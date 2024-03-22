Kiwi 1 Extended Production Test (EPT) Update

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Copper Prices Jump as Top Chinese Smelters Agree to Cut Output

Gold Expert Talks 2024 Outlook, Plus Forecast for Silver, Platinum and Palladium

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Canada Nickel Makes New Discovery at Newmarket Property, Achieves Best Drill Results at Reid to Date and Announces Grant of Options and RSUs

Canadian North Resources Reports Substantial Increase of Copper, Nickel, Cobalt, Palladium and Platinum NI 43-101 Compliant Mineral Resources for its 100% owned Ferguson Lake Project in Canada

Pilot Plant Producing First Lithium Chloride

C29 Acquires Transformative High-Grade Uranium Project

Filling of HMW Pond 2 Commences as Lithium Chloride Production Journey Continues

North Shore Uranium Completes Maiden Drill Program at Falcon; Elevated Radioactivity, Fault Zones and Alteration Identified

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Jindalee Lithium

JLL:AU

Coniagas Battery Metals

COS:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Battery Metals Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Bass Oil Limited

Kiwi 1 Extended Production Test (EPT) Update

Bass Oil Limited (ASX:BAS) is an Australian-listed oil & gas producer that holds a majority interest in eight permits in the Cooper Basin including the 100% owned Worrior and Padulla oil fields and a 55% interest in a South Sumatra Basin KSO. The Company is debt free and committed to creating value by leveraging the competitive strengths of its team, operating capability, reputation, and relationships in both Australia and Indonesia.

Highlights

  • Bass to commence Kiwi 1 Extended Production Test (EPT) as soon as possible
  • All regulatory approvals received and long lead equipment available
  • Workover rig contract being finalised with mobilisation to site as soon as logistics allow – currently estimated end April
  • The objectives of the test are to confirm the potential field size and gas composition
  • The results are expected to be known within 60 days of commencement of the test with commercial gas offtake agreements to be negotiated thereafter
  • A successful test at Kiwi may upgrade the gas potential of the surrounding area
Earthworks at the site will commence as soon as road access is re-established. This will then allow for the workover rig to be mobilised. Wild Desert Rig 4 has been identified as the rig to be used to complete the Kiwi well and it is anticipated to be mobilised around late April. The results of the test will likely be known within 60 days of commencement or around mid-year.

The Kiwi project represents a potential early entry into the Australian east coast gas market for Bass. Recent press commentary is firmly suggesting the gas market will soon be short of gas around the time Kiwi gas could become available.

Kiwi 1 was drilled in 2003 as an exploration well, resulting in a Triassic age, Callamurra Member gas discovery which flow tested at 9.6 million cubic feet per day on drill stem test. The discovery, which was drilled on a 2D seismic data set, was originally thought to contain a sub commercial quantity of gas. A 3D seismic survey was subsequently acquired over the area. Bass has interpreted the survey and upgraded the potential size of Kiwi discovery. This has resulted in a revised assessment of a mean Contingent Resource of 5.24 BCF and a 3C Contingent Resource of 11.5 BCF.

Bass has increased confidence that Kiwi contains a commercial volume of gas, providing the pathway for the Company to enter the eastern states' gas market. The Company has also identified other prospects and leads, on trend with the Kiwi that, as a result of a successful test, may be significantly upgraded (Figure 1).

Bass Oil Managing Director, Mr Tino Guglielmo, commented:

“The Kiwi 1 EPT is a key milestone for Bass’ growth plans in the Australian gas market. The main objective of this test is to gather the data required to confirm commerciality and to upgrade the potential of the surrounding prospects and leads.”

“We have received a number of enquires from third party gas wholesalers interested in contracting gas from Kiwi and we will be running these negotiations in parallel to enable us to monetise the gas once the test is finalised and it demonstrates the commercial potential of the field.”

Figure 1: Ex PEL 90K block location map

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Board of Directors of Bass Oil Limited.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Bass Oil Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:basbass oil limitedoil and gas investingOil and Gas Investing
The Conversation (0)
SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES RECORD ANNUAL ROYALTY PRODUCTION & REVENUE

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES RECORD ANNUAL ROYALTY PRODUCTION & REVENUE

/Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the U.S./

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces unaudited operational and financial highlights for fiscal 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2023 ("Q4 2023"). Annual royalty production and revenue were the highest results in Source Rock's 11-year history.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
gas stove and world map

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Natural gas is an important energy fuel, even as the world transitions to a carbon-free economy. When investing in this industry, it's key to know the ins and outs of natural gas production by country.

Global natural gas production remained fairly stable in 2022 at 4.09 trillion cubic meters, according to data from Statista. However, Russia’s natural gas production fell by 12 percent during the period on lower exports to Europe.

Although the country is still the world’s second largest natural gas producer and the second largest exporter of the fuel, the EU is looking to phase out Russia-sourced natural gas by 2027 due to the country's war with Ukraine. The EU reports that Russia only supplied 15 percent of its member countries natural gas requirements in 2023. down from 45 percent in 2021. For its part, Russia has pivoted its energy export trade to the east, with China and India propping up its natural gas export market.

Keep reading...Show less
BPH Energy

PEP 11 - New South Wales Legislation

BPH Energy Limited (ASX: BPH) (“BPH” or “Company”) refers to legislation Environmental Planning and Assessment Amendment (Sea Bed Mining and Exploration) Bill currently before the New South Wales (NSW) State Parliament.

Keep reading...Show less
Global Oil & Gas

Global’s Licence Area Incorporates Discovered Gas Field with Significant Resources

Global Oil & Gas Ltd (ASX:GLV) (Global or the Company) has identified the Piedra Redonda gas field located, in its entirety, within Global’s (80% holder) 4,858km2 oil and gas Tumbes Technical Evaluation Agreement (TEA or block) offshore Peru, where work carried out by the previous operator, BPZ Energy, and the internationally recognised oil and gas auditing firm Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc (NSAI) defined Contingent and Prospective resources for the Piedra Redonda gas field.

Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy

Operations Update

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an operations update on its 100% owned Grandis and Nomgon projects located in Queensland and Mongolia respectively.

Keep reading...Show less
Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (TSX: SOIL) (FSE: SMKA) (OTCQX: OILSF)

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. Reports 2023 Year-End Results Highlighted by Record Annual Production and Free Funds Flow


Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Burley’s Pilbara Iron Ore Assets Advancing

Canary Capital Finds Auric Mining a ‘Compelling Investments Case’

Many Peaks Minerals Ltd (ASX:MPK) - Trading Halt

31 December 2023 Full Year Financial Results. Auric Generated $4.22 Million Net Operating Cash

Related News

Resource Investing

Burley’s Pilbara Iron Ore Assets Advancing

Resource Investing

Canary Capital Finds Auric Mining a ‘Compelling Investments Case’

Gold Investing

Many Peaks Minerals Ltd (ASX:MPK) - Trading Halt

Resource Investing

31 December 2023 Full Year Financial Results. Auric Generated $4.22 Million Net Operating Cash

Resource Investing

Auric Mining a ‘Gold Story’ to Watch, Analyst Says

Precious Metals Investing

Steppe Gold Announces Amended and Restated Gold Prepay Agreement

Uranium Investing

Uranium Night at PDAC Raises $10,000 for Charity

×