LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CHANGE IN CFO

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CHANGE IN CFO

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX: LIF,OTC:LIFZF) announced that Alan R. Thomas, its Chief Financial Officer, plans to step down effective October 31, 2025. Mr. Thomas was first appointed as a trustee of the Corporation's predecessor, the Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Income Fund, in 2004 and assumed the Chief Financial Officer role in 2007. Stephen D. Pearce (CPA), who has provided administration and financial services to the Corporation since 2000, has been appointed by the Board to succeed Mr. Thomas effective November 1, 2025.

"On behalf of the Board, I want to express our sincere appreciation to Alan for his leadership and professionalism," said John Tuer, President and Chief Executive Officer of LIF. "During his tenure, Alan has played a key role in maintaining the Corporation's strong financial position and in delivering consistent returns to shareholders. I also want to congratulate Stephen on his appointment as Chief Financial Officer. Stephen's long history of providing financial and administrative services to LIF will ensure a smooth transition."

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in IOC directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced and sold by IOC.

SOURCE Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2025/28/c9052.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty CorporationLIF:CATSX:LIFBase Metals Investing
LIF:CA
The Conversation (0)
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

Keep Reading...
Acquisition of Option to Buy Lepidico's Interest in Karibib Lithium, Rubidium and Cesium Project in Namibia - Update

Acquisition of Option to Buy Lepidico's Interest in Karibib Lithium, Rubidium and Cesium Project in Namibia - Update

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC,OTC:ILHMF) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce, further to its announcement on September 09, 2025, that on October 24, 2025 Lepidico met all the drawdown conditions for completion of its secured loan from ILC and that... Keep Reading...
Corcel Exploration Announces Historical Critical Mineral Potential at Yuma King Project

Corcel Exploration Announces Historical Critical Mineral Potential at Yuma King Project

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (the "Company" or "Corcel") today announced the identification of significant historical occurrences of two United States-designated critical minerals, tungsten and graphite, at its 100%-owned Yuma King Project in Arizona, USA. This information... Keep Reading...
Forte Minerals Secures a Second C$5.7 Million Strategic Investment

Forte Minerals Secures a Second C$5.7 Million Strategic Investment

"Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States." Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte" or the "Company") ( CSE: CUAU ) ( OTCQB: FOMNF ) ( Frankfurt: 2OA ) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement for a C$5.7 million strategic... Keep Reading...
Questcorp Mining Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Questcorp Mining Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ,OTC:QQCMF) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") announces that it has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). In connection with closing, the Company has issued 14,000,334 units (each, a "Unit") at a... Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Transformational Appointment to Drive Gold & Copper Growth

Transformational Appointment to Drive Gold & Copper Growth

Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced Transformational Appointment to Drive Gold & Copper GrowthDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

80 Mile PLC Secures 3 Strategic MOUs with Fortune 500 Energy Group, Ludoil, and JEnergy and moves to 100% of Ferrandina Biofuels Plant

Appointment of Financial Adviser and Sponsor

Cotec Purchases Commercial Scale Salter Cyclone Multi-Gravity-Separator Unit to be Located at Corem Québec, Canada

TSX-V: TT Closes Acquisition of High Lake and West Hawk Lake from McFarlane Lake Mining and Closing of Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Related News

rare earth investing

80 Mile PLC Secures 3 Strategic MOUs with Fortune 500 Energy Group, Ludoil, and JEnergy and moves to 100% of Ferrandina Biofuels Plant

rare earth investing

Appointment of Financial Adviser and Sponsor

Rare Earth Investing

Cotec Purchases Commercial Scale Salter Cyclone Multi-Gravity-Separator Unit to be Located at Corem Québec, Canada

Gold Investing

TSX-V: TT Closes Acquisition of High Lake and West Hawk Lake from McFarlane Lake Mining and Closing of Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

critical metals investing

Element One Hydrogen and Critical Minerals Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Hydrogen and Critical Mineral Extraction Technology

copper investing

Copper Prices Surge on US-China Deal Optimism, Tight Supply Adds to Rally

Precious Metals Outlook: World Edition