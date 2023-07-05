VIZSLA COPPER BEGINS DRILLING AT WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROPERTY

Gold Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Kinross completes US$500 million unsecured 10-year notes offering to refinance its outstanding notes due 2024

Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K)(NYSE: KGC) announced today that it has closed its previously announced offering of debt securities, consisting of US$500 million aggregate principal amount of 6.250% senior notes due 2033. The notes are senior unsecured obligations of Kinross and are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by certain of Kinross' wholly-owned subsidiaries that are also guarantors under Kinross' senior unsecured credit agreements. Kinross intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to redeem all US$500 million aggregate principal of its outstanding 5.95% senior notes due 2024 (the "2024 Notes").

As of the date of this news release, Kinross has not issued a notice of redemption in respect of the 2024 Notes. This news release shall not constitute a notice of redemption with respect to the 2024 Notes.

The offering was made to "qualified institutional buyers" pursuant to Rule 144A under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "Act") and outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Act. The notes have not been and will not be registered under the Act and the notes may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the Act or the availability of an applicable exemption from registration requirements. Offers and sales in Canada were made only pursuant to exemptions from the prospectus requirements of applicable Canadian provincial or territorial securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth, and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: KGC).

Media Contact
Victoria Barrington
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
phone: 647-788-4153
victoria.barrington@kinross.com

Investor Relations Contact
Chris Lichtenheldt
Vice-President, Investor Relations
phone: 416-365-2761
chris.lichtenheldt@kinross.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained or incorporated by reference in this news release, including information as to the intended use of proceeds of the offering and the redemption of the 2024 Notes, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario) and the provisions for "safe harbor" under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expected or possible events, or statements with respect to expected or possible events. The words, "expects", "is expected", or "intends", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would" or "might" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Kinross as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect, and could cause, Kinross' actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, Kinross. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Kinross. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in our other filings with the securities regulators of Canada and the United States including, but not limited to, the cautionary statements made in the "Risk Analysis" section of our MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the "Risk Factors" set forth in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2023. Kinross disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Source: Kinross Gold Corp.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Kinross GoldK:CAKGCGold Investing
K:CA,KGC
The Conversation (0)
Empress Royalty (TSXV:EMPR)

Empress Royalty


Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold (CSE:QIM)

Quimbaya Gold


Keep reading...Show less

Kibali Set to Roll Out New 10-Year Plan on Back of Production Ramp-Up and Reserve Replacement

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) Africa's biggest gold mine, Kibali, stepped up production significantly in the past quarter as part of its planned ramp-up and is well on track to achieve its annual guidance. At the same time, successful exploration is expected to more than replace reserves depleted by mining again this year.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Successful Exploration Continues to Extend Tongon's Life of Mine

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) Originally scheduled for closure in 2020, the life of Barrick's Tongon gold mine continues to be extended through successful exploration campaigns.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ora Gold Limited

High Grade Gold Intercept From First Diamond Drill Core At Crown Prince South-East Extension

Ora Gold Limited (“Ora” or the “Company”, ASX: OAU) is pleased to announce a high- grade gold intercept from the first drill core at the Crown Prince South-East Extension (M51/886).

Keep reading...Show less
Antilles Gold

High Grade Gold And Copper Assays Continue At El Pilar Oxide Deposit, Cuba

Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX Code: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF, FSE Code: PTJ) is pleased to provide assays from the latest cored drill holes into the El Pilar oxide deposit in central Cuba which, together with previously reported results, reinforce the prospect of developing the proposed Nueva Sabana gold-copper mine.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Youanmi South Lithium Project Strong New Lithium Anomalous Area Identified In Soil Sampling

SKRR Exploration Inc. Announces Effective Date for Consolidation and Private Placement

Mydecine Reports its Special Meeting Results

Related News

Lithium Investing

Youanmi South Lithium Project Strong New Lithium Anomalous Area Identified In Soil Sampling

Base Metals Investing

SKRR Exploration Inc. Announces Effective Date for Consolidation and Private Placement

Battery Metals Investing

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces US$2,000,000 Debt Financing, Closing of Previously Announced Interest Settlement Transactions & Corporate Update

Battery Metals Investing

Canada Silver Cobalt Reports Promising 6.07 g/t Gold During Prospecting Near Miller Lake at Castle

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Updates on Its 2023 Diamond Drill Program at the Alces Lake Project in Saskatchewan

Base Metals Investing

Fireweed to Commence Gold Exploration Program at Macmillan Pass in an Emerging Gold District, Yukon

×