Klarna Set to Take off With Lufthansa Group, Bringing Flexible Payments to Travellers Across Europe and the U.S.

Klarna, the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, today announces a new multi-market partnership with Lufthansa Group, Europe's leading airline group. The new agreement is facilitated by Klarna's integration with Adyen, the financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses.

From November, Lufthansa Group customers will be able to choose Klarna's flexible payment options at checkout when booking travel experiences. This new integration gives travellers greater control and convenience by offering the choice to pay in full, pay later, or spread the cost of their journey over time.

The new options will be available first to customers in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United States.

" Travel is one of the most meaningful investments people make ," said David Sykes, Chief Commercial Officer at Klarna . " Together, we're giving travellers the confidence to book their trips their way—with more flexibility, transparency, and choice than ever before ."

" At Lufthansa Group, we put the needs and a convenient booking experience of our customers at the center of everything we do ," says Oliver Schmitt, Head of Digital Customer Solutions Lufthansa Group . " By leveraging our digital capabilities and partnering with Klarna and Adyen, we can now offer greater choice and flexibility in how customers pay for their journeys ."

"We're proud to support Lufthansa Group with our technology and global payments network," said Alexa von Bismarck, President EMEA at Adyen . "By combining Adyen's reliable infrastructure with Klarna's innovative payment solutions, Lufthansa Group customers will benefit from a smooth and flexible checkout experience."

This collaboration reflects the growing global demand for smarter, more flexible ways to pay for travel. The rollout began in mid- November across Lufthansa Group's home markets and a selection of further important markets, with plans to expand across all Lufthansa Group Network Airlines, namely Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, SWISS, and Brussels Airlines by the end of Q2 2026.

The partnership adds to Klarna's growing list of leading travel brands—including Airbnb, Expedia, Booking.com, and Hotels.com—as more travellers embrace fairer, more flexible ways to pay for their travel.

About Klarna

Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 114 million global active Klarna users and 3.4 million transactions per day, Klarna's AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay & Google Pay. More than 850,000 retailers trust Klarna's innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy's, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com .

