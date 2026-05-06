Kymera Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming May Investor Conferences

Kymera Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming May Investor Conferences

XGbrlGq4qREDjIaZS4dJVQ1iZOxgCZ70IkEe2OmN16pfr061EQdjGmmdMrg5pTdCI_-VndQcFPc1Nedc2PqZXB4t8DBRew=" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of oral small molecule degrader medicines for immunological diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in fireside chats at the following upcoming investor events: 

  • Bank of America 2026 Healthcare Conference in Las Vegas, NV on May 12 at 9:20 a.m. PT; and
  • RBC Capital Markets 2026 Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on May 19 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available under "News and Events" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.kymeratx.com. Replays of the webcasts will be archived and available following the events. 

About Kymera Therapeutics 
Kymera is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the field of targeted protein degradation (TPD) to develop medicines that address critical health problems and have the potential to dramatically improve patients' lives. Kymera is deploying TPD to address disease targets and pathways inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Having advanced the first degrader into the clinic for immunological diseases, Kymera is focused on building an industry-leading pipeline of oral small molecule degraders to provide a new generation of convenient, highly effective therapies for patients with these conditions. Founded in 2016, Kymera has been recognized as one of Boston's top workplaces for the past several years. For more information about our science, pipeline and people, please visit www.kymeratx.com or follow us on X or LinkedIn

Investor Contact: 
Justine Koenigsberg
investors@kymeratx.com
857-285-5300 

Media Contact:
Matthew Henson
mhenson@kymeratx.com
857-285-5300


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