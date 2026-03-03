Klarna Expands Further Into Agentic Commerce, Offering Flexible Payments to Merchants via Stripe's Shared Payment Tokens

Klarna, the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, today announced that its flexible payment options will soon be supported in AI agent-driven shopping experiences through Stripe's Shared Payment Tokens (SPTs), making Klarna available in AI-powered checkout flows for US merchants already live with Klarna through Stripe, provided AI shopping agents allow the ability to offer flexible payments at checkout.

The integration addresses a growing gap in agentic commerce: AI shopping agents have been defaulting to card-on-file payments by design, effectively freezing out alternative payment methods, including BNPL, from automated checkout flows which leaves consumers with less choice.

Stripe's SPTs are a payment tool built specifically for agentic commerce, allowing AI agents to initiate purchases using a customer's preferred payment method, without ever seeing the customer's actual payment details. Klarna's participation means flexible payments options like BNPL will soon be able to pass through that same permissioned layer. For merchants already offering Klarna through Stripe, no additional integration is required.

"The infrastructure being built for agentic commerce will define online checkout for the next decade," said David Sykes, Chief Commercial Officer at Klarna. "As AI agents begin purchasing on consumers' behalf, it's critical that flexible payment options remain available. By supporting Stripe's Shared Payment Tokens, we're ensuring Klarna is embedded in this next generation of checkout experiences from day one."

"Our Shared Payment Tokens will soon support Klarna, enabling AI agents to offer buy now, pay later payment options to buyers at checkout. By bringing Klarna to agentic transactions, we are helping businesses lift conversion while giving buyers more flexibility and control in how they pay," said Kevin Miller, Head of Payments at Stripe.

As AI agents increasingly purchase on consumers' behalf, Klarna is ensuring consumers can continue to use their interest-free payments everywhere for everything, with more integrations to come.

About Klarna

Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 118 million global active Klarna users and 3.4 million transactions per day, Klarna's AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay & Google Pay. More than 966,000 retailers trust Klarna's innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy's, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com .

About Stripe

Stripe is a technology company that builds economic infrastructure for the internet. Businesses of every size—from new startups to public companies—use our software to accept payments and manage their businesses online. Stripe has dual headquarters in San Francisco and Dublin, as well as offices in London, Paris, Singapore, Tokyo, and other locations around the world.

