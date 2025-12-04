Klarna Launches Global 'AI for Climate Resilience Program' to Empower Communities on the Climate Frontlines

New initiative harnesses AI to accelerate climate adaptation in vulnerable regions worldwide.

Klarna, the global digital bank and payments provider, today launched its AI for Climate Resilience Program, a pioneering initiative using artificial intelligence to strengthen climate adaptation and community resilience across some of the world's most affected regions.

The AI for Climate Resilience Program is a global initiative by Klarna to accelerate the use of AI in tackling the local effects of climate change. It identifies and supports innovators developing practical AI solutions for communities most exposed to climate risks, turning pilot ideas into scalable tools for adaptation and resilience.

"AI has transformed how people make financial decisions, and we believe it can do the same for climate adaptation," said David Sandström, CMO at Klarna. "Through this program, we're empowering innovators to interpret complex environmental data and turn it into locally relevant solutions for challenges like food and water security, public health, and disaster preparedness."

Klarna will provide each organization with tailored mentoring, technical, and strategic support over 18 months, in addition to funding, to help scale their solutions responsibly, allowing participants to leverage Klarna's deep expertise in applying AI and responsible technology.

Klarna has spent the last two years implementing AI into every part of its business, spearheading practical application and experiencing the acceleration first-hand. Now, we're applying that experience to help tackle one of the biggest challenges of our time: helping communities adapt to climate change.

The innovators selected

An independent advisory group of AI and sustainability experts has selected six projects that exemplify responsible and high-impact AI for climate resilience:

  • SEEDS (India) – Uses AI and satellite data to verify disaster losses quickly so affected families can receive faster and fairer relief.
  • Acres of Ice (Global) – Uses AI to turn excess winter water into man-made glaciers, securing life-sustaining irrigation for mountain farmers as the climate warms.
  • Geotek Water Solutions (Nigeria) – Harnesses AI to uncover and monitor hidden water sources in drought-prone areas, giving vulnerable communities the tools to secure clean water for the future.
  • Self-Employed Women's Association & IFPRI (India) – Empowers women workers with an AI-powered advisor that delivers life-saving, local weather insights directly to their phones—helping them stay safe, sustain their livelihoods, and lead climate resilience in their communities.
  • Sakawarga Foundation (Indonesia) – Uses an AI "resilience coach" to train villages in disaster preparedness—training people through local-language chats on any phone.
  • GainForest e.V. (Latin America) – Uses AI to help Indigenous forest guardians map and monitor biodiversity, strengthening local conservation efforts.

These innovations demonstrate the growing global momentum toward AI solutions rooted in local realities—and their potential to drive inclusive, community-led change.

Global AI initiative attracts 1,200+ proposals worldwide

Following a global call for proposals earlier this year, the AI for Impact program drew over 1,200 applications from innovators across the world. Strong participation came from emerging tech hubs in East and West Africa, India, and Latin America , reflecting a rapidly expanding ecosystem of purpose-driven AI innovation.

Submissions spanned many use cases, with climate-smart agriculture and early-warning systems emerging as the most common themes. Increased access to AI-powered satellite imagery and local sensor data is driving this momentum. Water and health security were also prominent, showing practical ways AI can support resilience planning, especially through tools that map future climate risks. Projects using generative AI voice tools relied heavily on Natural Language Processing models, enabling tailored guidance at scale and reaching even the most remote communities.

"This initiative is a powerful example of how AI can serve communities on the climate frontlines," said Rachel Adams, PhD, Founder and CEO of the Global Centre on AI Governance in South Africa. "It raises the profile and capacity of organizations using technology to tackle climate adaptation where it's needed most."

Advancing AI for climate impact

Building on Klarna's commitment to sustainability through its Climate and Nature Transformation Funds, the initiative expands the company's AI capabilities for people and the planet. In partnership with The Climate Collective, Klarna has supported fifteen impact organizations in adopting AI for climate innovation, and directed over USD 24 million to more than 100 climate and nature projects worldwide since 2021.

For more information, visit milkywire.com/ai-for-climate-resilience-program

Note to editors:

Advisory Group Members :

  • Anna Lerner-Nesbitt, CEO (Climate Collective)
  • Victor Galaz, Deputy Director (Stockholm Resilience Center)
  • Beth Tellman, Co-Founder and Chief Scientist (FloodBase)
  • Lisa Schipper, Professor of Development Geography (University of Bonn)
  • Rachel Adams, CEO and founder (Global Center for AI Governance)
  • Meena Palaniappan, Founder and CEO (Atma Connect)
  • Alexander Farsan (Klarna - Observer)
  • Anna Samuelsson (Milkywire)
  • Sholto West (Milkywire)

Press contact:
press@klarna.com

