LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - RIO TINTO RELEASES IOC PRODUCTION AND SALES INFORMATION

Rio Tinto released its quarterly operational report for the third quarter ending September 30, 2023 which included Iron Ore Company of Canada ("IOC") production and sales information. Specifically, Rio Tinto announced that in the third quarter of 2023, IOC had total saleable iron ore production of 4.06 million tonnes, comprised of 2.12 million tonnes of pellets and 1.94 million tonnes of concentrate for sale ("CFS").

Rio Tinto also announced that IOC had total iron ore sales in the third quarter of 2023 of 3.91 million tonnes, comprised of 1.82 million tonnes of pellets and 2.10 million tonnes of CFS. Rio Tinto's full year production guidance for IOC has also been reduced to 15.8 to 16.7 million tonnes (previously 17.0 to 18.7 million tonnes). Comparisons to prior quarters and Rio Tinto's commentary on the changes can be found in Rio Tinto's quarterly operational report which is posted on their website. Please note that the IOC sales tonnages are calculated slightly differently for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation's ("LIORC") royalty.

LIORC will be releasing its full third quarter report after the market close on November 2, 2023 .

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in IOC directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan", "intend", "should", "would", "anticipate" and other similar terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly, including iron ore price and volume volatility; the performance of IOC; market conditions in the steel industry; fluctuations in the value of the Canadian and U.S. dollar; mining risks that cause a disruption in operations and availability of insurance; disruption in IOC's operations caused by natural disasters, severe weather conditions and public health crises, including the COVID-19 outbreak; failure of information systems or damage from cyber security attacks; adverse changes in domestic and global economic and political conditions; changes in government regulation and taxation; national, provincial and international laws, regulations and policies regarding climate change that further limit the emissions of greenhouse gases or increase the costs of operations for IOC or its customers; changes affecting IOC's customers; competition from other iron ore producers; renewal of mining licences and leases; relationships with indigenous groups; litigation; and uncertainty in the estimates of reserves and resources. A discussion of these factors is contained in LIORC's annual information form dated March 7, 2023 under the heading, "Risk Factors". Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of LIORC believes are reasonable assumptions, LIORC cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and LIORC assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances. This press release should be viewed in conjunction with LIORC's other publicly available filings, copies of which can be obtained electronically on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

SOURCE Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/17/c0130.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Labrador Iron Ore RoyaltyLIF:CALIFZFIron Investing
LIF:CA,LIFZF
stacks of rebar

Types of Iron Ore: Hematite vs. Magnetite (Updated 2023)

Knowing about the different types of iron ore is useful for investors interested in the space.

Iron, a key material in steel and other applications, is most often found in hematite and magnetite ores, though goethite, limonite and siderite ores are also common sources.

Below the Investing News Network has put together some basic information about hematite and magnetite ores, including what they are and where they’re found. Keep reading to learn more.

Keep reading...Show less

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - CASH DIVIDEND FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2023 - $0.95 PER COMMON SHARE

The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX: LIF) declared today a quarterly cash dividend of $0.95 per Common Share. The dividend is payable to holders of record at the close of business on September 29, 2023 and is to be paid on October 26, 2023 .

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

IRON ORE COMPANY OF CANADA DIVIDEND

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation ("LIORC") announced that Iron Ore Company of Canada ("IOC"), in which LIORC holds a 15.1% equity interest, has declared a dividend to be paid in September. LIORC's portion of the IOC dividend is U.S. $22.6 million or about CDN. $30.6 million . For further clarity, this announcement refers to the declaration of an IOC dividend to be received by LIORC and is NOT the declaration by LIORC of a dividend to be paid to LIORC shareholders. LIORC typically declares a third quarter dividend later in September based on the total amount of cash expected to be received in the quarter, including the IOC dividend.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2023

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation ("LIORC") (TSX: LIF) announced today its operation and cash flow results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023 .

To the Holders of Common Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation ("LIORC" or the "Corporation") present the second quarter report for the period ended June 30, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cyclone Metals

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report for the Quarter Ended 30 June 2023

Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX: CLE) (Cyclone or the Company) is an Australian domiciled mineral development and investment company. Cyclone Metals is focussed on developing its flagship iron ore project, Block 103 located in the Labrador Trough in Canada. The Company also has interests in several exploration and mining projects and companies, providing exposure to lithium, iron ore, copper and gold, assets globally (refer to Annexure 2) which include shares in listed ASX entities valued at $7.6m as of 28 July 2023.

Keep reading...Show less

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - RIO TINTO RELEASES IOC PRODUCTION AND SALES INFORMATION

Rio Tinto released its operations review for the second quarter ending June 30, 2023 which included Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) production and sales information. Specifically, Rio Tinto announced that in the second quarter of 2023, IOC had total saleable iron ore production of 3.51 million tonnes, comprised of 1.61 million tonnes of pellets and 1.91 million tonnes of concentrate for sale (CFS). Rio Tinto also announced that IOC had total iron ore sales in the second quarter of 2023 of 4.43 million tonnes, comprised of 2.30 million tonnes of pellets and 2.12 million tonnes of CFS. Comparisons to prior quarters and Rio Tinto's commentary on the changes can be found in Rio Tinto's quarterly operational report which is posted on their website. Please note that the IOC sales tonnages are calculated slightly differently for the Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation's (LIORC) royalty.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

×