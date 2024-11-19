Kestrel Option Partner Centerra Gold Continues Drilling at QCM Property

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

When is the Starlink IPO Date and Can You Invest? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

How Could Trump's US Election Win Affect the Gold Price?

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Osisko Metals Announces Significant Increase in Mineral Resources at Gaspé Copper

McDermitt PFS Demonstrates Multi-Decade Competitive Source of US Lithium Carbonate

Bitcoin Well Provides Update to the Bitcoin Super Company Vision and Bitcoin Reserve Fund

OSISKO METALS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM AND ANNOUNCES C$100 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING

Silver47 Drills 2.48m of 14.95 g/t Gold, 249.50 g/t Silver, 21.97% Zinc, 7.03% Lead, 0.42% Copper at Its Red Mountain Project, Alaska

Results of Updated Scoping Study for Nueva Sabana Mine, Cuba

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Silver47 Exploration

AGA:CC

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Syntheia

SYAI:CC

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence

Kestrel Option Partner Centerra Gold Continues Drilling at QCM Property

Kestrel Gold Inc. ("Kestrel" or the "Corporation")(TSXV:KGC) is pleased to provide an update on work completed by Centerra Gold Inc. ("Centerra")(TSX:CG) on the QCM gold property ("QCM") located in the Manson-Germanson area of central British Columbia. Centerra is currently in the process of earning a 75% interest in QCM by making cash payments totaling $900,000 and completing $6,500,000 in exploration work, which must include a minimum of 13,500 metres of drilling, by May 7th, 2029

Centerra's reverse circulation ("RC") drill program is well underway. A total of 6 holes and 813.97 metres have been completed to date with drilling ongoing. Completed holes are located in the 14 Vein area where RC drilling by Kestrel in 2022 returned up to 2.33 g/t Au over 44.19 metres. Results for the Centerra drill program will be released once analytical results have been received and interpreted. Centerra has also advised that they have submitted to the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation of British Columbia an application for a 5-year Multi-Year-Area-Based (MYAB) permit, which upon receipt will allow for property wide exploration and drilling.

Showings on Geology

Pat Lynch, President and CEO of Kestrel, states: "We are pleased to see Centerra drilling at QCM. They are well funded and their geological team has significant experience with this type of target. Both the drilling and the permitting have potential to yield significant value to Kestrel shareholders, and we look forward to a successful completion of the program and the results that will follow."

QCM Project Highlights:

  • QCM is comprised of 8,729 hectares covering an approximate 15-kilometre strike length of the Manson Fault Zone which is thought to be a controlling structure for much of the gold mineralization in the district.

  • Peak values from historical drilling completed within the Main Zone were found within hole 2004-002 which intersected an interval of 2.86 g/t Au over 110.95 metres, including a high-grade interval of 173 g/t Au over 1.5 metres, true widths unknown.

  • Prospecting during 2022 resulted in the discovery of the 14 Vein showing, drilling of which returned 2.33 g/t Au over 44.19 metres. Geology consists of silica-ankerite-pyrite altered greywacke cut by sheeted quartz veins. For further details see Kestrel's October 26, 2022 news release: https://www.kestrelgold.com/news/oct-25-2022-e7yzr.

  • Numerous historical showings occur throughout the project area, including Farrell where historical values of up to 1,777 g/t Au and 3,560 g/t Ag were returned from grab samples of a 3.0-metre-wide quartz vein and Flagstaff where historical values of up to 5.9 g/t Au and 1,153 g/t Ag were reported for grab samples of quartz veins and stockworks.

  • Recently completed logging and associated road building has significantly improved access throughout the property which is proving of significant value to exploration efforts.

About Kestrel Gold
Kestrel Gold Inc. is an exploration company headquartered in western Canada and focused on the Canadian Cordillera. Kestrel has earned a 100% interest, subject to a 2% NSR royalty with buydown provisions, in the QCM Property which is an orogenic gold target located in the Manson-Germanson placer district. Kestrel has also earned a 100% interest, subject to a 2.5% NSR royalty with buydown provisions, in the KSD Property which is an orogenic gold target located in the Yukon portion of the Tintina Gold Belt. Kestrel is listed on the TSX Venture exchange under the symbol KGC. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Corporation's website "www.kestrelgold.com" for further information.

Forward-Looking Statements
The information and statements in this news release contain certain forward-looking information. This forward-looking information relates to future events or the Corporation's future performance including exploration activity that could take place on the Corporation's properties or projects. This forward-looking information is subject to certain risks and uncertainties and may be based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking information. The Corporation's forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

For further information contact:
Pat Lynch, President and CEO
Office: (403) 660-3329
Email: pat@kestrelgold.com

SOURCE: Kestrel Gold Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Kinross GoldK:CAKGCGold Investing
K:CA,KGC
The Conversation (0)
M&A graphic.

