Klondike Gold Announces AGM Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 4, 2025 / Klondike Gold Corp. (TSXV:KG,OTC:KDKGF)(FRA:LBDP)(OTCQB:KDKGF) ("Klondike Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held today, December 4, 2025. The Company elected five directors to its board, namely Peter Tallman, Gordon Keep, John Pallot, Steven Brunelle and Anne Labelle.

The shareholders approved all other matters as proposed, including the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as auditors of the Company, and the approval of the Company's stock option plan.

ABOUT Klondike Gold Corp.
Klondike Gold is a Vancouver based gold exploration company advancing its 100%-owned Klondike District Gold Project located at Dawson City, Yukon, one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world. The Klondike District Gold Project targets gold associated with district scale orogenic faults along the 55-km length of the famous Klondike Goldfields placer district. Multi-km gold mineralization has been identified at both the Lone Star Zone and Stander Zone, among other targets. The Company has identified a Mineral Resource Estimate of 469,000 Indicated and 112,000 Inferred gold ounces1, a milestone first for the Klondike District. The Company is focused on exploration and development of its 727 square km property accessible by scheduled airline and government-maintained roads located on the outskirts of Dawson City, Yukon, within the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation traditional territory.

1The Mineral Resource Estimate for the Klondike District Property was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., an independent Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101. The technical report supporting the Mineral Resource Estimate entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Klondike District Gold Project, Yukon Territory, Canada" has been filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca effective November 10, 2022. Refer to news release of December 16, 2022.

ON BEHALF OF Klondike Gold Corp.

"Peter Tallman"

Peter Tallman
President and CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:
Telephone: (604) 609-6136
E-mail: info@klondikegoldcorp.com
Website: www.klondikegoldcorp.com

SOURCE: Klondike Gold Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

Klondike Gold Corp. KG:CA TSXV:KG Gold Investing
KG:CA
Klondike Gold Corp.

