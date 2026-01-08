King Copper Discovery Announces Private Placement

King Copper Discovery Corp. ("King Copper", or the "Company"; KCP-TSXV, TBXXF-OTCQB, 3RI0-FSE) is proposing to complete a non-brokered private placement financing of 25 million units at a price of 60 cents per unit for gross proceeds of up to $15-million, with each unit consisting of one common share and one share purchase warrant, exercisable at $0.98 for two years.

All securities issued in connection with the financing will be subject to a statutory four-month hold period in accordance with applicable securities law. The expected closing date of the financing is January 15, 2026. Finders' fees may be payable on the transaction.

Proceeds from the financing are expected to be used for general working capital and for the ongoing assessment and evaluation of multiple copper exploration and development opportunities within South America. Closing of the financing is subject to various conditions precedent including, among other things, approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

On Behalf of the Company,

Jonathan Richards, Chief Executive Officer

Website: kingcopperdiscovery.com
Address: #1212 - 1030 West Georgia St, Vancouver, BC V6E 3M5.

For Investor Relations enquiries, please contact +1 604 229 5208 or via info@kingcopperdiscovery.com.

Forward Looking Statement: This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements, including completion of the proposed financing and the expected use of proceeds from the financing.

Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the receipt of regulatory approvals, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, as well as legal, social, and economic conditions in Argentina and Peru, where the Company's mineral exploration properties are located. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

King Copper DiscoveryKCP:CCTSXV:KCPCopper Investing
KCP:CC
The Conversation (0)
Copper bars with an upward-trending white graph on a black background.

Copper Price Hits All‑time High on Supply Constraints and Trade Fears

The copper price climbed to a fresh record on Tuesday (January 6), with persistent supply disruptions and trade uncertainty pushing the metal to a nearly 30 percent rally since October.Benchmark three month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose as much as 3.1 percent in early trading to... Keep Reading...
Los Andes Copper (TSXV:LA)

Los Andes Copper

Keep Reading...
Critical Minerals Resources

Company owned drill rig - first drill hole completed

Critical Mineral Resources plc (“CMR”, “Company”) is pleased to report that its newly commissioned diamond drill rig has successfully produced its first core from Zone 1 North, marking an important operational milestone and supporting the next phase of exploration and project advancement.The... Keep Reading...
Nobel Resources (TSXV:NBLC)

First Diamond Drill Program Commences at Nobel's Flagship Cuprita Copper Project, Antofagasta Region, Chile

Nobel Resources Corp. (TSX V: NBLC) (the "Company" or "Nobel") is pleased to announce commencement of mobilization by the Company's diamond drill contractor to the Cuprita copper project ("Cuprita" or the "Project") and drilling will commence during the week of January 12th. All necessary... Keep Reading...
Osisko Metals (TSX:OM)

Osisko Metals

Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals Announces Private Placement of up to $4 Million

Nine Mile Metals Announces Private Placement of up to $4 Million

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. (CSE: NINE,OTC:VMSXF) (OTC Pink: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) ("Nine Mile" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a private placement of up to 21,052,632 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.19 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $4,000,000 (the "Offering").Each Unit is... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Lobe Sciences Reports FY2025 with a Stronger Balance Sheet and Sharpened Strategy

Skyharbour Announces Additional Uranium Property Staking Increasing Total Portfolio to Over 662,000 Hectares in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Full Mining Permit and Finalization of the Definitive Lease Agreement With CBPM

Spartan Metals - Reviewing 2025 and a Look Ahead to 2026

Related News

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Announces Additional Uranium Property Staking Increasing Total Portfolio to Over 662,000 Hectares in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Full Mining Permit and Finalization of the Definitive Lease Agreement With CBPM

Battery Metals Investing

Spartan Metals - Reviewing 2025 and a Look Ahead to 2026

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Announces Inferred Mineral Resource of 52.2Mt at 1.08% Li2O at Mirage with Additional Exploration Target

Base Metals Investing

Company Name Change to ILC Critical Minerals Ltd.

energy investing

Trading Halt

Battery Metals Investing

EDC Extends LOI for Seymour Lithium Project of up to C$100m