K9 Gold Corp. Announces Name Change to Americore Resources Corp

K9 Gold Corp. Announces Name Change to Americore Resources Corp

K9 Gold Corp. (TSXV: KNC,OTC:WDFCF) (OTCQB: WDFCF) (FSE: 5GP0) ("K9 Gold" or the "Company is pleased to announce that, effective November 18, 2025, the Company will change its name from K9 Gold Corp. to Americore Resources Corp.

Effective at the opening of trading on November 18, 2025, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new name and the new trading symbol "AMCO". The Company's new CUSIP number will be 03090L108 and its new ISIN will be CA03090L1085.

The share capital of the Company remains unchanged. Shareholders are not required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the Company's new name. Outstanding certificates representing common shares of K9 Gold Corp. will continue to be valid and may be exchanged for certificates bearing the new name at any time.

All other corporate information, including the Company's business operations and its ongoing exploration and development activities, remains unchanged.

About Americore Resources Corp. (formerly K9 Gold Corp.)

Americore Resources Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The Company's primary asset is the Trinity Silver Project in Pershing County, Nevada, which covers approximately 14,523 acres of owned and leased land and hosts a historic open-pit, heap-leach silver operation.

Kosta Tsoutsis
Director
K9 Gold Corp.
email: kosta@k9goldcorp.com
Telephone: 604 808-9134

Brian Morrison
Chief Financial Officer and Director
K9 Gold Corp.
email: brian@k9goldcorp.com
telephone: 604 312-6910

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information
Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding K9's intention to continue to identify potential transactions and make certain corporate changes and applications. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits K9 will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect managements' current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including K9's inability to identify transactions having satisfactory terms or at all and the results of exploration or review of properties that K9 does acquire. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and K9 assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/274400

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

K9 GoldTSXV:KNCGold Investing
KNC:CA
The Conversation (0)
K9 Gold

K9 Gold

Leading Gold Exploration in Central Newfoundland's Mining-Friendly Jurisdiction

Leading Gold Exploration in Central Newfoundland's Mining-Friendly Jurisdiction Keep Reading...
Lahontan Gold (TSXV:LG)

Lahontan Receives BLM Approval Of Santa Fe Exploration Plan Of Operations

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSXV:LG)(OTCQB:LGCXF)(FSE:Y2F) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce that the Federal Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") has published its Decision Record ("DR"), Finding of No Significant Impact ("FONSI"), and approval of the Company's Exploration Plan of... Keep Reading...
East Star Resources

$25M+ Strategic JV Agreement with Endeavour Mining for Gold Exploration in Kazakhstan

East Star Resources Plc (LSE: EST), the Kazakhstan-focused gold and base metals explorer, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding Earn-In and Joint Venture Agreement (the "Agreement") with Endeavour Exploration Limited ("Endeavour"), a subsidiary of Endeavour Mining PLC (LSE:... Keep Reading...
Sitka Drills 119.0 Metres of 1.01 g/t Gold from Surface, Including 10.7 Metres of 4.10 g/t Gold and 1.2 Metres of 24.8 g/t Gold, at the Contact Zone, Confirming Another near Surface Higher-Grade Gold Zone at Its RC Gold Project, Yukon

Sitka Drills 119.0 Metres of 1.01 g/t Gold from Surface, Including 10.7 Metres of 4.10 g/t Gold and 1.2 Metres of 24.8 g/t Gold, at the Contact Zone, Confirming Another near Surface Higher-Grade Gold Zone at Its RC Gold Project, Yukon

Keep Reading...
Peter Schiff, gold bar.

Peter Schiff: Gold, Silver Correction Over? Next Price Triggers, Where to Focus

Peter Schiff, chief economist and global strategist at Euro Pacific Asset Management and founder of Schiff Gold, shares his outlook on gold and silver prices. He also discusses Bitcoin and emerging markets. Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!Securities Disclosure: I,... Keep Reading...
Gold nuggets on black background.

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Regardless of how the gold price is doing, the top gold-mining companies are always making moves.Right now, gold is in the limelight — stimulated by increasing global inflation, geopolitical turmoil and economic uncertainty, the gold price is repeatedly setting new highs in 2025, and broke... Keep Reading...
Stacks of Australian 100-dollar bills, colorful and detailed design.

Aureka Pays AU$1.3 Million to Exit Tandarra Joint Venture

Aureka (ASX:AKA) has sold its 49 percent interest in the Tandarra joint venture in Victoria to its co-owner Catalyst Metals (ASX:CYL) for a cash sale AU$1.3 million.In the Monday (November 10) announcement, Aureka said the move is aligned with its strategy to focus on its flagship Stawell... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Lahontan Receives BLM Approval Of Santa Fe Exploration Plan Of Operations

Empire Metals Limited Announces Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

$25M+ Strategic JV Agreement with Endeavour Mining for Gold Exploration in Kazakhstan

Equity Metals Corporation to Attend 121 Mining Investment Conference in London

Related News

aluminum investing

Glencore Bets on China’s Aluminum Boom with Chuangxin Listing Investment

Copper Investing

Empire Metals Limited Announces Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

Precious Metals Investing

Equity Metals Corporation to Attend 121 Mining Investment Conference in London

Critical Metals Investing

Locksley Advances Toward US Antimony Production

Base Metals Investing

Red Metal Resources Mobilizes Crews to Ville Marie, Quebec, Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery

Critical Metals Investing

Antimony Stocks and the Global Battle for Critical Minerals

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Engages DTEC Engineering to Advance Bankable Feasibility Study for the First Antimony-Free Solar Glass Project in the Americas