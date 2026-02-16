Klarna Launches on Google Pay in the UK

Klarna, the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, is now available on Google Pay in the UK. Google Pay users in the U.K. can choose Klarna's interest-free payment options at checkout.

Raji Behal, Head of Western and Southern Europe, UK & Ireland at Klarna, said, " We're really excited to bring Klarna's fair, flexible and interest-free payment options to Google Pay users. This is a big moment for us and a major step towards our goal of being available at every checkout, everywhere. Together with Google, we're making it easier than ever for millions of shoppers to choose Klarna and pay in a smarter, more transparent way — all from their phone. "

Lisa Yokoyama, Director of Product Management at Google Pay said: "Expanding our collaboration with Klarna to the U.K. underscores our goal to empower more people with the flexibility to pay how they choose. With people shopping on Google over a billion times a day, this broader footprint provides even more checkout options to help businesses drive tangible growth."

Klarna on Google Pay will offer Google Pay's UK consumers the flexibility of Klarna pay in 3 interest-free installment payment method. Users will be able to manage their purchases seamlessly in the Klarna app, tracking deliveries, handling returns, and managing repayments, all in one place. The integration will make flexible payment options even more accessible for Google Pay users, who can soon shop and pay with Klarna directly from their devices.

With more than 114 million active consumers worldwide, Klarna is continuing to expand its commerce network and mission to be available at every checkout, offering shoppers a fairer alternative to traditional credit cards for everything.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial performance, business strategy, growth objectives, market opportunities, operational plans, including the implementation of Klarna in certain digital wallets, the timing of their availability to our consumers and their anticipated features and benefits. Words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "could," "estimate," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to:

  • Our ability to retain and grow consumer and merchant relationships;
  • Competition and technological developments;
  • Regulatory compliance and licensing requirements;
  • Our ability to achieve expected benefits from our funding arrangements;
  • Credit risk management and funding availability;
  • General economic conditions and market volatility; and
  • Our ability to expand into new markets and products.

Forward-looking statements reflect our views as of the date of this release and are based on information currently available to us. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and should review the risk factors in our filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of risks.

