Klarna Expands Its Partnership With H&M in Romania and Hungary

  • Today Klarna announces that H&M customers can now choose flexible Klarna payment options at checkout.
  • The expansion comes amid Klarna's rapid growth in Romania, where the global digital bank and flexible payments provider has surpassed 500,000 active users.

Klarna , a global digital bank and provider of flexible payment solutions, and H&M, one of the world's largest fashion retailers, announce the expansion of their partnership in Romania and Hungary as a strategic step that strengthens the long-standing global collaboration between the two companies. Klarna is now available as a payment method for H&M customers in both markets, offering a smooth, more predictable checkout experience and payment options tailored to the different needs of shoppers. The integration of Klarna into H&M online stores is an important feature for customers, who will thus be able to access interest-free flexible payment options.

More flexibility at checkout

By integrating Klarna into the payment process, H&M customers shopping online in Romania and Hungary can benefit from a full range of deferred payment options, flexible solutions with no interest or fees if payment is made on time. Depending on eligibility, customers can choose between paying in full with Klarna, paying in 30 days, or paying in three equal instalments, interest-free, under transparent conditions, with all costs clearly displayed before completing the order. The goal of the partnership is to diversify payment options to suit different budgets and preferences, but also to reduce payment friction through a smooth and more predictable digital experience.

Klarna and H&M have been collaborating internationally for several years, and the expansion of this partnership reflects both companies' commitment to improving the online shopping experience and responding to the growing demand for flexible payment options. With the Klarna mobile app available on both iOS and Android, shoppers have access to exclusive offers available to users. With Klarna, shoppers can choose to pay immediately, in 30 days, or in three interest-free instalments. Klarna allows users to adjust the due date and make early repayments directly from the app.

The expansion of the partnership comes at a time of accelerated growth for Klarna, both globally and in Romania. Internationally, the company operates in a network of over 118 million active consumers, 1 million retail partners, and over 3.4 million transactions per day, with a presence in 45 markets and over 120,000 physical stores in the Klarna ecosystem and a total volume of USD 128 billion in the last 12 months. In Romania, since its market launch in June 2023, Klarna has exceeded 500,000 active users and already collaborates with over 1,500 top merchants.

"We are delighted to expand our partnership with H&M and bring Romanian and Hungarian consumers modern, digital, transparent alternatives for managing their payments. We have been working with H&M for many years and expanding into these two markets is a natural step in developing and strengthening our presence in the region. We are seeing increasingly strong adoption of digital payments in these markets and aim to offer consumers clear and smooth options and, for retailers, a payment process that reduces friction and supports conversion" , says Loredana Pipoș-Lupescu , Country Manager Romania at Klarna.

Katarzyna Skrzeczynska, Head of Customer Activation and Marketing for H&M Region East Europe, added: "At H&M, we are committed to liberate fashion for the many by making every shopping experience convenient, relevant and inspiring. By extending our partnership with Klarna, we're providing to customers in Romania and Hungary a truly modern way to shop, with flexible payment solutions."

About Klarna

Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 118 million global active Klarna users and 3.4 million transactions per day, Klarna's AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay & Google Pay. More than 1 million retailers trust Klarna's innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy's, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial performance, share structure and applicable processes, business strategy, growth objectives, market opportunities, operational plans, including the outcome of legal cases. Words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "could," "estimate," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to:

  • Our ability to retain and grow consumer and merchant relationships;
  • Competition and technological developments;
  • Regulatory compliance and licensing requirements;
  • Our ability to achieve expected benefits from our funding arrangements;
  • Credit risk management and funding availability;
  • General economic conditions and market volatility; and
  • Our ability to expand into new markets and products.

Forward-looking statements reflect our views as of the date of this release and are based on information currently available to us. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and should review the risk factors in our filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of risks.

