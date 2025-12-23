Klarna Sees Triple-Digit Spending Growth Across Entertainment, Experiences, and Automotive This Holiday Season

Klarna, the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, today reports an increase in U.S. holiday spending beyond traditional retail, with consumers driving triple-digit year-over-year growth across entertainment (+130%), experiences (+115%) and automotive products (100%), such as vehicle maintenance and repairs, from December 1 through Monday, December 22, signaling a clear shift toward experiential and high-value practical purchases this season.

The results underscore strong consumer demand and the continued adoption of Klarna's flexible payment options during one of the busiest shopping periods of the year.

Consumer Trends
Meanwhile, in traditional retail categories, Klarna data also reveals what consumers shopped for most in the final days before Christmas.

Footwear: Shoes ranked as the most-clicked category heading into Christmas, for shoppers looking at timeless classics including Nike Air Force 1 '07, UGG Lowmel, Adidas Samba OG, and classic Jordan styles. Children's shoes also ranked among the top three most-clicked categories, driven by UGG Kid's Lowmel styles and youth-sized Nike classics.

Headphones: Headphones ranked as the second most-clicked category overall, led by Apple AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro (2nd Gen), with premium noise-canceling models from Sony and Bose also seeing strong engagement.

Gaming: Gaming interest centered on console upgrades, with Microsoft's Xbox Series X and Series S models leading clicks, alongside newer systems such as the Nex Playground Game System.

Accessories: Handbags saw steady holiday engagement, with shoppers favoring practical, everyday styles over statement pieces. Brands such as Michael Kors, Coach, Lululemon, and Marc Jacobs led clicks.

Fragrances: Classic, giftable scents dominated clicks, with bestsellers including Carolina Herrera Good Girl, Dior Sauvage, and Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb leading engagement.

* Trends based on Klarna US online and app clicks between December 19-22, 2025 and December 20-23, 2024.

About Klarna

Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 114 million global active Klarna users and 3.4 million transactions per day, Klarna's AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay & Google Pay. More than 850,000 retailers trust Klarna's innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy's, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial performance, business strategy, growth objectives, market opportunities and operational plans, including our expectations with respect to consumer spending and growth trends. Words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "could," "estimate," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to:

  • Our ability to retain and grow consumer and merchant relationships;
  • Competition and technological developments;
  • Regulatory compliance and licensing requirements;
  • Our ability to achieve expected benefits from our funding arrangements;
  • Credit risk management and funding availability;
  • General economic conditions and market volatility; and
  • Our ability to expand into new markets and products.

Forward-looking statements reflect our views as of the date of this release and are based on information currently available to us. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and should review the risk factors in our filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of risks.

Category: Perspectives

Media contact:
press@klarna.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Fintech Investing
