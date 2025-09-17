K9 Gold Enters Into an Exploration and Option to Purchase Agreement for Newmont's Trinity Silver Project

K9 Gold Corp. (TSXV: KNC,OTC:WDFCF) (FSE: 5GP0) (OTCQB: WDFCF) ("K9" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Exploration Agreement and an Option to Purchase and Sales Agreement with Newmont USA Limited ("Newmont"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Newmont Corporation, regarding the Trinity Silver Project in Pershing County, Nevada. The project covers approximately 14,523 acres (5881 hectares) of owned and leased land. The project is the site of a historic open pit - heap leach silver mining operation.

Jeff Poloni, CEO of K9 commented, "We are extremely pleased with the opportunity to enter into an option to purchase agreement on an excellent Brownfield exploration project. With improving silver prices, the Trinity Silver Project (which includes the historic Trinity Mine) gives us the ability to potentially develop a promising asset in a mining friendly jurisdiction."

The Exploration Agreement

The Agreement grants K9 a lease to the exclusive right to conduct Exploration Work for Minerals on the project lands currently owned by Newmont and a sublease for lands currently leased by Newmont (collectively the" Properties"). The terms of the Agreement are as follows:

  1. On the Effective Date, K9 shall pay USD $50,000 to Newmont and issue 100,000 common shares of K9 as rental payment for the Properties during the first 12-month period of the Agreement;
  2. On or before the first anniversary of the Effective Date, K9 shall pay USD $100,000 to Newmont and issue 300,000 common shares of K9 as rental payment for the Properties during the second 12-month period of the Agreement;
  3. These payments shall not be offset or credited against any production royalty.

The Purchase and Sale Option for the Properties

Subject to the conditions set out in the Exploration Agreement, the Agreement states that Newmont will sell, assign, transfer, convey and deliver to K9 all of its right, title, interest and obligations in both the Owned Properties and the Leased Properties. The payment for the Purchase shall be:

  1. A one-time payment to Newmont of USD $350,000, and
  2. The issuance to Newmont of 700,000 common shares of K9.
  3. The Agreement is subject to a mineral production royalty at a rate of 2% Net Smelter Return. K9 shall have the option, at any time prior to commercial production, to purchase one-half of the royalty for a payment of $3,500.000.

The performance of this Agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

A finders fee, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange is payable in regard to this transaction.

About Trinity Silver Project

The Trinity Silver Project is located about 23 miles northwest of Lovelock in Pershing County, Nevada. The property lies on the west flank of the Trinity Range in northern Nevada. Land holdings include 1280 acres of land owned by Newmont and 18,350 acres in five separate leases. U.S. Borax and Chemical and a joint venture partner operated the Trinity open pit — heap leach mine from September 1987 to August 1988. US Borax reported that they mined a total of 1,085,790 tons of silver oxide mineralization at an average grade of 6.32 oz/ton, recovering approximately 5 million ounces of silver.

The identified mineralization includes both oxide and sulphide material. A National Instrument 43-101 report ("Updated Technical Report on Resources, Trinity Silver Project, Nevada," prepared by SRK Consulting and dated February 26, 2013) reported mineral resource estimates. The resources are reported separately for the oxide and sulphide material, as follows:

Oxide Mineralization

Cut-off grade
 Ag oz/ton		 Resource
 category		 Mineralization
 type		 Tons oz/ton
 Ag		 Contained
 Ag (oz)
0.5 Inferred Oxide 6,430,000 1.134 7,287,000

 

Sulphide Mineralization

Cut-off grade Ag oz/ton Resource category Mineralization type Tons oz/ton
 Ag		 Contained
 Ag (oz)		 %Pb Contained
 Pb (lbs)		 %Zn Contained Zn (lbs)
0.8 Inferred Sulphide 19,790,000 1.07 21,165,000 0.217 85,957,000 0.354 140,253,000

 

An historic stockpile exists on the property with a reported content of:

Mineralization
 type		 Tons grade oz/ton
 Ag		 contained
 oz Ag
Oxide 397,744 0.94-1.40 417,022
Sulphide 30,890 9.48-13.70 365,747

 

These estimates are considered to be historic in nature. Although these estimates were made by a well-established international engineering consultancy group, the Company is not treating these historic estimates as a current resource. The Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify the estimates as a current resource and there is no guarantee that further work will convert these historical estimates to current resources. Additional work to upgrade to a current estimate for the in-place mineralization will include a detailed review of historic drilling to evaluate its validity, twinning of selected drill holes and possibly additional drilling. For the stockpile, a program of test hole drilling will be required.

