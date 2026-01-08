Kinross to provide update on Round Mountain Phase X, Kettle River-Curlew and Bald Mountain Redbird 2 projects

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K; NYSE: KGC,OTC:KGCRF) ("Kinross") will provide an update on its Round Mountain Phase X, Kettle River-Curlew and Bald Mountain Redbird 2 projects, followed by a virtual presentation and question and answer session at 9:00 a.m. EST on Thursday, January 15, 2026.
Technical presentation details:
Webcast link: https://meetings.lumiconnect.com/400-874-048-179
Canada & US toll-free – +1 (800) 990-2777; Conference ID: 78159
Outside of Canada & US – +1 (416) 855-9085; Conference ID: 78159
Replay (available 30 days after the call):
Webcast Replay link: https://meetings.lumiconnect.com/400-874-048-179
Canada & US toll-free: 1-888-660-6264
Outside of Canada & US: 289-819-1325
Passcode: 78159 #
You may also access the presentation on a listen-only basis via webcast at www.kinross.com. The audio webcast will also be archived at www.kinross.com.
About Kinross Gold Corporation
Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth, and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: KGC,OTC:KGCRF).
