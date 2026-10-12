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October 12, 2026
Kinetiko Energy (KKO:AU) has announced Kinetiko Advances Permitting and Phase 1 Development
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26 August
Kinetiko Energy
31 July
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Kinetiko Energy (KKO:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
30 July
Completion of $5.4M Placement
Kinetiko Energy (KKO:AU) has announced Completion of $5.4M PlacementDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
28 July
Trading Halt
13 July
KKO Transition to a Gas Producer - Investor Presentation
Kinetiko Energy (KKO:AU) has announced KKO Transition to a Gas Producer - Investor PresentationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
01 July
Kinetiko Adopts Field Development Plan
Kinetiko Energy (KKO:AU) has announced Kinetiko Adopts Field Development PlanDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
07 October
Cenovus Inks C$5.7 Billion Deal to Acquire Athabasca Oil
Cenovus Energy (TSX:CVE,NYSE:CVE) struck a C$5.7 billion cash-and-stock deal to acquire Athabasca Oil (TSX:ATH,OTCPL:ATHOF), betting that Ottawa's expedited approval of a new Pacific pipeline will unlock stranded production growth in the Canadian oil sands.The deal adds approximately 45,000... Keep Reading...
02 October
Oil Tops US$102 per Barrel as G7 Readies Reserve Release
The Group of Seven (G7) nations will release 100 million barrels of strategic energy reserves over the next four months to tame record fuel costs, as Brent crude oil holds above US$102 per barrel amid escalating US military deployments to the Middle East.Brent traded at US$102.24 per barrel and... Keep Reading...
30 September
Angkor Resources' Subsidiary Receives Ministry of Environment Approval to Drill Four Sub-Basins on Block VIII, Cambodia
(TheNewswire) GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA TheNewswire - (September 30, 2026): Angkor Resources Corp. (TSXV: ANK,OTC:ANKOF OTCQB: ANKOF) ("ANGKOR" OR "THE COMPANY") is pleased to announce that Cambodia's Ministry of Environment ("MoE") has granted final approval for the Company's wholly owned... Keep Reading...
28 September
Syntholene Engages Imperial College of London Expert for Independent Technical Review of Operating Data from Iceland Demonstration Facility
Review to be led by Nigel Brandon, OBE, FREng, FRS, Dean of Imperial College London's Faculty of Engineering and Professor of Sustainable Development in EnergySyntholene Energy Corp. (TSXV: ESAF,OTC:SYNTF) (OTCQB: SYNTF) (FSE: 3DD0) ("Syntholene" or the "Company") announced today that it has... Keep Reading...
24 September
McKinsey: Global Energy Shock Absorbers Are Wearing Thin
Global energy markets absorbed the largest supply disruption in modern history this year, but a newly released McKinsey & Company report warns that the infrastructure shielding the global economy from a 1970s-style recession is rapidly deteriorating.The on-and-off closure of the Strait of Hormuz... Keep Reading...
22 September
Syntholene Announces First Analyst Coverage by Research Capital
Syntholene Energy Corp. (TSXV: ESAF,OTC:SYNTF) (OTCQB: SYNTF) (FSE: 3DD0) ("Syntholene" or the "Company") announces that Research Capital Corporation has initiated equity research coverage of the Company. Research Capital is the first independent equity research group to publish analyst coverage... Keep Reading...
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