Nevada Asset Development

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, BC August 15, 2025 TheNewswire - Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM,OTC:ELMGF | FSE: 7YS0 | OTC: ELMGF) (the "Company"), is a Canadian mining company focused on developing its portfolio of gold and silver projects in Nevada and Peru, announces strategic leadership changes which will be effective August 31, 2025, alongside an update on its advancing growth strategy.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1911 Gold Corporation Engages Suzette Ramcharan for Investor Relations Services

1911 Gold Corporation Engages Suzette Ramcharan for Investor Relations Services

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF; OTCQB: AUMBF; FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce that, subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") acceptance, it has engaged WIN Expertise Inc. (" WIN "), operated by Suzette Ramcharan to provide investor relations and corporate communications services (the " Services ").

WIN (an Ontario -based company) specializes in investor relations services and will develop and implement an investor relations strategy for 1911 Gold to support the Company's goals and objectives, targeting a broader and more diversified investor base. The engagement is for an initial period of six months and bears an aggregate fee of $48,000 , to be paid in installments of $6,000 per month for the first three months and $10,000 per month for the following three months. For the first three months, Ms. Ramcharan will spend approximately 20 hours per week providing the Services to the Company, and approximately 40 hours per week thereafter. WIN is also entitled to reimbursement by the Company for its expenses and to an additional fee of $3,000 for each in-person industry event or conference attended by Ms. Ramcharan, at the election of the Company, on behalf of the Company. The Services will commence, and the first monthly payment will be made upon receipt of TSXV acceptance of the Services.

WIN's engagement as an investor relations and corporate communications services provider may be renewed upon completion of the initial six-month term, following which WIN will be paid a monthly fee of $10,000 for approximately 40 hours per week dedicated to providing the Services. All fees and expenses will be paid from the working capital of the Company. WIN and Ms. Ramcharan are arm's-length parties to the Company. Neither WIN nor Ms. Ramcharan have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About 1911 Gold Corporation

1911 Gold is a junior explorer that holds a highly prospective, consolidated land package totalling more than 61,647 hectares within and adjacent to the Archean Rice Lake greenstone belt in Manitoba , and also owns the True North mine and mill complex at Bissett, Manitoba . 1911 Gold believes its land package is a prime exploration opportunity, with the potential to develop a mining district centred on the True North complex. The Company also owns the Apex project near Snow Lake, Manitoba and the Denton-Keefer project near Timmins, Ontario . It intends to focus on organic growth and accretive acquisition opportunities in North America .

1911 Gold's True North complex and exploration land package are located within the traditional territory of the Hollow Water First Nation, signatory to Treaty No. 5 (1875-76). 1911 Gold looks forward to maintaining open, co-operative and respectful communication with the Hollow Water First Nation and all local stakeholders in order to build mutually beneficial working relationships.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Shaun Heinrichs
President and CEO

www.1911gold.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Company believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including, but not limited to, the expected term of the Services to be provided, the total compensation expected to be paid for the Services, the results to the Company and its shareholders of the Services, the timing and ability of the Company to receive necessary regulatory approvals for the Services, the results of any exploration or other work on the Company's properties, and the plans, operations and prospects of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although 1911 Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are given as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE 1911 Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2025/15/c3783.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

LaFleur Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

LaFleur Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Viani Drilling and Sampling Results

Shallow, high-grade drilling results continue at Sandstone

Trading Halt

Sitka Intersects Multiple Occurrences of Visible Gold from near Surface in Initial Six Diamond Drill Holes Completed at the Contact Zone, RC Gold Project, Yukon

Related News

Gold Investing

Viani Drilling and Sampling Results

Gold Investing

Shallow, high-grade drilling results continue at Sandstone

Copper Investing

Matt Geiger: Hard Assets at Turning Point, How I'm Investing Now

Gold Investing

Sitka Intersects Multiple Occurrences of Visible Gold from near Surface in Initial Six Diamond Drill Holes Completed at the Contact Zone, RC Gold Project, Yukon

Gold Investing

Completion of Wudinna Gold Assets Sale & Payments Received

Gold Investing

Lahontan Acquires Strategic Claims South of The York Pit, Expanding The Santa Fe Mine Project

silver investing

Silver Miners Deliver Record Q2 Earnings on Fresh Price Highs

×