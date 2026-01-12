Kopin to Participate in the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 16, 2026

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) a leading provider of application-specific optical systems and high-performance microdisplays for defense, training, enterprise, industrial, consumer and medical products, today announced that management will participate in the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference, taking place virtually on January 16, 2026.
Michael Murray, President and Chief Executive Officer of Kopin, is scheduled to present & host one-on-one meetings at the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference, as follows.
28th Annual Needham Growth Conference
Date: Friday, January 16, 2026
Time: 10:15 a.m. Eastern Time
Location: Virtual
Format: Presentation & 1x1 Meetings
Michael Murray commented: "We are pleased to begin 2026 by engaging with investors at the Needham Growth Conference with recent leadership additions, a strengthened balance sheet, and increasing demand across defense and mission-critical applications we are well positioned to execute as we advance our technology roadmap and prepare for new design wins and production ramps. We look forward to discussing our strategy, market opportunities, and long-term growth objectives with the investment community."
Registration is mandatory for conference participation. For more information or to schedule a meeting with management, please contact your Needham representative or MZ Group at KOPN@mzgroup.us .
About Kopin
Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display, and application-specific optical solutions sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, enterprise, professional and consumer products. Kopin's portfolio includes microdisplays, display modules, eyepiece assemblies, image projection modules, and vehicle mounted and head-mounted display systems that incorporate ultra-small high-resolution Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Ferroelectric Liquid Crystal on Silicon (FLCoS) displays, MicroLED displays (µLED) and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com . Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.
Follow us on LinkedIn , X and Facebook .
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), which are subject to the safe harbor created by such sections. Words such as "expects," "believes," "can," "will," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such "forward-looking statements," which speak only as of the date made, and advise readers that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions by us that are difficult to predict. Various factors, some of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by us or on our behalf, are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as may otherwise be required by the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Important factors that could affect performance and cause results to differ materially from management's expectations are described in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors; Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; and other parts of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2024, or as updated from time to time our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260112857113/en/
Corporate Contact
Kopin Corporation
Erich Manz, Chief Financial Officer
EManz@kopin.com
508-870-5959
Investor Relations Contact
Lucas A. Zimmerman
MZ Group – MZ North America
KOPN@mzgroup.us
949-259-4987
Public Relations Contact
Grace Halvorsen
Lightspeed PR/M
Kopin@lightspeedpr.com