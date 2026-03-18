Klarna Reaches 7 Million Consumers in France, Now Used by 1 in 7 Adults

Klarna , the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, today announced it has reached 7 million consumers in France , meaning 1 in 7 adults in the country now uses Klarna.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260318130169/en/

Klarna reaches 7 million consumers in France.

Klarna reaches 7 million consumers in France.

"Klarna reaching 7 million consumers in France is a significant milestone for us, and clear evidence of the shift away from high-interest consumer loans," said Clémence Le Floch, Country Manager of Klarna in France . " The French are choosing new ways to pay, whether that's flexible payments or paying in full. Our growth reflects the strength of our merchant partnerships, the appeal of our digital banking offering, and the demand for smarter, more transparent financial tools ."

France is also emerging as one of Klarna's fastest-growing European markets in terms of app engagement. As of January 2026, the Klarna app reaches 2.9 million monthly active users in the country, with monthly usage increasing by 221% year-on-year , illustrating the growing role Klarna plays in consumers' daily financial management.

This growth has been driven by strong adoption of products such as cashback , the Klarna Card , savings accounts , money management features , and integrated shopping tools including loyalty card storage . Together, these solutions have expanded Klarna's role well beyond flexible payments, positioning the app as a destination to spend, save, and track purchases in one place .

Klarna now works with over 48,000 merchants in France , representing a 129% growth YoY across sectors including electronics, travel, fashion, home, and entertainment, supporting both global brands such as Airbnb, eBay, Zalando, Sephora and Rakuten , as well as leading local players including Decathlon, BackMarket, Centerparcs, Monoprix and Veepee . As digital commerce and mobile-first banking continue to expand, Klarna is further investing in product innovation and partnerships to strengthen its long-term presence in the French market.

About Klarna

Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 118 million global active Klarna users and 3.4 million transactions per day, Klarna's AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay & Google Pay. One million retailers trust Klarna's innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy's, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com .

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