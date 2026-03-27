Klarna Partners With EuroParcs to Offer Flexible Payments for Holiday Park Stays Across Europe

Klarna, the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, today announces a new partnership with EuroParcs, one of Europe's fastest-growing holiday park operators. The collaboration gives holidaymakers in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Austria more flexibility in how they pay for their getaway.

Guests booking through EuroParcs can now choose from a range of Klarna payment options tailored to their market:

  • Germany & Austria: Pay in Full, Pay in 30 Days, Pay in 3, and Financing
  • Netherlands: Pay in Full, Pay in 30 Days, and Pay in 3
  • Belgium: Pay in Full and Pay in 30 Days

Nicole Defren, Head of Europe at Klarna, says: "Booking a holiday should feel exciting, not complicated and that includes how you pay for it. With Klarna, EuroParcs guests can choose the payment option that suits them best, whether that's paying upfront, in a few weeks, or spreading the cost over time. From a cosy chalet on the Veluwe to a luxury villa in the Austrian Alps, we're making it easier for families and friends to lock in their perfect break."

Tom Bouchier, Head of Rental at EuroParcs: "Klarna adds an additional payment method that allows our growing international number of guests to flexibly pay for their holidays. Offering this option, especially at a time when flexibility and individual choice are becoming more important, is a very welcome addition to make booking with us as pleasant and guest-friendly as possible. It fully aligns with our hospitality strategy."

The partnership reflects the growing demand for flexible payments in travel and leisure. With over one million merchants globally, Klarna continues to expand its network – and with EuroParcs, it gains a strong partner making holidays more accessible for guests across Europe.

About Klarna

Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 118 million global active Klarna users and 3.4 million transactions per day, Klarna's AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay & Google Pay. More than one million retailers trust Klarna's innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy's, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial performance, share structure and applicable processes, business strategy, growth objectives, market opportunities, operational plans, including the outcome of legal cases. Words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "could," "estimate," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to:

  • Our ability to retain and grow consumer and merchant relationships;
  • Competition and technological developments;
  • Regulatory compliance and licensing requirements;
  • Our ability to achieve expected benefits from our funding arrangements;
  • Credit risk management and funding availability;
  • General economic conditions and market volatility; and
  • Our ability to expand into new markets and products.

Forward-looking statements reflect our views as of the date of this release and are based on information currently available to us. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and should review the risk factors in our filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of risks.

Category: Investor News

press@klarna.com

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