Kelley Hart joins UBS as Financial Advisor in Westport, Connecticut

UBS Wealth Management USA today announced that Kelley Hart has joined the firm in Westport, Connecticut. She joins the East Division led by Chris DiMuria, Market Executive Kevin Adams, and Market Director Jim Miller.

"We are pleased to welcome Kelley to UBS and continue building our presence in Westport," said Jim Miller, Market Director at UBS. "Her extensive industry experience and focus on helping families navigate the complexities of multigenerational wealth will be a valuable addition to our business and the clients we serve."

Previously, Kelley served as a Financial Advisor for JP Morgan Chase, bringing more than 17 years of financial services experience to UBS. Her approach to wealth management emphasizes long-term financial planning, relationship development and multigenerational wealth strategies.

Kelley works with families to bridge generational perspectives, align financial objectives and communicate their intentions around wealth. She also focuses on helping future generations prepare for the responsibilities that come with wealth stewardship. Her approach recognizes that effective wealth management extends beyond investment portfolios to include family values, financial education and the thoughtful transition of wealth across generations.

Outside of work, Kelley enjoys spending time outdoors with her two children and family dog. She is interested in travel, museums and historical preservation and is a member of her local historic district.

Notes to Editors

About UBS
UBS is a leading and truly global wealth manager and the leading universal bank in Switzerland. It also provides diversified asset management solutions and focused investment banking capabilities. UBS manages 7.3 trillion dollars of invested assets as per the second quarter 2026. UBS helps clients achieve their financial goals through personalized advice, solutions and products. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, the firm is operating in more than 50 markets around the globe. UBS Group shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

https://www.ubs.com

© UBS 2026. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

Media:

Christina Aquilina
christina.aquilina@ubs.com

Chloe White
chloe.white@ubs.com

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