Category: Investor News

Media contact
press@klarna.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Klarna GroupKLARNYSE:KLARfintech investing
KLAR
The Conversation (0)
Rio Tinto to develop BioIron R&D facility in Western Australia to test low-carbon steelmaking

Rio Tinto to develop BioIron R&D facility in Western Australia to test low-carbon steelmaking

Rio Tinto will invest US$143 million (A$215 million) to develop a research and development facility in Western Australia to further assess the effectiveness of its low-carbon ironmaking process, BioIron TM , to support decarbonising the global steel value chain. The development of the BioIron... Keep Reading...
Long-term future for New Zealand's Tiwai Point aluminium smelter secured with new power deals

Long-term future for New Zealand's Tiwai Point aluminium smelter secured with new power deals

New Zealand Aluminium Smelters (NZAS) has signed 20-year electricity arrangements that secure the future of the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter to continue competitively producing high-purity, low-carbon metal, backed by a diversified mix of renewable electricity from New Zealand's South Island.... Keep Reading...
Rio Tinto and BHP collaborate on battery-electric haul truck trials in the Pilbara

Rio Tinto and BHP collaborate on battery-electric haul truck trials in the Pilbara

In an industry first, Rio Tinto and BHP will collaborate on the testing of large battery-electric haul truck technology in the Pilbara, Western Australia, to accelerate the potential for its future deployment. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:... Keep Reading...
Rio Tinto releases first quarter production results

Rio Tinto releases first quarter production results

Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said: "We have been deeply affected by the loss of four Diavik colleagues and two airline crew members in a plane crash in January. This tragedy has strengthened our resolve to never be complacent about safety. "We delivered stable operating results in... Keep Reading...

Charles Schwab's Money Talk Personal Finance Column Expands Bench of Expert Voices

Three new Certified Financial Planners ® join the column's roster of experts creating real-life financial education insight Charles Schwab today announced the addition of three new Certified Financial Planners® to Money Talk, Schwab's personal finance column designed to help everyday Americans... Keep Reading...

Climate Global and Moody's Power the First Index and ETF of Climate-Resilient REITs

Climate Global and Exchange Traded Concepts announced the Climate Global Climate-Resilient REIT Index ETF (Ticker: CLIM), an exchange-traded fund designed to provide exposure to U.S. equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) while systematically incorporating insurance-grade climate and... Keep Reading...

T. ROWE PRICE OHA SELECT PRIVATE CREDIT FUND ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 31, 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARED TOTAL DISTRIBUTIONS OF $0.69 PER SHARE IN Q4 2025

T. Rowe Price OHA Select Private Credit Fund (the "Company" or "OCREDIT") today reported financial results and total distributions of $0.69 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. As private credit remains a key driver of financing solutions within credit markets, OCREDIT closed the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance is pleased to provide an update of corporate activities since the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies: Unlocking Opportunity in Used Vehicle Leasing

Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Angkor Resources Announces Further Field Research For Cambodia's Oil And Gas With Mentorship For ITC Graduate Geoscientists

Heliostar to Acquire Goldstrike Gold Project in Utah

Silverco Mining Announces Key Advisory and Management Appointments to Drive Transition to Mid-Tier Mexican Silver Producer

Kobo Resources Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $5.5 Million to Advance Kossou and Regional Growth

Related News

oil and gas investing

Angkor Resources Announces Further Field Research For Cambodia's Oil And Gas With Mentorship For ITC Graduate Geoscientists

precious metals investing

Heliostar to Acquire Goldstrike Gold Project in Utah

precious metals investing

Silverco Mining Announces Key Advisory and Management Appointments to Drive Transition to Mid-Tier Mexican Silver Producer

precious metals investing

Kobo Resources Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $5.5 Million to Advance Kossou and Regional Growth

base metals investing

Gold Runner Exploration Upsizes Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing of Flow-Through Units and Charity Flow Through Units to $3,100,000

battery metals investing

Brunswick Exploration Closes Final Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement for Total Gross Proceeds of $5,445,000

precious metals investing

FinEx Metals Completes Oversubscribed Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $1,671,600