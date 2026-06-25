KIPLIN METALS COMPLETES MOBILE MT SURVEY AT LLOYD LAKE PROJECT IN ATHABASCA BASIN, SAKSATCHEWAN

Appoints Kottmeier Manager, Investor Relations

Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV: KIP,OTC:ALDVF) (FWB: 17G1) ("Kiplin" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a heliborne Mobile MagnetoTellurics ("Mobile MT") survey over its wholly-owned Llyod Lake Uranium Project, just south of the Athabasca Basin. A total of 436 line-kilometres was completed with 100m line spacing. An interpretation of the data clearly delineated the primary exploration zone, which is a northeast trending multi-kilometre long magnetic low, interpreted as a subsurface fault or fold. Mobile MT survey data has an effective depth of penetration of up to one kilometre, providing high resolution data at shallower depths. Kilpin Metals is currently in the process of integrating historic datasets with the MT data with the intention of defining diamond drilling targets.   

Rob Gamley, CEO of Kiplin, stated "The Company is pleased to have completed its first work on our Lloyed Lake Project, located on the southern lip of the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan. We intend to use the results of this survey and historic data compilation to define priority drill targets on the property."

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jonathan Kottmeier as Manager, Investor Relations. 

Mr. Kottmeier has experience as an external investor relations and marketing team member with a number of resource exploration and development companies. He brings a deep knowledge of digital marketing, and merges both AI and traditional investor relations to reach the broadest possible audience. 

About the Lloyd Lake Project

The Lloyd Lake Uranium Project spans 6,177 hectares and is situated 27 kilometers south of the southern boundary of the Athabasca Basin. The project has undergone extensive exploration programs, most notably in 2022, with investigations including sediment sampling, airborne magnetics, and ground IP surveys. The key exploration zone is an 8-kilometre corridor characterized by a magnetic low which aligns with a structural break, a locale where anomalous radioactivity has been detected. Access to the project is optimal, facilitated by a provincial highway and well-maintained roads and trails.

Qualified Person

Dr. Peter Born, PGeo, a director of the Company, is the designated qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for, and has approved, the technical information contained in this release.

About Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company. We create value for our shareholders by identifying and developing highly prospective mineral exploration opportunities. Our strategy is to advance our projects from discovery to production, allowing Kiplin to achieve exceptional shareholder value through the entire life-cycle of mining.

On behalf of the Board,
Kiplin Metals Inc.

"Rob Gamley"
Director, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

SOURCE Kiplin Metals Inc.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2026/25/c7337.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Kiplin Metals Inc.tsxv:kipbattery metals investing
KIP:CC
The Conversation (0)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

None Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals Reports Significant Silver-Antimony-Copper Assays with Grades up to 1,927 g/t Ag, 0.67% Sb, and 1.83% Cu from Past Producing Antelope Mine, Nevada

Spartan Metals Reports Significant Silver-Antimony-Copper Assays with Grades up to 1,927 g/t Ag, 0.67% Sb, and 1.83% Cu from Past Producing Antelope Mine, Nevada

Spartan Metals Corp. (TSXV: W,OTC:SPRMF) (OTCQB: SPRMF) (FSE: J03) ("Spartan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from recent sampling conducted at its past producing Antelope Mine within the Rees Claims at its 100% owned Eagle Project, Nevada (Figure 1). Highlights: Backpack... Keep Reading...
Agreement to secure product sales & feedstock

Agreement to secure product sales & feedstock

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Agreement to secure product sales & feedstockDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Saga Metals Consolidates Legacy Lithium Project and Expands Large Contiguous Lithium-Focused Land Package in Eastern James Bay, Quebec Amid Spodumene Price Rally

Saga Metals Consolidates Legacy Lithium Project and Expands Large Contiguous Lithium-Focused Land Package in Eastern James Bay, Quebec Amid Spodumene Price Rally

Saga Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to announce the formal consolidation of its Legacy and Amirault Lithium projects into a single, expanded Legacy... Keep Reading...
Spartan Metals' Exploration Program Confirms Tungsten Skarn Discoveries at past Producing Mine at Eagle Project, Nevada

Spartan Metals' Exploration Program Confirms Tungsten Skarn Discoveries at past Producing Mine at Eagle Project, Nevada

Spartan Metals Corp. (TSXV: W,OTC:SPRMF) (OTCQB: SPRMF) (FSE: J03) ("Spartan" or the "Company") announces the confirmation of two tungsten skarn zones at its Tungstonia Claims within its 100% owned Eagle Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Project, Nevada. Highlights: Skarn mineralization confirmed at... Keep Reading...
Argentina Lithium Announces Officer Retirement

Argentina Lithium Announces Officer Retirement

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT,OTC:LILIF) (FSE: OAY3) (OTCQB: LILIF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") announces the retirement of Miles Rideout as Vice President Exploration of the Company, effective June 21, 2026. Since 2021, Mr. Rideout has managed the technical programs... Keep Reading...
Successful Placement Accelerates Operations

Successful Placement Accelerates Operations

International Graphite (IG6:AU) has announced Successful Placement Accelerates OperationsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Annual and Special Meeting Results

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Retains Tetra Tech to Complete PFS Gap Analysis for the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper Project, Northwestern Ontario

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Result of AGM

BriaCell Partners with Uneedle for Scalable Microneedle Administration of Bria-IMT

Related News

base metals investing

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Annual and Special Meeting Results

base metals investing

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Retains Tetra Tech to Complete PFS Gap Analysis for the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper Project, Northwestern Ontario

base metals investing

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Result of AGM

precious metals investing

Silverco Mobilizes Underground Mining Contractors at Cusi Property

precious metals investing

Heliostar Expands Expansion Zone and Drills 99.8 Metres Grading 10.9 g/t Gold at Ana Paula

cleantech investing

FEED Milestone for LCO2 Tank and DNV Approval Process

base metals investing

Wide Gold Intersections Confirmed at Music Well