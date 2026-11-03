Klarna Expands Partnership With Mollie, Bringing Enhanced Dispute Management and Consumer FX to Merchants Across Europe

Klarna, the everyday finance network, announced today an expanded agreement with Mollie, one of Europe's leading payment service providers. Building on their existing partnership, the new contract brings additional Klarna capabilities, including enhanced dispute management and consumer FX, to Mollie's more than 350,000 merchants.

The new features will roll out across all Mollie's integrations, via direct API, hosted payment page and via their extensive Platform partner plug in ecosystem. Merchants already offering Klarna through Mollie will gain access to these features through their existing integration. Merchants new to Klarna can offer Pay in Full, Pay in 3 interest-free installments and Financing at checkout, and can enable it within minutes. With Mollie's recent acquisition of GoCardless and coverage across all EEA markets, the expanded agreement extends Klarna's reach and product offering across the region.

"This deepened agreement with Mollie opens up Klarna to merchants across Europe in a whole new way," said David Sykes, President and Chief Commercial Officer at Klarna. "We built this partnership model to make deals like this simple and scalable: one integration, one agreement, global reach from day one. Mollie's merchants across Europe will now have the same seamless access to Klarna as if they'd integrated with us directly."

"Scaling into new markets shouldn't mean rebuilding your checkout or juggling separate contracts," said Rogier Schoute, Chief Product Officer at Mollie. "Our goal has always been to make payments effortless. By expanding our partnership with Klarna, our merchants can instantly unlock 26 markets through the integration they already use. No extra development or new contracts. It gives growing businesses the scale and checkout experience of an enterprise player, without the engineering overhead."

Mollie and Klarna have been long-standing partners, helping grow payment choice for European consumers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial performance, business strategy, growth objectives and market opportunities. Words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "could," "estimate," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Forward-looking statements reflect our views as of the date of this release and are based on information currently available to us. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and should review the risk factors in our filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of risks.

About Klarna

Klarna is the everyday finance network. With over 120 million global active Klarna users and 3.8 million transactions per day, Klarna's AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay & Google Pay. Over 1.2 million retailers trust Klarna's innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy's, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com .

About Mollie

Mollie is the leading payments and financial services partner for business, rooted in Europe, with global reach. Following the combination of Mollie and GoCardless, the company offers payments, accounts and business financing in a single proposition, helping over 350,000 businesses move, manage and optimise their money wherever they operate. With offices across Europe, the United States and Australia, and an extensive Pay by Bank network, Mollie serves businesses from fast-growing startups to large enterprises in more than 30 markets. Founded in Amsterdam in 2004, Mollie's mission is to make payments and money management effortless for every business in Europe and beyond.

www.mollie.com

Category: Partnership News

press@klarna.com

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