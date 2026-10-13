Kingsley Advisors, LLC Announces Filing of Early Warning Report Regarding Hercules Metals Corp.

(TheNewswire)
Dallas, Texas TheNewswire - October 13, 2026 Kingsley Advisors, LLC ("Kingsley" or the "Acquirer"), announces the filing of an early warning report regarding the common shares of Hercules Metals Corp. (the "Issuer") (TSXV: BIG,OTC:BADEF; OTCQB: BADEF). The Issuer's head office is at 100 King Street West, Suite 1600, Toronto, Ontario M5X 1G5.
Kingsley is an investment adviser registered with the Texas State Securities Board that manages discretionary accounts for its clients. The common shares described in this release are owned by those clients. Kingsley exercises control or direction over them under discretionary investment management agreements and does not own them for its own account.
Acquisition crossing 10%. On September 17, 2026, Kingsley acquired control or direction over 376,092 common shares of the Issuer through purchases on the TSX Venture Exchange. Immediately before those purchases, Kingsley exercised control or direction over 34,718,690 common shares, representing approximately 9.91% of the outstanding common shares. Immediately after them, Kingsley exercised control or direction over 35,094,782 common shares, representing approximately 10.02%, an increase of approximately 0.11 percentage points.
Subsequent changes. Between September 18 and October 8, 2026, Kingsley acquired control or direction over a further 438,934 common shares and disposed of 70,865 common shares, all through the TSX Venture Exchange, for a net increase of 368,069 common shares. Kingsley suspended further share purchases on October 7, 2026, pending the completion of early warning filings and the expiration of the statutory moratorium.
Current holdings. As of the date of this release, Kingsley exercises control or direction over 35,462,851 common shares of the Issuer, representing approximately 10.12% of the outstanding common shares. Of these, 560,510 common shares were purchased on the OTCQB and the balance on the TSX Venture Exchange. Kingsley's clients do not hold warrants, options or other securities convertible into common shares of the Issuer.
All percentages in this release are based on 350,406,487 common shares of the Issuer outstanding, as confirmed by the Issuer.
Consideration. The 376,092 common shares acquired on September 17, 2026 were purchased at prices of CAD 1.39 to CAD 1.40 per share, for aggregate consideration of CAD 526,243.00, excluding commissions.
Purpose and future intentions. Kingsley acquired the common shares on behalf of its clients for investment purposes. Depending on market conditions, the Issuer's business and prospects, its clients' investment objectives and other factors, Kingsley may, on behalf of its clients, acquire additional securities of the Issuer, including through one or more privately negotiated block purchases, or dispose of securities of the Issuer, in each case through market transactions, private agreements or otherwise. Except as described above, Kingsley has no present plans or future intentions that relate to or would result in any of the matters described in paragraphs (a) through (k) of Item 5 of Form 62-103F1.
Exemption. Kingsley did not rely on any exemption from the take-over bid requirements of Canadian securities legislation for these acquisitions.
This news release is issued under National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which also requires a report containing additional information to be filed with the applicable securities regulatory authorities. A copy of the report will be filed under the Issuer's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and may be obtained from the contact below.
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For further information, or to obtain a copy of the early warning report:
Chaim Summers, Managing Member
Kingsley Advisors, LLC
(469) 666-0941 | chaim@kingsleyadvisors.com
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