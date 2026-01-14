Klarna Expands Digital Bank Offer with Peer-to-Peer Payments

Klarna, the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, has launched instant peer-to-peer payments in 13 European countries, marking the next step in its evolution as a digital bank. The new feature enables Klarna customers to send money to friends and family, whether splitting bills or gifting cash, directly from the Klarna app: as simple as handing someone cash, with the protection of a regulated bank.

This launch takes Klarna deeper into everyday banking, turning Klarna into a central hub for day-to-day spending and money management. It comes on the back of the Klarna Balance accounts and the rapid adoption of Klarna Card, with over 4 million sign-ups just four months after launch.

Sebastian Siemiatkowski, co-founder and CEO of Klarna commented: "Customers are sick of the friction and fees of traditional banking, which is why millions signed up to Klarna Card within a few months of launch. With peer-to-peer payments we're making it even easier to manage all of your payments through Klarna, now including small transfers, making managing your money quicker, easier, and cheaper."

To send money, users simply choose a recipient using a phone number, email address, QR code, or a saved contact. After confirming the amount, Klarna runs fraud and eligibility checks before proceeding with the payment. At launch, transfers work between Klarna users, with plans to soon expand to non-Klarna customers and cross-border payments, allowing Klarna to cover even more everyday banking and money management needs.

The launch follows a year of rapid growth for Klarna's banking products. Since the introduction of Klarna Balance in August 2024, global deposits have almost doubled, from $9.5bn to $14bn by September 2025. Klarna's new flexible debit card has also gained significant traction, with 4 million sign-ups in its first four months, contributing to a powerful flywheel in which card payments now make up 15% of total volume.

While Klarna's P2P payments currently run on traditional banking rails, the company is already exploring stablecoin-based options to further enhance speed, reach, and efficiency.

Launch countries: Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial performance, business strategy, growth objectives, market opportunities, operational plans, including the implementation of peer-to-peer payments the timing of their availability to our consumers and their anticipated features and benefits. Words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "could," "estimate," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to:

  • Our ability to retain and grow consumer and merchant relationships;
  • Competition and technological developments;
  • Regulatory compliance and licensing requirements;
  • Our ability to achieve expected benefits from our funding arrangements;
  • Credit risk management and funding availability;
  • General economic conditions and market volatility; and
  • Our ability to expand into new markets and products.

Forward-looking statements reflect our views as of the date of this release and are based on information currently available to us. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and should review the risk factors in our filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of risks.

