Klarna Payments Now Available at B-Parts, Europe's Largest Automotive Parts Website

B-Parts is now offering its customers a more personalised and flexible shopping experience, with interest-free payments via "Pay in 3", amongst other Klarna features.

Klarna , the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, is joining forces with B-Parts , a leading online retailer of used and original car parts, to offer consumers greater flexibility, convenience, choice and control at the point of payments, with no interest or hidden fees.

Through Klarna's interest-free installment payments, B-Parts customers will benefit from greater flexibility and control over their finances. Klarna also ensures a secure shopping experience thanks to its buyer protection scheme, as well as a range of features such as cashback and deals.

" We continue to grow locally, with an increasing number of brands across different sectors recognising the enormous advantage of offering their customers more payment options, those that make for a more convenient and seamless checkout experience, " explains Inês Fiúza Marques, Country Manager of Klarna in Portugal . "It's fantastic to have B-Parts on board, and it shows just how broadly our solutions are being embraced."

Manuel Araújo Monteiro, Founder and Director of B-Parts , adds: " We are constantly looking to improve the shopping experience for our customers, offering solutions that make access to car parts simpler and more convenient. The integration of Klarna has added a flexible payment option that has been very well received by our users. "

About B-Parts

Founded in 2015 and currently part of the Stellantis group, B-Parts is a Portuguese e-commerce company specialising in the sale of used and original (OEM) car parts. B-Parts operates internationally and promotes the reuse of automotive components as part of the circular economy, offering a more affordable and sustainable alternative to new parts. Parts are photographed, catalogued and sold with a guarantee, allowing customers to search and purchase online with full information on availability and delivery.

About Klarna

Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 118 million global active Klarna users and 3.4 million transactions per day, Klarna's AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay & Google Pay. More than one million retailers trust Klarna's innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy's, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial performance, share structure and applicable processes, business strategy, growth objectives, market opportunities, operational plans, including the outcome of legal cases. Words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "could," "estimate," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to:

  • Our ability to retain and grow consumer and merchant relationships;
  • Competition and technological developments;
  • Regulatory compliance and licensing requirements;
  • Our ability to achieve expected benefits from our funding arrangements;
  • Credit risk management and funding availability;
  • General economic conditions and market volatility; and
  • Our ability to expand into new markets and products.

Forward-looking statements reflect our views as of the date of this release and are based on information currently available to us. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and should review the risk factors in our filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of risks.

Category: Partnership News

press@klarna.com

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