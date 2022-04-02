GamingInvesting News

Kingdom Heroes is a classic IP series that was R&D by USERJOY for score years, which hits 4,000,000 sales until now and the squeal Kingdom Heroes 8 English version will be recently released on Steam. In 2021 January, Kingdom Heroes 8 entered the weekly sales top 4 and now breakthrough 300,000 sales in a month. This classic playing method accumulated a huge number of regular players afterward. Let's have a look at ...

Kingdom Heroes is a classic IP series that was R&D by USERJOY for score years, which hits 4,000,000 sales until now and the squeal Kingdom Heroes 8 English version will be recently released on Steam. In 2021 January, Kingdom Heroes 8 entered the weekly sales top 4 and now breakthrough 300,000 sales in a month. This classic playing method accumulated a huge number of regular players afterward. Let's have a look at the features that you should know before starting this game!

Inherit and breakthrough the classic

Kingdom Heroes 8 goes on the classic strategic playing method as the previous pieces. It greatly improved the visual quality to present a wide and sophisticated map while inheriting the horizontal scrolling screen environment.

Reappearing the stage of The Records of the Three Kingdoms

The vast map reproduces where the story takes place particularly. Not only random events but also new elements are added to let people fight and explore freely in an opening explore the environment.

Magnificent army with thousands of men and horses

Players can enjoy fighting thousands with various special arms on the battlefield. A dazzling visual can be provided with retaining the horizontal scrolling operation.

Special skills with general's stratagem

Controlling multiple generals finely will be possible in this generation. The generals' unique skills have also been remade, all well-known generals own their magnificent ascend animation and a unique skill close up.

Multi-dimensional growing system

Title, equipment, divine weapon, war steed, designation, etc. are in one's Officers Growing system. We have simplified the domestics and added a Minister system. Uniting domestics in the previous piece to automate the operation, adding the Stronghold Ancillary Building system to endow the forces with different attributes and features give the game enrichments.

Kingdom Heroes 8's R&D team strives to strike a balance between classical and innovation. We would like to present a piece which is different from the past with the aim of bestowing our players a better game experience.

Kingdom Heroes 8 on STEAM：

https://store.steampowered.com/app/875210/8/

Kingdom Heroes 8 Facebook：

https://www.facebook.com/UJSG8.ENG

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kingdom-heroes-8-english-version-coming-soon-iconic-features-you-need-to-know-301516163.html

SOURCE UserJoy Technology

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY Pre-Register On Going

Take a look at what to do on the Pre-Registration site

To everyone who is looking forward to, the mobile game Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY official site is ONLINE NOW! USERJOY would like to make a debut for the game in English version recently aiming to provide the best game service to more players.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

IRISH SPRING® SOLVES THE AGE-OLD PROBLEM OF STINKY GAMERS WITH THE CREATION OF THE FIRST-EVER GAMING SHOWER

Famed Gamer, FaZe Santana, will Take Followers Along as He Discovers Irish Spring's Groundbreaking Innovation, the Irish Spring Nice-Smelling Gaming Shower

- When gamers are in the thick of battle, taking down the big boss, or competing in an all-out battle royale, the last thing they want to do is put down the controller. In fact, 1-in-5 gamers have admitted to skipping a shower so they don't have to unplug. 1 But Irish Spring, the brand that is all about helping guys smell from a nice-smelling place, is here to solve this enduring problem. Today, Irish Spring is unveiling its most radical innovation yet, the Irish Spring Nice-Smelling Gaming Shower.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

LIVEONE PARTNERS WITH GO DIGITAL TO EXPAND NFT PLATFORM AND OFFICIALLY LAUNCH GAMIFYONE IN THIS QUARTER

New Platform Gamifies NFTs, Crypto Trading, Offering LiveOne Members Exclusive Content, Discounts, Prizes Including Virtual Meet & Greets and Teslas

Partnership Will Expand LiveOne's NFT Platform with Cere Network and Polygon

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Game Developer Robert Barkow Says the Future of Fast-Loading Games Is Here

With the anticipated release of the DirectStorage API for Windows, award-winning game developer Robert Barkow believes the future of fast-loading games is here.

The technology is already being used in current next-gen consoles and is part of the Xbox Series X Velocity Architecture, which enables developers to re-imagine how to build their games.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Americas Cardroom Make its Tournament Schedule Even Better With Latest Improvements

Americas Cardroom is never one to rest on its laurel whether it comes to huge promotions or its already-popular tournament lineup. The US-facing online poker site just announced a new tourney schedule starting Sunday, April 3rd .