Orla to Buy Musselwhite Gold Mine from Newmont for US$850 Million

Orla Mining (TSX:OLA,NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) has entered into a definitive deal to buy the Musselwhite gold mine from Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM), positioning the company to more than double its annual gold production.

The purchase, valued at US$810 million, with two additional contingent payments of US$20 million each, will set Orla up as a diversified North American gold producer as it marks the company's entry into Canada.

The first contingent payment will be made if the spot gold price exceeds US$2,900 per ounce in the first year after the transaction closes, and the second will be made if the price exceeds US$3,000 in the second year after closure.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold map of the world over black background.

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2024)

The top countries for gold production are poised to benefit from the current gold bull market, as are the gold mining operations in those countries.

After climbing throughout the year, the price of gold hit a high of US$2,782 per ounce on October 30, up more than US$700 since the start of 2024. While it pulled back to around US$2,600 in the weeks following the US election on November 5, prices are still elevated.

Additionally, falling interest rates, geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and the Middle East and continued central bank gold purchases are providing ongoing support for the price of gold.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars in front of Canadian flag.

Indigenous-owned Mining Royalty Firm Targeting Canadian Resource Opportunities

Nations Royalty (TSXV:NRC,OTCQB:NRYCF), the first mining royalty company with majority Indigenous ownership, is attracting attention since listing on the TSX Venture Exchange this past June.

With 77 percent ownership by the Nisga’a Nation, the firm is also backed by Canadian businessman Frank Giustra.

As explained on Nations Royalty's website, the idea is to use mining royalties as a means to achieve financial independence for Indigenous communities, while also providing opportunities for investors.

Keep reading...Show less

White Gold Corp. Announces Significant Increase in Mineral Resources to 1,203,000 oz Gold Indicated and 1,116,600 oz Gold Inferred at the White Gold Project, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. (TSX.V: WGO, OTCQX: WHGOF, FRA: 29W ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for its flagship White Gold project located approximately 95 km south of Dawson City in west-central Yukon, Canada. The updated mineral resource includes a significant increase in total gold ounces, including a 18.5% increase in inferred resources and an 4.3% increase in indicated resources. The White Gold project now comprises 1,203,000 ounces of gold in the Indicated Resource category (17.7 million tonnes averaging 2.12 gt Au) and 1,116,600 ounces of gold in the Inferred Resource category (24.5 million tonnes averaging 1.42 gt Au) at US$2,000oz gold. The gold resources at the White Gold Project are near surface, almost entirely captured within an open pit, and remain open for expansion in multiple directions with additional opportunities to increase total resources via targets within close proximity. Additional increases to the size of the resource may also be possible through an ongoing analysis of the resource block model and by capturing additional ounces hosted within the Target for Further Exploration area which hosts an additional estimated 10 12 million tonnes grading between 1 2 gt Au. These results form part of the Company's work program supported by strategic partners including Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM, NYSE: AEM) and Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Mountain Mining

Stunning High Gold and Copper Soil Results Opens Up Potential New Gold and Copper Region

Red Mountain Mining Limited (“RMX” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that it has received geochemical results for 284 soil samples collected during September from the Company’s 100%-owned Flicka Lake prospect in Ontario, Canada. The soil sampling was undertaken in parallel with a rock grab sampling program (refer ASX announcement: 6 November 2024). Samples were taken from around 400 locations within the Flicka Lake claims and 91 rock grab samples and 284 soil samples were collected and submitted for multielement geochemical analysis.

Keep reading...Show less
Sarama Resources

Sarama Resources Ltd (ASX: SRR) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Sarama Resources Ltd (‘SRR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of SRR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 21 November 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Red Metal Resources Engages German Investor Awareness and Digital Marketing Consultants

Zodiac Gold Terminates Exclusivity Agreement with Mable and Fable Limited to Pursue Multiple Strategic Opportunities and Announces Up To C$500,000 Shareholder-Led Private Placement

World Copper Initiates Strategic Review Process and Engages Advisor

First Helium Reviewing Potential Follow Up Targets to Leduc Anomaly Drill

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Red Metal Resources Engages German Investor Awareness and Digital Marketing Consultants

Precious Metals Investing

Zodiac Gold Terminates Exclusivity Agreement with Mable and Fable Limited to Pursue Multiple Strategic Opportunities and Announces Up To C$500,000 Shareholder-Led Private Placement

Base Metals Investing

World Copper Initiates Strategic Review Process and Engages Advisor

Critical Metals Investing

First Helium Reviewing Potential Follow Up Targets to Leduc Anomaly Drill

resource investing

Wadi Al Junah VMS-Style Copper-Zinc-Gold-Silver Project in Saudi Arabia

copper investing

Impact Receives $512,000 from Research and Development Rebate

Uranium Investing

2024 Infill Drilling on Satellite Uranium Growth Deposits Complete

×