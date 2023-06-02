DTC Eligibility for OTCQX Trading in the U.S.

Knight to Present at the Jefferies 2023 Healthcare Conference in New York City

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight") a leading pan-America (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that Samira Sakhia, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the Jefferies 2023 Healthcare Conference on Friday, June 9, 2023 at 9:00 AM ET in New York City. A copy of the presentation will be available at www.knighttx.com .

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight's Latin American subsidiaries operate under United Medical, Biotoscana Farma and Laboratorio LKM. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.knighttx.com or www.sedar.com .

Forward-Looking Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed on www.sedar.com . Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Investor Contact:
Knight Therapeutics Inc.
Samira Sakhia Arvind Utchanah
President & Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
T: 514-484-4483 T. +598.2626.2344
F: 514-481-4116
Email: info@knighttx.com Email: info@knighttx.com
Website: www.knighttx.com Website: www.knighttx.com

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Knight TherapeuticsGUD:CAMedical Device Investing
GUD:CA
×