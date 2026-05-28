Klarna Partners With Arrive for Parking in 15 Markets

Klarna, the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, has partnered with Arrive, a leading global mobility platform, to bring seamless and flexible payment options to millions of consumers across 15 markets.

Through the partnership, drivers will be able to pay for parking using Klarna's Pay in Full, which will be available directly in Arrive's EasyPark app, ensuring payments can be made instantly. This provides consumers with more flexibility and control over their everyday spending, and builds on Klarna's growing presence in everyday spending and saving, where consumers increasingly use Klarna for recurring, low-friction purchases alongside savings products like Klarna Balance.

Arrive, formerly EasyPark Group, operates one of the world's largest digital parking networks, facilitating high frequency payments across millions of spots in more than 20,000 cities and 90 countries. By providing the digital infrastructure that helps individuals and decision-makers make smarter urban travel choices, the company is uniquely positioned to become the leading software provider across every mode of transportation, including cars, trains and buses.

"Arrive is a leader in digital parking and a great example of the kind of everyday, high-frequency use case where Klarna adds value," said Björn Bryngelson, Head of Nordics at Klarna . "By bringing Klarna to Arrive's EasyPark app across 15 markets, we're making parking payments simpler, more flexible, and easier to manage."

Debbie Guerra, General Manager of Payments at Arrive, said of the partnerships, "The integration of Klarna ensures that the payment process for our EasyPark app users remains as effortless as the rest of the traveler's journey. By offering Klarna's flexible and trusted user experience across its markets, Arrive reinforces its commitment to convenience, providing a seamless financial option that perfectly aligns with the high-frequency, everyday needs of its customers."

The first markets are expected to go live already in Q2 2026, with a phased rollout to follow across Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. The parties are looking to expand the services into other countries after the initial rollout.

About Klarna

Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 118 million global active Klarna users and 3.4 million transactions per day, Klarna's AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay & Google Pay. More than one million retailers trust Klarna's innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy's, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com .

About Arrive

Arrive is a leading global mobility platform with the mission to ease movement in cities. Through its family of brands, including EasyPark, Flowbird, RingGo, ParkMobile and Parkopedia, the company is present in more than 20,000 cities across 90 countries, helping people and decision-makers make smarter choices about urban travel. Arrive makes cities more livable through delivering core competencies such as autonomous vehicle management solutions, smart payments and optimizing parking solutions, to data-driven traffic reduction measures and refining public transport networks. For more information and news, visit arrive.com

About EasyPark, part of the global mobility platform Arrive

EasyPark, part of the global mobility platform Arrive , is the leading provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in Europe. Present in over 4,000 cities across more than 20 countries, EasyPark simplifies parking, charging and mobility worldwide. In close collaboration with cities, EasyPark is driving digitalization, using data-driven insights and smart solutions to make cities more livable. For Arrive news, visit arrive.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial performance, business strategy, growth objectives, market opportunities, operational plans, including the implementation of peer-to-peer payments, the timing of their availability to our consumers and their anticipated features and benefits. Words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "could," "estimate," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to:

  • Our ability to retain and grow consumer and merchant relationships;
  • Competition and technological developments;
  • Regulatory compliance and licensing requirements;
  • Our ability to achieve expected benefits from our funding arrangements;
  • Credit risk management and funding availability;
  • General economic conditions and market volatility; and
  • Our ability to expand into new markets and products.

Forward-looking statements reflect our views as of the date of this release and are based on information currently available to us. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and should review the risk factors in our filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of risks.

Category: Partnership News

press@klarna.com

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