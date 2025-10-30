K9 Gold Corp. Closes First Tranche of Private Placement and Announces Proposed Name Change to Americore Resources Corp.

K9 Gold Corp. Closes First Tranche of Private Placement and Announces Proposed Name Change to Americore Resources Corp.

K9 Gold Corp. (TSXV: KNC,OTC:WDFCF) (OTCQB: WDFCF) (FSE: 5GP) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (originally announced on October 2, 2025 and amended on October 8, 2025).

The Company has issued 3,460,000 units at a price of $0.25 per unit, for gross proceeds of $865,000. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.35 per share for a period of two (2) years, expiring October 30, 2027.

In connection with the closing of this tranche, the Company paid finders' fees totaling $13,000 in cash and issued 52,000 finder warrants, each exercisable to acquire one common share at a price of $0.35 for a period of two (2) years, expiring October 30, 2027.

The securities issued in this financing are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Company also announces that it intends to change its name to Americore Resources Corp., subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The effective date of the name change, and new trading symbol will be announced once approval has been received.

About K9 Gold Corp.

K9 Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The Company's primary asset is the Trinity Silver Project in Pershing County, Nevada, which covers approximately 14,523 acres of owned and leased land and hosts a historic open-pit, heap-leach silver operation.

Kosta Tsoutsis
Director
K9 Gold Corp.
email: kosta@k9goldcorp.com
Telephone: 604 808-9134

Brian Morrison
Chief Financial Officer and Director
K9 Gold Corp.
email: brian@k9goldcorp.com
telephone: 604 312-6910

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding K9's intention to continue to identify potential transactions and make certain corporate changes and applications. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits K9 will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect managements' current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including K9's inability to identify transactions having satisfactory terms or at all and the results of exploration or review of properties that K9 does acquire. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and K9 assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272632

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

K9 GoldTSXV:KNCGold Investing
KNC:CA
The Conversation (0)
K9 Gold

K9 Gold

Leading Gold Exploration in Central Newfoundland's Mining-Friendly Jurisdiction

Leading Gold Exploration in Central Newfoundland's Mining-Friendly Jurisdiction Keep Reading...
K9 Gold Confidently Awaits Analytical Results from Drilling Program on Property in Newfoundland's Gold Mining Hotbed

K9 Gold Confidently Awaits Analytical Results from Drilling Program on Property in Newfoundland's Gold Mining Hotbed

K9 Gold Corp. (OTC Pink: WDFCF) (TSXV: KNC) (FSE: 5GP) continues to learn a great deal from its inaugural drilling season on the company's vast Stony Lake Project, which is nestled comfortably within the suddenly popular Exploits Subzone Gold Belt in Central Newfoundland. But it's what the... Keep Reading...
K9 Provides Clarification for Analytical Data in December 2, 2021 News Release

K9 Provides Clarification for Analytical Data in December 2, 2021 News Release

K9 Gold Corp. (TSXV: KNC) (OTC Pink: WDFCF) (FSE: 5GP) ("K9" or the "Company") wishes to clarify the units reported for the analytical data in a table included in the company news release dated December 2, 2021. The gold values reported in the first paragraph of the release (ppb) are correct,... Keep Reading...
K9 Completes Phase I Drilling and Locates New Gold Target at Stony Lake Project

K9 Completes Phase I Drilling and Locates New Gold Target at Stony Lake Project

K9 Gold Corp. (TSXV: KNC) (OTC Pink: WDFCF) (FSE: 5GP) ("K9" or the "Company") is pleased to provide its shareholders with an update on drilling and exploration activities including recent trenching results from the Moonlight Prospect located on K9's highly prospective Stony Lake project in the... Keep Reading...
Corcel Exploration (CSE:CRCL)

Corcel Exploration

Keep Reading...
Stamp on white paper with "REVOKED" in red; blurred documents in the background.

Mali Revokes 90 Mining Permits, Tightening Control on Sector

Mali’s military-led government has revoked more than 90 mining exploration permits due to alleged non-compliance with the country’s new legal requirements.An official decree signed by Mines Minister Amadou Keita on October 13 announced the revocation of permits issued between 2015 and 2022 for... Keep Reading...
Gold letters spelling "Fed" in front of a pile of gold dollar coins and US flag.

Gold Price Consolidates Just Under US$4,000 as Fed Cuts Rates

The US Federal Reserve held its seventh meeting of 2025 from Tuesday (October 28) to Wednesday (October 29) amid growing division between doves and hawks as job market growth slows and the threat of higher inflation.The central bank met analysts’ expectations by lowering the federal funds rate... Keep Reading...
Brixton Metals Makes Copper-Gold Porphyry Discovery at the Catalyst Target on its Thorn Project

Brixton Metals Makes Copper-Gold Porphyry Discovery at the Catalyst Target on its Thorn Project

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the " Company " or " Brixton ") is pleased to announce the discovery of a new copper-gold porphyry system at the Catalyst Target within its wholly owned Thorn Project located in northwestern British Columbia. The Thorn Project is an... Keep Reading...
Dr. Mark Thornton: Gold Ringing Alarm Bells, Silver Setting Up to Skyrocket

Dr. Mark Thornton: Gold Ringing Alarm Bells, Silver Setting Up to Skyrocket

Dr. Mark Thornton, senior fellow at the Mises Institute, discusses the factors that have taken the gold price to all-time highs. In his view, the key driver is government actions like overspending, borrowing and money printing, none of which are likely to abate soon. He also shares his bullish... Keep Reading...
Blyderiver Canyon in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa.

Why South Africa Remains a Hidden Gem for Gold Investors

For more than 150 years, South Africa has stood among the world’s notable gold producers. From the historic Witwatersrand Basin, once the source of a massive share of global gold output, to today’s modern operations, the country’s mining legacy continues to shape the global market. For investors... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Searchlight Resources Announces Closing of Private Placement

Apple reports fourth quarter results

Kobold to advance Konkola West Project Agreement to Stage 2

Smackover Lithium Receives Key Final Integration Approval from the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission for South West Arkansas Project

Related News

Copper Investing

Kobold to advance Konkola West Project Agreement to Stage 2

resource investing

Senate Rebukes Trump Again, Votes to End National Emergency Tariffs on Canada

Copper Investing

Option Agreement to Sell Pajala Copper Project

Copper Investing

Empire Metals Limited Announces Placing to Raise £7 million

Copper Investing

Agadir Melloul Drilling Update

Cleantech Investing

Troy Minerals Updates on the Operational Mining Permit for its Tsagaan Zalaa Silica Project, Mongolia and Initiates Commodity Off-Take Discussions

Oil & Gas Outlook: World Edition