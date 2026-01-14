Kopin to Exhibit at Major Defense and AR/VR Industry Events in January 2026

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN), a leading provider of application-specific optical systems and high-performance microdisplays for defense, training, enterprise, industrial, consumer and medical products, today announced its participation in two premier industry conferences taking place in January 2026. Kopin will exhibit at SHOT Show 2026 and SPIE AR/VR/MR 2026, where the Company will highlight its latest innovations supporting customer applications.
Kopin's January industry conference schedule reflects the Company's continued focus on high-value, high-performance display and optical solutions designed for mission-critical and emerging applications. Through live demonstrations and technical engagement, Kopin aims to deepen customer relationships, support active and future programs, and expand awareness of its differentiated near-to-eye technology portfolio.
SHOT Show 2026
Date: January 20-23, 2026
Location: Las Vegas, NV
SHOT Show is the leading global trade event for defense, tactical, and security technologies, bringing together military, law enforcement, and industry partners focused on mission-critical equipment and systems. Kopin's presence at SHOT Show centers on ruggedized, warfighter-ready display solutions, including heads-up displays, high-brightness microdisplays, and training and simulation systems designed for demanding operational environments.
SPIE AR/VR/MR 2026
Date: January 20-22, 2026
Location: San Francisco, CA
SPIE AR/VR/MR is a technical conference focused on the advancement of augmented reality, virtual reality, and mixed reality technologies across defense, industrial, medical, and commercial markets. Kopin's participation highlights its high-performance microdisplays and optical systems that enable compact, power-efficient, and immersive head-mounted solutions, supporting next-generation visualization, training, and imaging applications.
Management Commentary
"January is an exciting opportunity for us to connect directly with customers and partners across the defense and AR/VR communities," said Iwan Dodd, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Kopin. "These events give us the chance to engage in meaningful conversations, understand emerging program needs, and demonstrate how our technologies are solving real‑world challenges. From rugged defense‑grade displays to next‑generation AR/VR optical systems, we're proud to showcase the innovation, performance, and reliability that define Kopin's portfolio. Our team looks forward to strengthening existing relationships, forming new ones, and highlighting the advancements that will shape the future of near‑to‑eye solutions."
About Kopin
Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative display, and application-specific optical solutions sold as critical components and subassemblies for defense, enterprise, professional and consumer products. Kopin's portfolio includes microdisplays, display modules, eyepiece assemblies, image projection modules, and vehicle mounted and head-mounted display systems that incorporate ultra-small high-resolution Active Matrix Liquid Crystal displays (AMLCD), Ferroelectric Liquid Crystal on Silicon (FLCoS) displays, MicroLED displays (µLED) and Organic Light Emitting Diode (OLED) displays, a variety of optics, and low-power ASICs. For more information, please visit Kopin's website at www.kopin.com . Kopin is a trademark of Kopin Corporation.
Follow us on LinkedIn , X and Facebook .
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), which are subject to the safe harbor created by such sections. Words such as "expects," "believes," "can," "will," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such "forward-looking statements," which speak only as of the date made, and advise readers that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions by us that are difficult to predict. Various factors, some of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by us or on our behalf, are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as may otherwise be required by the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those discussed. Important factors that could affect performance and cause results to differ materially from management's expectations are described in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors; Part II, Item 7. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; and other parts of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2024, or as updated from time to time our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260114839365/en/
Corporate Contact
Kopin Corporation
Erich Manz, Chief Financial Officer
EManz@kopin.com
508-870-5959
Investor Relations Contact
MZ Group – MZ North America
KOPN@mzgroup.us
949-259-4987
Public Relations Contact
Grace Halvorsen
Lightspeed PR/M
Kopin@lightspeedpr.com