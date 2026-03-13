Klarna Board Chair Michael Moritz Acquires 3.47 Million Shares for $50 Million

Klarna Group plc (NYSE: KLAR) today discloses the following transactions by the Chair of its Board of Directors and Chief Product & Design Officer, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 3.

Share Purchases

Michael Moritz, Chairman, through an associated entity, purchased 3,472,845 ordinary shares between March 3 and March 11, 2026, at an aggregate consideration of $49,913,138.73.

David Fock, Chief Product & Design Officer, purchased 27,000 ordinary shares on March 9, 2026, for an aggregate consideration of $388,552.14.

Share Sales

David Sandström, Chief Marketing Officer, sold 32,703 shares on March 9, 2026, pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, established in 2025.

David Sykes, Chief Commercial Officer, sold 23,799 shares on March 13, 2026, pursuant to a separately established Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, established in 2025.

Form 3 filings for all transactions are available on the SEC's EDGAR database at www.sec.gov .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains factual descriptions of disclosed securities transactions. It does not constitute a profit forecast or guidance of any kind. Investors should review the risk factors in Klarna's filings with the SEC for a complete discussion of risks.

About Klarna

Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 118 million global active users and 3.4 million transactions per day, Klarna's AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter. More than 966,000 retailers trust Klarna's innovative solutions, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy's, IKEA, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com .

