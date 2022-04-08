BiotechInvesting News

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. announces that the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, William White has been appointed to serve as a director on the Company's Board of Directors.

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM) (OTCQB:KOMOF) (FRA:9HB) ("Komo" or the "Company") announces that the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, William White has been appointed to serve as a director on the Company's Board of Directors. The Company also announces the resignation of Spiros Margaris from the Board of Directors, effective April 8, 2022. Mr. Margaris has been appointed to the Company's Advisory Board as of April 8, 2022. The Company would like to thank Mr. Margaris for his contributions to the Company as a member of the Board and looks forward to continuing to work with him going forward in his new advisory role.

On March 30, 2022 the Company's CFO, Rick Huang, was appointed as CFO of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Fasttask Inc.

On March 31, 2022, Fasttask Inc. sold all intellectual property, application software and technology related to the crowd sourcing application that it formerly operated for $100,000 in cash to Metaversive Networks Inc. (the "Buyer"), pursuant to an asset purchase agreement entered into on March 31, 2022. This was a related party transaction as the CEO of the Company is a director and shareholder of the Buyer. This asset was not being used in the Company's current business and following its sale, the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Fasttask Inc., will be inactive.

About Komo

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company whose management believes that plant-based eating is the future, and that change can start with a single bite(TM). The Company develops, manufactures and sells a variety of 100% plant-based, preservative-free, hearty, satisfying, and wholesome frozen meals under its operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods. The product line is focused on recreating vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty comfort foods such as Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie, Chickenless Pot Pie, and a line of Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM. The Company's goal is to make plant-based meals a staple through feel-good food that connect people and planet. The products are sold direct-to-consumer via eCommerce, as well as in grocery, convenience, and natural retailers. Komo also offers ready-to-eat meals in Metro Vancouver through Uber Eats and Skip the Dishes.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or Komo's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward looking information and are based on Komo's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, Komo's product development plans, its ability to launch its products on food delivery apps, its ability to retain key personnel, its revenues, and its expectation as to the acceptance of its products by retailer stores and consumers constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Komo disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

