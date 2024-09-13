LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - CASH DIVIDEND FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2024 - $0.70 PER COMMON SHARE

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

5 Best-performing ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

The First of Three New Drilling Programs Underway in Major Australian Gold & Critical Minerals Provinces

Drilling Success Expands Mineralised Trends at Lo Herma

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Completion of the MAvERIC Phase II Study in Recurrent Pericarditis with Results to be Presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2024

Awalé Hits Multiple High-Grade Intercepts, including 3.3 g/t Gold Eq. over 35 Metres at the BBM Zone, Odienné Project

$5.6M Contract Awarded for US Department of Defense Project

Ewoyaa Lithium Project Granted EPA Permit

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Dynasty Gold

DYG:CC

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA

XReality Group

XRG:AU

Grande Portage Resources

GPG:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - CASH DIVIDEND FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2024 - $0.70 PER COMMON SHARE

The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX: LIF) declared today a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per Common Share. The dividend is payable to holders of record at the close of business on September 27, 2024 and is to be paid on October 28, 2024 .

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation)

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in IOC directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced and sold by IOC.

SOURCE Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2024/13/c4639.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Labrador Iron Ore RoyaltyLIF:CALIFZFIron Investing
LIF:CA,LIFZF
The Conversation (0)
Green technology concept.

Report: Australia's Biggest Future Export Opportunity Hinges on Pilbara Decarbonisation

Australian think tank Climate Energy Finance (CEF) published a report on how accelerating the electrification and decarbonisation of the Pilbara region would help the country achieve its green export goals.

Called “Superpowering-Up,” the report was written by Matt Pollard, net-zero transformation analyst at CEF, and Tim Buckley, a director at the organisation. It was made available to the public on August 13.

One of the report's main findings is that single common-user grid infrastructure in the Pilbara area would be a key catalyst in speeding up decarbonisation in the region, which is the "engine room" of Australia's resource sector.

Keep reading...Show less
ESG symbols displayed above keyboard.

Australia's Mining Dilemma: Can ESG Goals and Competitive Production Coexist?

With investors placing increasing value on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, mining companies are having to choose between maintaining competitive production and promoting ESG principles.

That's the topic explored in an August 8 report from Callum Perry, Solomon Cefai, Alice Li and Laura Roberts of Fastmarkets. In it, they outline the conundrum facing Australia's mining industry and the impact it's having.

The report begins with a refresher on Australia's ESG frameworks at both the state and federal level. While these initiatives underscore a commitment to responsible mining practices, they are also tough to navigate.

Keep reading...Show less
Leeuwin Metals

Highly Encouraging Rock Chip Results Returned from West Pilbara Iron Ore Project

Leeuwin Metals Ltd (Leeuwin or the Company) (ASX: LM1) is pleased to announce that results have been received from first pass rock chip sampling program conducted at its West Pilbara Iron Ore Project in Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2024

To the Holders of Common Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation ("LIORC" or the "Corporation") present the second quarter report for the period ended June 30, 2024 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Burley Minerals

Maiden Drilling Programme Commences at Broad Flat Well Iron Project

Burley Minerals Limited (ASX: BUR, “Burley” or “the Company”) is pleased to confirm that the maiden drilling programme has commenced at the Broad Flat Well Iron Project (E47/4580) in the Pilbara, WA (1).

Keep reading...Show less
Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

Paris 2024 Olympic Medals Showcase History with Priceless Eiffel Tower Iron

As the world eagerly anticipates the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, which will take place from July 26 to August 11, the medals to be awarded to victorious athletes have garnered attention for their unique design and composition.

This year, the medals are not just a symbol of athletic achievement but also a piece of French history.

Each medal contains an 18 gram piece of original iron from the Eiffel Tower, the symbol of Paris, in the shape of a hexagon at the center — a nod to mainland France’s nickname "The Hexagon." Embossed lines radiating from the hexagon create a striking visual effect.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Linius Technologies: Game-changing, Data-driven Personalized Video Content for the Sports and Broadcast Industry

NorthStar Gaming Announces Short-Term Financing

NorthStar Gaming Announces Short-Term Financing

Galloper Gold Commences Diamond Drilling at Glover Island

Related News

Gold Investing

Catalyst Metals Boosts Ore Reserves, Lays Out Plan to Double Gold Production

Precious Metals Investing

Galloper Gold Commences Diamond Drilling at Glover Island

Gold Investing

Testing Confirms Potential for Significant Antimony Production from the La Demajagua Gold-Silver-Antimony Mine, Cuba

Uranium Investing

Federal Court of Australia Approves Transformational Acquisition of Base Resources

Gold Investing

Increased Lion Participation in Brightstar Placement

Gold Investing

Brightstar Signs Major Drill for Equity Agreement with Topdrill

×