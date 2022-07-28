Company NewsInvesting News

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) ("KWESST" or the "Company") announces it has awarded stock options pursuant to its Long-Term Performance Incentive Plan, to its Chief Financial Officer to purchase up to an aggregate of 100,000 common shares of the Company. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.205 per share and will expire on July 22, 2027.

About KWESST

KWESST (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) (FSE: 62U) commercializes breakthrough next-generation tactical systems for military and security forces and personal defense. The company's current portfolio of unique proprietary offerings includes non-lethal systems (PARA OPSTM and ARWENTM) with application across all segments of the non-lethal market, including law enforcement and personal defence. KWESST also facilitates digitization of tactical forces with its signature TASCS system for real-time awareness and targeting information from any source (including drones) streamed directly to users' smart devices and indirect fire weapons. Other KWESST products include countermeasures against threats such as drones, lasers and electronic detection. These include: the PhantomTM electronic battlefield deception system to mask the electromagnetic signature of friendly forces with decoy signatures at false locations that deceive and confuse adversaries; a Battlefield Laser Detection System to counter the emerging threat of laser targeting of personnel; and, a non-kinetic system to counter the threat of tactical drones. These systems can operate stand-alone or integrate seamlessly with third-party OEM products and networked battlefield management systems such as ATAK. The Company is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with operations in Stafford, VA and representative offices in London, UK and Abu Dhabi, UAE.

For more information, please visit https://kwesst.com/
Contact: Steve Archambault, CFO, archambault@kwesst.com or (613) 317-3941

Jason Frame, Investor Relations: frame@kwesst.com

Investor Contact:

Dave Gentry, CEO
RedChip Companies
1-800 RED-CHIP (733-2447) | 407-491-4499 | KWEMF@redchip.com

Press Contact:

Angela Trostle Gorman
angela@AMWPR.com
1-917-348-0083

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. KWESST disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/132143

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

KWESSTTSXV:KWEEmerging Tech Investing
KWE:CA
kwesst

KWESST


Keep reading...Show less
KWESST Announces Closing of Private Placement of Units for Gross Proceeds of $344,000

KWESST Announces Closing of Private Placement of Units for Gross Proceeds of $344,000

Not for Distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for Release, Publication, Distribution or Dissemination Directly, or Indirectly, in Whole or in Part, in or into the United States

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) ("KWESST" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement of 1,600,000 units at a price of $0.215 per unit, for aggregate gross proceeds to KWESST of $344,000.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
KWESST Receives Contract Award to Integrate New Incident Command Centre and Ground Search and Rescue Application Into ATAK

KWESST Receives Contract Award to Integrate New Incident Command Centre and Ground Search and Rescue Application Into ATAK

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) (FSE: 62U) ("KWESST" or the "Company"), a developer of next-generation tactical systems for military, security, and personal defense markets, today announced that it has been awarded a three-year contract by CounterCrisis Technology Inc. ("CC-T") to design, develop, and implement a significant component of a national Ground Search and Rescue Incident Command System (GSAR ICS) for Public Safety Canada. Under the contract, KWESST and CC-Twill create a Search And Rescue (SAR) planning, operations management, and situational awareness service that incorporates a custom SAR plug-in application for ATAK. ATAK is increasingly the preferred software system throughout NATO for enabling real-time shared situational awareness.

"In partnership with CC-T, we are very pleased to have won this bid with Public Safety Canada, following an extensive competitive process," said Rick Bowes, VP of Digitization and Counter-Threat Products at KWESST. "This is significant beyond the modest dollars involved since it further validates KWESST as the go-to company for integrated tactical level situational awareness information systems, including ATAK, for both military and public safety operations, and will showcase our capabilities to other potential customers. When soldiers and responders all have the same information in real time the result is a safer and more effective operation, whatever the mission."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
KWESST Completes First Phase of Contract Delivery For TASCS to U.S. Military Customer

KWESST Completes First Phase of Contract Delivery For TASCS to U.S. Military Customer

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV:KWE) (“KWESST” or “the Company”) today announced the successful completion of the first phase of three deliverables under a contract to support a U.S. military customer featuring the Company’s signature Tactical Awareness and Situational Control System” (“TASCS”).

This first deliverable under a $500,000 (CAD) contract demonstrated the TASCS Integrated Fires Module (“IFM”) on mortars and the Augmented Weapon Sight (“AWS”), a system developed by AeroVironment Inc. (“AeroVironment”) and KWESST to provide real-time situational awareness and targeting information. AWS streams Full Motion Video (“FMV”) from an overhead Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (“UAV” or “drone”) manufactured by AeroVironment into the TASCS architecture for the purpose of target identification, accurate first-shot hits and real-time Battle Damage Assessment (“BDA”). The AWS system has been an ongoing collaboration between KWESST and AeroVironment.

