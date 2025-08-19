Kobo Resources (TSXV:KRI)

Kobo Resources: Unlocking West Africa’s Untapped Gold Potential

Focused on unlocking West Africa’s untapped mineral potential, Kobo Resources (TSXV:KRI) is advancing its flagship Kossou Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire. Strategically located next to Perseus Mining’s (TSX:PRU) producing Yaouré Gold Mine, Kossou benefits from access to infrastructure, skilled local labor, and strong logistical advantages.

Kobo’s value proposition rests on a seasoned leadership team and backing from strategic partner Luso Global Mining, part of engineering giant Mota-Engil. Beyond capital, this partnership provides access to world-class mining expertise. With a phased exploration strategy, Kobo is advancing near-term catalysts—including updated technical reports, metallurgical studies, and a 2025 drill campaign aimed at delivering a maiden resource in 2026.

Aerial view of the Kobo Resources' Kossou Gold Project with labeled zones and a 5 km strike extent marked.Aerial view of the Kossou gold project in proximity to nearby infrastructure and operators

The Kossou Gold Project (KGP) is Kobo Resources’ flagship asset in Côte d’Ivoire, located 40 km from Yamoussoukro and adjacent to Perseus Mining’s producing Yaouré Gold Mine. Covering 110 sq. km within the prolific Birimian greenstone belt, Kossou benefits from excellent infrastructure, logistical advantages, and strong exploration potential in one of West Africa’s fastest-growing mining jurisdictions.

Company Highlights

  • Mining-friendly and Underexplored Location – Côte d’Ivoire’s gold production has grown significantly but still trails neighboring countries.
  • Prime Location with Infrastructure Advantage – The Kossou Gold Project (KGP) is 40 km from Yamoussoukro and 9.5 km from a major operating gold mine.
  • Proven Gold Discoveries with Strike Continuity – 24,471 m drilled at KGP with multiple mineralized zones that remain open along strike and depth.
  • Promising Secondary Project – Kotobi gold project offers early-stage exploration upside in a highly prospective greenstone belt.
  • Aggressive Growth and Near-term Milestones – +/- 20,000 m 2025 drill program targeting priority zones and advancing toward a potential MRE in 2026 with a strong project pipeline.
  • Strong Team and Strategic Backing – Decades of exploration success combined with a strategic partnership with Luso Global Mining (Mota-Engil).

This Kobo Resources profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

