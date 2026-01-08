Kinross to provide update on Round Mountain Phase X, Kettle River-Curlew and Bald Mountain Redbird 2 projects

Kinross to provide update on Round Mountain Phase X, Kettle River-Curlew and Bald Mountain Redbird 2 projects

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K; NYSE: KGC,OTC:KGCRF) ("Kinross") will provide an update on its Round Mountain Phase X, Kettle River-Curlew and Bald Mountain Redbird 2 projects, followed by a virtual presentation and question and answer session at 9:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, January 15, 2026.

Technical presentation details:

Webcast link: https://meetings.lumiconnect.com/400-874-048-179

Canada & US toll-free – +1 (800) 990-2777; Conference ID: 78159
Outside of Canada & US – +1 (416) 855-9085; Conference ID: 78159

Replay (available 30 days after the call):

Webcast Replay link: https://meetings.lumiconnect.com/400-874-048-179

Canada & US toll-free: 1-888-660-6264
Outside of Canada & US: 289-819-1325
Passcode: 78159 #

You may also access the presentation on a listen-only basis via webcast at www.kinross.com. The audio webcast will also be archived at www.kinross.com.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth, and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: KGC,OTC:KGCRF).

Media Contact
Samantha Sheffield
Director, Corporate Communications
phone: 416-365-3034
Samantha.Sheffield@Kinross.com

Investor Relations Contact
David Shaver
Senior Vice-President, Investor Relations & Communications
phone: 416-365-2854
InvestorRelations@Kinross.com

Source: Kinross Gold Corporation


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Kinross GoldKGCTSX:KNYSE:KGCGold Investing
KGC
The Conversation (0)
Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold

Keep Reading...
White Gold Corp. Discovers 1 km Long Gold-In-Soil Anomaly 9 km Northwest of Its VG Deposit, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. Discovers 1 km Long Gold-In-Soil Anomaly 9 km Northwest of Its VG Deposit, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that a soil sampling survey completed during the 2023 field season has identified a new 1 km long gold-in-soil anomaly on the QV property, located approximately 9 km northwest of the VG deposit which... Keep Reading...
Top Gold Stocks for 2024

Top Gold Stocks for 2024

(NewsDirect) Investing in gold stocks can often be considered a strategic move for investors seeking to diversify their portfolios and hedge against economic uncertainties. As global markets navigate volatile times, the allure of gold as a safe-haven asset remains robust, fueling interest in... Keep Reading...
White Gold Corp. Intercepts 5.04 g/t Au over 20.85m in Western Extension of Near Surface High-Grade Gold Zone & Identifies Additional Gold Occurrences in the Sulphide Domain at Betty Ford Target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. Intercepts 5.04 g/t Au over 20.85m in Western Extension of Near Surface High-Grade Gold Zone & Identifies Additional Gold Occurrences in the Sulphide Domain at Betty Ford Target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce results for 2023 exploration diamond drilling at the Betty Ford target on the Betty property (Figure 1). Assay results for hole BETFD23D015 include 5.04 gt Au over 20.85 m within the near-surface oxide... Keep Reading...
White Gold Corp. Intersects 5.03 g/t Gold over 25.0m within 2.96 g/t Gold over 46.5m Significantly Expanding Width of Near Surface Gold Zone by 50% at Betty Ford Target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. Intersects 5.03 g/t Gold over 25.0m within 2.96 g/t Gold over 46.5m Significantly Expanding Width of Near Surface Gold Zone by 50% at Betty Ford Target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce additional results for the 2023 exploration diamond drilling at the Betty Ford target on the Betty property (Figure 1). The new assay results include 2.96 gt Au over 46.5 m from 11.5 m depth in hole... Keep Reading...
White Gold Corp. Intersects Broad Zones of Near Surface Gold Mineralization including 3.38 g/t Au over 53 m at Betty Ford Target, and 1.4 g/t Gold over 58.4 m at Vertigo Target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. Intersects Broad Zones of Near Surface Gold Mineralization including 3.38 g/t Au over 53 m at Betty Ford Target, and 1.4 g/t Gold over 58.4 m at Vertigo Target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce partial results from 2023 exploration diamond drilling at the Betty Ford target on the Betty property including 3.38 gt Au over 53.0 m from 7.30 m depth in hole BETFD23D013, which included higher grade... Keep Reading...
Alain Corbani, gold bars.

Alain Corbani: Gold to Hit US$5,000 Near Term, What About Silver?

Alain Corbani, head of mining at Montbleu Finance and manager of the Global Gold and Precious Fund, sees the gold price reaching US$5,000 per ounce in the near term. He sees real interest rates and the US dollar as the key factors to watch, but noted that other elements are also adding... Keep Reading...
Aurum advances Boundiali development with 3 ML Applications

Aurum advances Boundiali development with 3 ML Applications

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum advances Boundiali development with 3 ML ApplicationsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Equity Metals

Equity Metals

Keep Reading...
Peruvian Metals Full Capacity Throughput at Aguila Norte Processing Plant in 2025 and Focuses on Silver and Gold for 2026

Peruvian Metals Full Capacity Throughput at Aguila Norte Processing Plant in 2025 and Focuses on Silver and Gold for 2026

Peruvian Metals Corp (TSXV: PER,OTC:DUVNF) (OTC Pink: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce production results for 2025 at its 80-per-cent-owned Aguila Norte processing plant ("Aguila Norte" or the "Plant") located in Northern Peru. The Company is also pleased to... Keep Reading...
Juggernaut Exploration (TSXV:JUGR)

Juggernaut Exploration

Keep Reading...
Ongoing Drilling Continues to Return Broad Gold Intercepts

Ongoing Drilling Continues to Return Broad Gold Intercepts

Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Ongoing drilling continues to return broad gold interceptsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Brunswick Exploration Announces Inferred Mineral Resource of 52.2Mt at 1.08% Li2O at Mirage with Additional Exploration Target

Company Name Change to ILC Critical Minerals Ltd.

Trading Halt

EDC Extends LOI for Seymour Lithium Project of up to C$100m

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Announces Inferred Mineral Resource of 52.2Mt at 1.08% Li2O at Mirage with Additional Exploration Target

Base Metals Investing

Company Name Change to ILC Critical Minerals Ltd.

energy investing

Trading Halt

Battery Metals Investing

EDC Extends LOI for Seymour Lithium Project of up to C$100m

Lithium Investing

5 Best-performing ASX Lithium Stocks (Updated January 2026)

Oil and Gas Investing

Hydrogen's Role in Addressing Australia’s Energy Crisis

Base Metals Investing

Red Metal Resources Announces Financing