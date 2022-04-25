Breaking NewsInvesting News

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) (FSE: 62U) ("KWESST" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it engaged RedChip Companies ("RedChip") to lead its investor relations efforts.

"We are excited to work with RedChip as we enter what we believe will be a new phase of growth for our company," said David Luxton, Executive Chairman of KWESST. "After comparing the alternatives, we selected RedChip to help increase our visibility amongst investors because they have an impeccable reputation and a multi-decade track record of results. We look forward to a beneficial relationship that broadens our shareholder base and effectively communicates our exciting story to the investment community."

"KWESST is well positioned to benefit from the increase in security and defense spending underway globally," commented Dave Gentry, CEO of RedChip. "We are very pleased to have the opportunity to introduce KWESST to our vast network of investors."

RedChip is the world leader in investor relations, financial media, and research for microcap and small-cap stocks. Founded in 1992, and headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with affiliates in New York and Pittsburgh, RedChip has helped hundreds of companies achieve their capital markets goals and currently represents 70+ emerging growth companies.

RedChip's unique platform combines traditional investor relations services with multi-media marketing, including social media and email marketing, as well as a weekly TV show, the RedChip Money Report®, which airs on Bloomberg at 7 p.m. ET every Saturday. RedChip's traditional investor relations platform includes retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities, press release writing, strategic counsel, management of quarterly conference calls, script writing, power-point presentation development, and more. RedChip will be paid a monthly fee of USD $15,000.

About KWESST

KWESST (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) (FSE: 62U) commercializes breakthrough next-generation tactical systems for military and security forces and personal defense. The company's current portfolio of unique proprietary offerings includes its unique non-lethal PARA OPSTM system with application across all segments of the non-lethal market, including law enforcement and personal defence. KWESST also facilitates digitization of tactical forces with its signature TASCS system for real-time awareness and targeting information from any source (including drones) streamed directly to users' smart devices and indirect fire weapons. Other KWESST products include counter-measures against threats such as drones, lasers and electronic detection. These include: the PhantomTM electronic battlefield deception system to mask the electromagnetic signature of friendly forces with decoy signatures at false locations that deceive and confuse adversaries; a Battlefield Laser Detection System to counter the emerging threat of laser targeting of personnel; and, a non-kinetic system to counter the threat of tactical drones. These systems can operate stand-alone or integrate seamlessly with third-party OEM products and networked battlefield management systems such as ATAK. The Company is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with operations in Stafford, VA and representative offices in London, UK and Abu Dhabi, UAE.

For more information, please visit https://kwesst.com/

Contact: Steve Archambault, CFO, archambault@kwesst.com or (613) 317-3941
Jason Frame, Investor Relations: frame@kwesst.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future, including its prospects of winning contracts with NATO and non-NATO countries for the Company's PhantomTM and its Laser Detection suite. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. KWESST disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

