Kestrel Gold - Appoints New Director and CEO and Grants Stock Options

Kestrel Gold - Appoints New Director and CEO and Grants Stock Options

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / April 13, 2026 / Kestrel Gold Inc. ("Kestrel" or the "Corporation")(TSX-V:KGC) announces that Pat Lynch has resigned as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation and that Gordon Aldcorn has been appointed as a Director, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Aldcorn is a veteran of the capital markets and the mining sector with over 25 years experience including a background with the Canadian Stock Exchanges and Canadian Banking. Mr. Aldcorn has spent the most recent period advising junior mining companies across all aspects of the business in the capacity of President, VP Business Development, and Corporate Development and Communications. Mining projects have included jurisdictions of Yukon/Northwest Territories, British Columbia, Peru and Chile.

Pat. Lynch will continue as a Director of the Corporation. Mr. Lynch states: "We are pleased to have Mr. Aldcorn join Kestrel in his new position as an indication that the Company is ready to advance its initiative of growing shareholder value moving forward".

The Corporation also announces the grant to Mr. Aldcorn options to purchase 1,000,000 Common Shares at an exercise price of $0.05 per share, which options will expire on April 10, 2031.

About Kestrel Gold

Kestrel Gold Inc. is an exploration company headquartered in western Canada and focused on the Canadian Cordillera. Kestrel has earned a 100% interest in the QCM Property which is an orogenic gold target located in the Manson-Germanson placer district. Kestrel also owns a 100% interest in the KSD Property which is an orogenic gold target located in the Yukon portion of the Tintina Gold Belt. Kestrel is listed on the TSX Venture exchange under the symbol KGC. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Corporation's website "www.kestrelgold.com" for further information.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

For further information contact:
Gordon Aldcorn, President and Chief Executive Officer
Office: (403) 618-6507
Email: galdcorn@gmail.com

SOURCE: Kestrel Gold Inc.



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