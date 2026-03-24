Klarna and Elliott Deepen Partnership With $2bn Facility Supporting $17bn of US Financing Expansion

Klarna, the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, today doubled its existing forward-flow and whole-loan sale agreement with investment funds managed by Elliott Investment Management. The facility size doubles to $2bn and the term extends by one year to three years, enabling Klarna to facilitate up to $17bn-worth of US Financing loans during the remaining life of the program.

"Klarna's US Financing is growing fast because it gives Americans something the credit card industry never has: real choice, clear terms, and no surprises. This partnership sets the foundation for us to meet the accelerating demands of our American consumers." — Niclas Neglen, Chief Financial Officer, Klarna

The upsizing reflects the strong performance of the program since the two companies first announced their partnership in November 2025. In Q4 2025, Klarna's US Financing GMV grew significantly, and the expanded facility gives Klarna further capacity to support the accelerated demand. Under the agreement, Klarna sells newly originated US Financing receivables to Elliott-managed funds on a rolling basis, providing scalable, off-balance-sheet funding while retaining all consumer-facing activities, including underwriting and servicing.

Note to editors

The upsized facility size is $2bn. Over the course of the extended three-year term, as underlying assets amortize, new loans will continuously enter the facility. In this way, Klarna expects the amended agreement to facilitate the origination of up to $17bn-worth of US Financing loans during the remaining life of the program.

About Klarna

Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 118 million global active Klarna users and 3.4 million transactions per day, Klarna's AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay & Google Pay. One million retailers trust Klarna's innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy's, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial performance, business strategy, growth objectives, market opportunities, operational plans and funding arrangements, including our expectations related to the upsized forward flow and whole-loan sale program. Words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "could," "estimate," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks related to:

  • Our ability to retain and grow consumer and merchant relationships;
  • Competition and technological developments;
  • Regulatory compliance and licensing requirements;
  • Our ability to achieve expected benefits from our funding arrangements;
  • Credit risk management and funding availability;
  • General economic conditions and market volatility; and
  • Our ability to expand into new markets and products.

Forward-looking statements reflect our views as of the date of this release and are based on information currently available to us. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and should review the risk factors in our filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of risks.

Category: Investor News

Media contact
press@klarna.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Klarna GroupKLARNYSE:KLARfintech investing
KLAR
The Conversation (0)
Rio Tinto to develop BioIron R&D facility in Western Australia to test low-carbon steelmaking

Rio Tinto to develop BioIron R&D facility in Western Australia to test low-carbon steelmaking

Rio Tinto will invest US$143 million (A$215 million) to develop a research and development facility in Western Australia to further assess the effectiveness of its low-carbon ironmaking process, BioIron TM , to support decarbonising the global steel value chain. The development of the BioIron... Keep Reading...
Long-term future for New Zealand's Tiwai Point aluminium smelter secured with new power deals

Long-term future for New Zealand's Tiwai Point aluminium smelter secured with new power deals

New Zealand Aluminium Smelters (NZAS) has signed 20-year electricity arrangements that secure the future of the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter to continue competitively producing high-purity, low-carbon metal, backed by a diversified mix of renewable electricity from New Zealand's South Island.... Keep Reading...
Rio Tinto and BHP collaborate on battery-electric haul truck trials in the Pilbara

Rio Tinto and BHP collaborate on battery-electric haul truck trials in the Pilbara

In an industry first, Rio Tinto and BHP will collaborate on the testing of large battery-electric haul truck technology in the Pilbara, Western Australia, to accelerate the potential for its future deployment. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:... Keep Reading...
Rio Tinto releases first quarter production results

Rio Tinto releases first quarter production results

Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said: "We have been deeply affected by the loss of four Diavik colleagues and two airline crew members in a plane crash in January. This tragedy has strengthened our resolve to never be complacent about safety. "We delivered stable operating results in... Keep Reading...

Charles Schwab's Money Talk Personal Finance Column Expands Bench of Expert Voices

Three new Certified Financial Planners ® join the column's roster of experts creating real-life financial education insight Charles Schwab today announced the addition of three new Certified Financial Planners® to Money Talk, Schwab's personal finance column designed to help everyday Americans... Keep Reading...

Climate Global and Moody's Power the First Index and ETF of Climate-Resilient REITs

Climate Global and Exchange Traded Concepts announced the Climate Global Climate-Resilient REIT Index ETF (Ticker: CLIM), an exchange-traded fund designed to provide exposure to U.S. equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) while systematically incorporating insurance-grade climate and... Keep Reading...

T. ROWE PRICE OHA SELECT PRIVATE CREDIT FUND ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 31, 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARED TOTAL DISTRIBUTIONS OF $0.69 PER SHARE IN Q4 2025

T. Rowe Price OHA Select Private Credit Fund (the "Company" or "OCREDIT") today reported financial results and total distributions of $0.69 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025. As private credit remains a key driver of financing solutions within credit markets, OCREDIT closed the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

AmeriTrust Provides Corporate Update

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance is pleased to provide an update of corporate activities since the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies: Unlocking Opportunity in Used Vehicle Leasing

Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Kinvestor Mining & Energy 2026 Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for March 26, 2026

Homeland Nickel Engages Investor Relations Consultant

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Binding Distribution Agreement with Cristal Sand Group, Securing First Commercial Sales of High-Purity Industrial Silica Sand from Santa Maria Eterna

Related News

rare earth investing

Ucore and Vulcan Forge US Rare Earth Magnet Supply Chain

copper investing

Copper Market Faces Pressure as AI Demand Accelerates

cleantech investing

Kinvestor Mining & Energy 2026 Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for March 26, 2026

base metals investing

Homeland Nickel Engages Investor Relations Consultant

battery metals investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Binding Distribution Agreement with Cristal Sand Group, Securing First Commercial Sales of High-Purity Industrial Silica Sand from Santa Maria Eterna

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Graduates To Trading On The OTCQX

base metals investing

Nuvau Launches 17,500-Metre Drill Program at Matagami