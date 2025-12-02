Klarna Launches Tap to Pay for In-Store Purchases Across 14 Markets

Klarna, the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, today launches the brand new feature Tap to Pay across 14 European markets, bringing flexible payments into physical retail at scale and transforming the Klarna app into an everyday contactless wallet.

With more than 80% of European shopping still happening in physical stores, Tap to Pay brings consumers the ease of online shopping into the bricks and mortar stores. Instead of hunting for cards or juggling apps, everything sits in one place — the Klarna app — making every purchase smoother from start to finish.

Utilising NFC technology, Tap to Pay turns the Klarna app into a contactless wallet, letting consumers set up a flexible payment plan and pay with a tap, all in one place without adding their card to another wallet or switching apps at checkout.

Tap to Pay builds on the rapid global uptake of the new debit-first Klarna Card, now used by more than 4 million consumers. The card is debit by default, with the option to activate credit when needed within the Klarna app, and is accepted at over 150 million merchant locations worldwide through Visa Flexible Credential.

"Tap to Pay brings us closer to our vision of Klarna being everywhere for everything. Now you can set up a flexible payment plan and tap to pay in seconds, all inside the Klarna app. It makes the everyday shopping moments significantly smoother for our Klarna customers across Europe, giving them even more flexibility and choice at checkout," said David Fock, Chief Product & Design Officer at Klarna.

How Tap to Pay works

  • Open your Klarna Card in the Klarna app, use in debit mode as default, or create a flexible payment plan
  • Select Tap to Pay
  • Tap your phone at checkout

Tap to Pay is now live for Klarna consumers across Germany, Italy, Spain, France, the Netherlands, Finland, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Portugal, Norway, Poland, Denmark and Sweden, and works on both iOS and Android devices. Support for Klarna Credit Card will be added soon.

About Klarna

Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 114 million global active Klarna users and 3.4 million transactions per day, Klarna's AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay & Google Pay. More than 850,000 retailers trust Klarna's innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy's, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com .