Keep reading...Show less

New to the Investing News Network

New to the Investing News Network – August 2021

Keep reading...Show less
Alphinat Announces an Increase of 87% in Its 3rd Quarter Year Over Year Profit of $197,285 for the Quarter Ended May 31, 2022

Alphinat Announces an Increase of 87% in Its 3rd Quarter Year Over Year Profit of $197,285 for the Quarter Ended May 31, 2022

Alphinat Inc. (TSXV:NPA) announces a profit of $197,285 for the quarter ended May 31, 2022

During the quarter under review, Alphinat has focused its efforts on nurturing and expanding its distribution channels and on diversifying its offering. In order to accelerate future growth, Alphinat has considerably broadened its horizons by now counting five main areas of solution deliveries:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alphinat Annonce Une Augmentation De 87 % De Son Bénéfice Du 3ème Trimestre D'une Année À L'autre De 197 285 $ Pour Le Trimestre Financier Terminé Le 31 Mai 2022

Alphinat Annonce Une Augmentation De 87 % De Son Bénéfice Du 3ème Trimestre D'une Année À L'autre De 197 285 $ Pour Le Trimestre Financier Terminé Le 31 Mai 2022

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / le 27 juillet 2022 / Alphinat Inc. (TSX-VN:NPA) annonce un bénéfice de 197 285 $ pour le trimestre financier terminé le 31 mai 2022.

Au cours du trimestre sous revue, Alphinat a concentré ses efforts sur l'entretien et l'élargissement de ses canaux de distribution et sur la diversification de son offre. Afin d'assurer une croissance plus importante, Alphinat a élargi considérablement ses horizons en comptant désormais cinq grands axes de développement:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nano One Announces Adjournment of 2022 Annual General Meeting

Nano One Announces Adjournment of 2022 Annual General Meeting

nano one® Materials Corp. (TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt:LBMB) ("nano one" or the "Company"), a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries, announces that the requisite quorum was not present to conduct any business the annual general meeting of shareholders held today in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting

In accordance with the Articles of the Company, the Meeting has been adjourned until 1:30 p.m. (Vancouver Time) on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Pursuant to the Company's Articles and the Corporations Act (British Columbia), whichever shareholders are in attendance at the Meeting on August 2, 2022, in person or by proxy, will constitute quorum and the Meeting will proceed at that time.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Greenlane Renewables to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 9, 2022 and Host Conference Call

Greenlane Renewables to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 9, 2022 and Host Conference Call

 Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) will announce its 2022 second quarter financial results on Tuesday, August 9 th 2022 after markets close, followed by a conference call at 5:00 PM ET ( 2:00 PM PT ).  Representing management will be Brad Douville President and Chief Executive Officer and Monty Balderston Chief Financial Officer. A question and answer period with analysts will follow brief remarks from management.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Greenlane Renewables Inc.)

Live Conference Call

The public is invited to listen to the conference call in real time by telephone. To access the conference call by telephone, please dial: 1-800-319-4610 ( Canada & USA toll-free) or 1-604-638-5340. Callers should dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to join the Greenlane Renewables conference call.

Shortly after the conference call, the replay will be archived on the Greenlane Renewables website and replay will be available in streaming audio and a downloadable audio file.

Greenlane Renewables is a pioneer in the rapidly growing renewable natural gas ("RNG") industry. As a leading global provider of biogas upgrading systems, we are helping to clean up two of the largest and most difficult-to-decarbonize sectors of the global energy system: the natural gas grid and the commercial transportation sector. Our systems produce clean, low-carbon and carbon-negative RNG from organic waste sources such as landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste streams. To the company's knowledge, Greenlane is the only biogas upgrading company offering the three main technologies: waterwash, pressure swing adsorption, and membrane separation. Greenlane's business has been built on over 30 years of industry experience, patented and proprietary technology, over 100 hydrogen sulfide treatment systems sold, and over 135 biogas upgrading systems sold into 19 countries, including some of the largest RNG production facilities in the world. For further information, please visit www.greenlanerenewables.com .

SOURCE Greenlane Renewables Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/26/c9309.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Reminder: Nano One Webcast Corporate Presentation

Reminder: Nano One Webcast Corporate Presentation

TSX:NANO)(OTC PINK:NNOMF)(Frankfurt: LBMB) nano one® Materials Corp. ("nano one"), a clean technology company with patented processes for the low-cost, low-environmental footprint production of high-performance cathode materials used in lithium-ion batteries, wishes to remind investors and guests that it will be hosting a webcast presentation today at 2:00pm (Pacific time). The live presentation will include a Q&A session with members of nano one's management team

Interested attendees will be able to participate in the webcast using the login details below and to submit questions through the website during the live presentation.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Announces Management Transitions

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1) ("Nanalysis" or the "Company") announces that the current CFO, Luke Caplette is stepping down as CFO, but will remain with the Company as a part-time consultant to assist the transition to a new CFO. The Company is pleased that its Corporate Controller, Randall McRae has been appointed interim-CFO.

"We wish to thank Luke for his tremendous contribution to Nanalysis as CFO over the last three years. Luke remains an integral part of our team and remains committed to the success of the organization," said Sean Krakiwsky , Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Nanalysis. "Randall has worked for Nanalysis for the past six months as a consultant and will provide solid continuity during this transition. We are impressed with Randall's varied experience, his entrepreneurial spirit, and tremendous energy."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×