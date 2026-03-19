Klarna Card reaches 5 million active customers

Klarna, the global digital bank and payments provider, today announced that the Klarna Card has reached 5 million active customers globally, underscoring rapid adoption as consumers shift towards new forms of payment which provide more control over day-to-day money management.

The card draws from the customer's own funds for everyday spending, with the option to spread the cost of a specific purchase, like a large appliance or a flight, when it makes sense to do so. The result is a card that offers genuine spending control without the long-term debt obligations that come with traditional credit cards.

The card's growth is reinforced by Klarna's membership program. The program offers premium perks such as airport lounge access, travel insurance, and lifestyle subscriptions — without requiring users to take on debt, meet spending thresholds, or revolve balances. By separating everyday spending from rewards, Klarna is challenging the strings-attached model legacy banks have long relied on.

"The pace of adoption shows a clear shift in how consumers want to manage everyday spending," said David Sandström, Chief Marketing Officer at Klarna. "They're voting with their wallets and looking for the control and flexibility in a single card. Unlike traditional banks, Klarna gives people the choice to pay now, or pay over time: the right tool for each situation."

Now available in 16 countries, from Paris to Stockholm, London to Los Angeles, the Klarna Card is becoming a central entry point into Klarna's broader suite of payment and banking services. As the card expands across new markets, Klarna is positioning itself as a global digital bank that puts spending control back in the hands of consumers.

About Klarna

Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 118 million global active Klarna users and 3.4 million transactions per day, Klarna's AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay & Google Pay. One million retailers trust Klarna's innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy's, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial performance, share structure and applicable processes, business strategy, growth objectives, market opportunities, operational plans, including the outcome of legal cases. Words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "could," "estimate," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to:

  • Our ability to retain and grow consumer and merchant relationships;
  • Competition and technological developments;
  • Regulatory compliance and licensing requirements;
  • Our ability to achieve expected benefits from our funding arrangements;
  • Credit risk management and funding availability;
  • General economic conditions and market volatility; and
  • Our ability to expand into new markets and products.

Forward-looking statements reflect our views as of the date of this release and are based on information currently available to us. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and should review the risk factors in our filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of risks.

Category: Investor News

Media contact
press@klarna.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Klarna GroupKLARNYSE:KLARfintech investing
KLAR
The Conversation (0)
Rio Tinto to develop BioIron R&D facility in Western Australia to test low-carbon steelmaking

Rio Tinto to develop BioIron R&D facility in Western Australia to test low-carbon steelmaking

Rio Tinto will invest US$143 million (A$215 million) to develop a research and development facility in Western Australia to further assess the effectiveness of its low-carbon ironmaking process, BioIron TM , to support decarbonising the global steel value chain. The development of the BioIron... Keep Reading...
Long-term future for New Zealand's Tiwai Point aluminium smelter secured with new power deals

Long-term future for New Zealand's Tiwai Point aluminium smelter secured with new power deals

New Zealand Aluminium Smelters (NZAS) has signed 20-year electricity arrangements that secure the future of the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter to continue competitively producing high-purity, low-carbon metal, backed by a diversified mix of renewable electricity from New Zealand's South Island.... Keep Reading...
Rio Tinto and BHP collaborate on battery-electric haul truck trials in the Pilbara

Rio Tinto and BHP collaborate on battery-electric haul truck trials in the Pilbara

In an industry first, Rio Tinto and BHP will collaborate on the testing of large battery-electric haul truck technology in the Pilbara, Western Australia, to accelerate the potential for its future deployment. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:... Keep Reading...
Rio Tinto releases first quarter production results

Rio Tinto releases first quarter production results

Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said: "We have been deeply affected by the loss of four Diavik colleagues and two airline crew members in a plane crash in January. This tragedy has strengthened our resolve to never be complacent about safety. "We delivered stable operating results in... Keep Reading...

Charles Schwab's Money Talk Personal Finance Column Expands Bench of Expert Voices

Three new Certified Financial Planners ® join the column's roster of experts creating real-life financial education insight Charles Schwab today announced the addition of three new Certified Financial Planners® to Money Talk, Schwab's personal finance column designed to help everyday Americans... Keep Reading...

Climate Global and Moody's Power the First Index and ETF of Climate-Resilient REITs

Climate Global and Exchange Traded Concepts announced the Climate Global Climate-Resilient REIT Index ETF (Ticker: CLIM), an exchange-traded fund designed to provide exposure to U.S. equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) while systematically incorporating insurance-grade climate and... Keep Reading...

T. ROWE PRICE OHA SELECT PRIVATE CREDIT FUND ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 31, 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARED TOTAL DISTRIBUTIONS OF $0.69 PER SHARE IN Q4 2025

T. Rowe Price OHA Select Private Credit Fund (the "Company" or "OCREDIT") today reported financial results and total distributions of $0.69 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. As private credit remains a key driver of financing solutions within credit markets, OCREDIT closed the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance is pleased to provide an update of corporate activities since the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies: Unlocking Opportunity in Used Vehicle Leasing

Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Copper JV Agreement Signed with Xinhai Mining

Heliostar Presents Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

EnerCom Announces Initial List of Presenting Companies for the 31st Annual Energy Investment Conference to be held August 17-19, 2026, in Denver, Colorado

Juggernaut Exploration Closes Bought Deal Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of C$11.5M

Related News

gold investing

Copper JV Agreement Signed with Xinhai Mining

gold investing

Heliostar Presents Fiscal 2025 Financial Results

oil and gas investing

Oil Prices Near US$120 as Global Supply Fears Grow

energy investing

IPO ETFs in Focus as Renaissance Fund Adds New Listings

energy investing

EnerCom Announces Initial List of Presenting Companies for the 31st Annual Energy Investment Conference to be held August 17-19, 2026, in Denver, Colorado

base metals investing

Juggernaut Exploration Closes Bought Deal Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of C$11.5M

battery metals investing

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Management Change