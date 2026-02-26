Klarna Group plc Publishes Full Year 2025 Results

Klarna Group plc (NYSE: KLAR) today published its full year 2025 results for the period ended December 31, 2025. The results and related materials can be found on Klarna's Investor Relations website at https://investors.klarna.com/
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260226134670/en/
Full Year 2025 Summary
- GMV of $127.9 billion (+22% YoY)
- Total Revenue of $3.5 billion (+25% YoY)
- Adjusted Operating Profit of $65 million (adjusted operating margin of 1.9%)
- Basic / Diluted EPS of $(0.79) for FY'25 - Q4 EPS $(0.12)
- 118 million active consumers (+28% YoY)
- 966,000 merchants (+42% YoY)
About Klarna
Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 118 million global active Klarna users and 3.4 million transactions per day, Klarna's AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay & Google Pay. More than 966,000 retailers trust Klarna's innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy's, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com .
Category: Investor News
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260226134670/en/