"Our tournament schedule gets a lot of compliments from our player base, but we're all about continuous improvement here," stated Chris Moneymaker , Team Pro for Americas Cardroom. "Many players are already joking that this version is like our old tourney schedule on steroids."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Good Gamer Licenses On-Chain, Secure, Verifiably Fair Giveaway/Raffle Management Solution to Fork Gaming

Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: GOOD) (OTCQB: GGAMF) ("Good Gamer" or the "Company"), a real-money skill-gaming operator and blockchain games developer, is pleased to announce a software licensing agreement with Sig Capital Inc. dba Fork Gaming for its on-chain, secure, verifiably fair GiveawayRaffle Management platform.

The Chosen Ones NFT Play-to-Earn Game (CNW Group/Good Gamer Entertainment Inc.)

The solution consists of smart contracts, a consumer facing website, as well as an admin interface and leverages Chainlink VRF to request verifiable, secure, random numbers on chain, allowing Fork Gaming to run on-chain, secure, fair, verifiable raffles for the Chosen Ones Legendary Heroes NFT project contests.

Chainlink is a decentralized blockchain oracle network built on Ethereum and is the industry standard for building, accessing, and selling oracle services needed to power hybrid smart contracts on any blockchain. Chainlink VRF provides next-generation tamper-proof randomness to smart contract applications, ensuring that users can verify giveaway competitions independently. By integrating the industry leading Chainlink VRF, Good Gamer can provide Chosen Ones community members and eligible contest participants with simple, secure, and entirely random giveaways.

Good Gamer's Giveaway/Raffle Management solution includes:

  • A smart contract that uses Chainlink VRF to request verifiable, secure, random numbers on chain, in order to determine giveaway winners for giveaways.
  • An admin page where a wallet is connected, and admin can initiate a new giveaway specifying a name, and number of winner spots for giveaway.
  • A customer facing page that shows all giveaways. The Giveaway name and the NFT number(s) (and wallet address associated) of the winners

"Fork Gaming's main priority is to provide our communities with a trustworthy, transparent, and verifiable on-chain experience, making the technology Good Gamer is developing essential and Chainlink is an obvious solution to solve the problems NFT projects face when conducting contests," said Fork Gaming CEO Diego "By licensing Good Gamer's Giveaway/Raffle Management solution, which prioritizes fairness and transparency to determine winners, we can ensure all of the Chosen Ones contests and giveaways are auditable, tamper-proof and completely random."

Following the upcoming Chosen Ones Legendary Heroes NFT mint day on April 1 and public sale on April 3 , Fork Gaming will be hosting a series of giveaways right before the characters are revealed on April 8.  Fork Gaming will use Good Gamer's solution to raffle off two of the most iconic NFTs on the market, a Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT and a CryptoPunk.  The price of each of the NFTs are US$367,000 and US$230,000 respectively.

"I can't tell you how excited we are about Fork Gaming's upcoming Chosen Ones mint day and NFT giveaways," said Good Gamer CEO, Charlo Barbosa . "There have been so many exciting NFT projects lately that have sold out within days, like the World of Women Galaxy NFTs, or even minutes, like the Impostors NFTs. We believe the Chosen Ones NFT collection has the ability to garner the same massive response from the community and are looking forward to the Bored Ape Yacht Club and CryptoPunk giveaways.  We have not seen any other NFT projects hosting giveaways as large as this."

About Good Gamer Entertainment Inc.
Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: GOOD) (OTCQB: GGAMF) is a real-money skill gaming operator and blockchain game developer. Good Gamer's principal business is operating its online Esports skills-based real-money gaming tournament management platform (the "Tournament Management Platform") in Canada and the United States . The Tournament Management Platform allows players to compete against other users for real prizes in skills-based casual mobile games. Good Gamer is also the creator and developer for the Chosen Ones auto-battler game and has developed a suite of NFT blockchain related products.

About Chainlink
Chainlink is the industry standard for building, accessing, and selling oracle services needed to power hybrid smart contracts on any blockchain. Chainlink oracle networks provide smart contracts with a way to reliably connect to any external API and leverage secure off-chain computations for enabling feature-rich applications. Chainlink currently secures tens of billions of dollars across DeFi, insurance, gaming, and other major industries, and offers global enterprises and leading data providers a universal gateway to all blockchains.

About Sig Capital Inc. dba Fork Gaming
Fork Gaming is the game publisher of the Chosen Ones NFTs and the future P2E blockchain game. The Chosen Ones Legendary Heroes are a collection of 10,000 programmatically generated NFTs uniquely crafted from hand-drawn images. Fork Gaming has a proven track record in the gaming industry with partnerships with professional gamers and its roster of influencers.

Forward-Looking Statements
Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Good Gamer Entertainment Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/01/c7671.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×