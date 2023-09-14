Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - CASH DIVIDEND FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2023 - $0.95 PER COMMON SHARE

The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX: LIF) declared today a quarterly cash dividend of $0.95 per Common Share. The dividend is payable to holders of record at the close of business on September 29, 2023 and is to be paid on October 26, 2023 .

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in IOC directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC.

SOURCE Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2023/14/c9419.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

The Conversation (0)

IRON ORE COMPANY OF CANADA DIVIDEND

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation ("LIORC") announced that Iron Ore Company of Canada ("IOC"), in which LIORC holds a 15.1% equity interest, has declared a dividend to be paid in September. LIORC's portion of the IOC dividend is U.S. $22.6 million or about CDN. $30.6 million . For further clarity, this announcement refers to the declaration of an IOC dividend to be received by LIORC and is NOT the declaration by LIORC of a dividend to be paid to LIORC shareholders. LIORC typically declares a third quarter dividend later in September based on the total amount of cash expected to be received in the quarter, including the IOC dividend.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2023

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation ("LIORC") (TSX: LIF) announced today its operation and cash flow results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023 .

To the Holders of Common Shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation ("LIORC" or the "Corporation") present the second quarter report for the period ended June 30, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cyclone Metals

Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report for the Quarter Ended 30 June 2023

Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX: CLE) (Cyclone or the Company) is an Australian domiciled mineral development and investment company. Cyclone Metals is focussed on developing its flagship iron ore project, Block 103 located in the Labrador Trough in Canada. The Company also has interests in several exploration and mining projects and companies, providing exposure to lithium, iron ore, copper and gold, assets globally (refer to Annexure 2) which include shares in listed ASX entities valued at $7.6m as of 28 July 2023.

Keep reading...Show less

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - RIO TINTO RELEASES IOC PRODUCTION AND SALES INFORMATION

Rio Tinto released its operations review for the second quarter ending June 30, 2023 which included Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) production and sales information. Specifically, Rio Tinto announced that in the second quarter of 2023, IOC had total saleable iron ore production of 3.51 million tonnes, comprised of 1.61 million tonnes of pellets and 1.91 million tonnes of concentrate for sale (CFS). Rio Tinto also announced that IOC had total iron ore sales in the second quarter of 2023 of 4.43 million tonnes, comprised of 2.30 million tonnes of pellets and 2.12 million tonnes of CFS. Comparisons to prior quarters and Rio Tinto's commentary on the changes can be found in Rio Tinto's quarterly operational report which is posted on their website. Please note that the IOC sales tonnages are calculated slightly differently for the Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation's (LIORC) royalty.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cyclone Metals

Cyclone Metals To Divest Non-Core Gold Assets

Focus shifts to development of flagship Block 103 Magnetite Iron Ore Project in the Labrador Trough region of Canada

Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX: CLE) (Cyclone or the Company) is pleased to announce it has entered into a binding term sheet for the sale of its non-core gold assets that include: 100% interest in the Nickol River Gold Project tenements in Western Australia (Nickol River Project) and the Longwood Range Gold Copper PGE Project, Mareburn Gold Project, Macraes South Gold Project, Drybread – Waikerikeri Gold Project, and Muirs Gold Project located on the North and South Islands of New Zealand (NZ Projects), to BVI registered company Moosh Moosh Limited (Moosh).

Keep reading...Show less

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - CASH DIVIDEND FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2023 - $0.65 PER COMMON SHARE

The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX: LIF) declared today a quarterly cash dividend of $0.65 per Common Share. The dividend is payable to holders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2023 and is to be paid on July 26, 2023 .

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in IOC directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

