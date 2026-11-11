Kelley Hart joins UBS as Financial Advisor in Westport, Connecticut

UBS Wealth Management USA today announced that Kelley Hart has joined the firm in Westport, Connecticut. She joins the East Division led by Chris DiMuria, Market Executive Kevin Adams, and Market Director Jim Miller.
"We are pleased to welcome Kelley to UBS and continue building our presence in Westport," said Jim Miller, Market Director at UBS. "Her extensive industry experience and focus on helping families navigate the complexities of multigenerational wealth will be a valuable addition to our business and the clients we serve."
Previously, Kelley served as a Financial Advisor for JP Morgan Chase, bringing more than 17 years of financial services experience to UBS. Her approach to wealth management emphasizes long-term financial planning, relationship development and multigenerational wealth strategies.
Kelley works with families to bridge generational perspectives, align financial objectives and communicate their intentions around wealth. She also focuses on helping future generations prepare for the responsibilities that come with wealth stewardship. Her approach recognizes that effective wealth management extends beyond investment portfolios to include family values, financial education and the thoughtful transition of wealth across generations.
Outside of work, Kelley enjoys spending time outdoors with her two children and family dog. She is interested in travel, museums and historical preservation and is a member of her local historic district.
Notes to Editors
About UBS
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Christina Aquilina
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Chloe White
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