The Trinity project lies on the western flank of the Trinity Range, one of the generally north-trending ranges formed during Tertiary extension of the Basin and Range Province.

Within the Trinity Range, the basement rocks are comprised of the Middle Triassic to Early Jurassic near-shore deltaic deposits of the Auld Lang Syne Group, which are represented by phyllite, argillite, quartzite, and dirty limestone at the Trinity project. The best-represented pre-Cenozoic deformation in this portion of the Trinity Range is the Jurassic and Cretaceous Nevadan Orogeny, which resulted in low-grade regional metamorphism, variably directed folding, and thrust faulting. A Cretaceous intrusive episode culminated the Nevadan Orogeny and is exemplified by a Cretaceous granodiorite stock just northeast of the Trinity project.

Tertiary volcanic and sedimentary rocks and Quaternary sediments are abundant in the Trinity project area. There is a thin Tertiary rhyolite sequence along the central north-south axis of the property that includes the resource area. These volcanic rocks overlie the Mesozoic phyllite and argillite, exposed to the east, but are separated by an argillite breccia that is closely associated with faulting. The rhyolite includes interbedded rhyolitic flows, welded tuffs, air-fall tuffs, epiclastic tuffs, and lacustrine deposits. Several rhyolite domes, dikes, and sills have also been identified on the property, some of which may be related to mineralization. Early Tertiary north- to northwest-trending faults are present in the Trinity project area, as are younger north- to northeast-trending normal faults. Late Tertiary and/or Quaternary bench and channel gravel deposits and Quaternary alluvium and outwash unconformably overly the rhyolites and cover the western part of the property.

Rhyolite porphyry, aphanitic rhyolite, and volcaniclastic rocks are the principal host rocks for mineralization in the Trinity mine area. Silicification and quartz-adularia-sericite alteration are associated with the mineralization. Tertiary rhyolitic tuffs and flows were extensively altered and form a halo extending 1.6 miles beyond the main mineralized area. This alteration affected the Auld Lang Syne Group only locally along faults and breccia zones.

Mineralization at the Trinity project is controlled by a northeast-trending zone of normal faults. Silver, lead, and zinc mineralization occurs in fractures and bedding planes in Tertiary rhyolite in the hanging- wall block of the fault zone. Although mineralization continues downward into the underlying Triassic rocks, it is more tightly constrained to fractures that host higher-grade vein mineralization. The original Trinity silver deposit can generally be divided into two parts: a sulfide zone below the current pit and to the northeast, and an overlying oxide zone. Borax's mining in the late 1980s focused on a portion of the oxide zone.

Mineralization occurs as oxidized and unoxidized sulfides in veinlets, as fracture-controlled mineralization, and as disseminations within the host rocks, including breccia matrix. Sulfide mineralization consists mainly of pyrite, sphalerite, galena, marcasite, and minor arsenopyrite with various silver minerals, including tetrahedrite-freibergite, pyrargyrite, minor argentite, and rare native silver, with traces of gold, pyrrhotite, stannite, and chalcopyrite. Low-grade lead and zinc have the potential to add value as byproducts.

Next Steps

The Company plans to immediately commence work on a review of all historic data and to create an updated database for the project. Artificial Intelligence will be incorporated to review all geological, geophysical and geochemical data with the objective of creating an updated deposit model. A review of structural patterns is also planned, using satellite imagery and other geospatial information. Field work will include sampling of the historical stockpile and drilling to twin key historical drill holes.

This will be followed by additional drilling leading to an updated mineral resource estimate.

About K9 Gold Corp

K9 Gold Corp has assembled a highly experienced and dynamic team to explore the Trinity Silver Project. K9 also operates the Stony Lake Gold Project in central Newfoundland. The project has been acquired from District Copper Corp by an option agreement, whereby K9 can earn up to a 100% interest in the project (see Company release dated July 30, 2020).

Chris M. Healey, P. Geo, Chief Geologist and a Director of K9 Gold Corp., is the qualified person under NI 43-101 who is responsible for the technical content of this release and approves its release.

Kosta Tsoutsis
Director
K9 Gold Corp.
email: kosta@k9goldcorp.com
Telephone: 604 808-9134

Brian Morrison
Chief Financial Officer and Director
K9 Gold Corp.
email: brian@k9goldcorp.com
telephone: 604 312-6910

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding K9's intention to continue to identify potential transactions and make certain corporate changes and applications. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits K9 will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect managements' current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including K9's inability to identify transactions having satisfactory terms or at all and the results of exploration or review of properties that K9 does acquire. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and K9 assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

