October 15, 2025
JZR Gold (TSXV:JZR) is advancing its Vila Nova gold project in Amapá, Brazil, to deliver sustainable shareholder value. The company is commissioning its Vila Nova pilot mill to process approximately 9 million tonnes of historical gold tailings grading 2.7 grams per tonne, representing more than 700,000 ounces of contained gold. Near-term cash flow from mill operations will support ongoing exploration to expand JZR’s gold resources.
The pilot mill will initially reprocess 2 million tonnes of tailings from past mining activities containing significant residual gold. With a planned throughput of 800 tonnes per day and an 89 percent recovery rate, the mill is expected to produce about 2 kilograms of gold daily.
Revenue from the Vila Nova pilot mill is anticipated in the first quarter of 2025, providing cash flow to cover operations and fund further exploration. By reinvesting early proceeds into resource expansion, JZR aims to delineate additional high-grade targets and drive phased, self-sustaining growth without significant external financing.
Company Highlights
- Near term cash-flow from gold tailings operation at flagship Vila Nova gold project in Amapá, Brazil.
- An estimated 9 million tonnes of gold tailings have been identified with grades averaging 2.7 g/t for a projected contained gold content of over 700,000 ounces.
- The Vila Nova project has a fully permitted 800-ton-per-day pilot mill to process high-grade gold tailings for near-term cash flow.
- JZR Gold has invested more than US$7 million in infrastructure and drilling at the Vila Nova project.
- The Vila Nova project is situated in an underexplored region with significant geological upside and proximity to established mining operations.
- Initial operations at Vila Nova are expected to yield approximately 2 kilograms of gold per day.
JZR:CA
4h
JZR Gold
Near-term cash flow with significant upside for gold exploration in Brazil
14 October
JZR Gold Announces First Concentrate From Vila Nova Gold Project
(TheNewswire) October 14, 2025 - TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada JZR Gold Inc. (the "Company" or "JZR") (TSXV: JZR,OTC:JZRIF) is pleased to announce that it has been advised by ECO Mining Oil & Gaz Drilling and Exploration (EIRELI) ("ECO"), the operator of the Vila Nova gold... Keep Reading...
22 July
JZR Gold Announces Closing Of Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering Of Units For $1,800,000
(TheNewswire) July 22, 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada JZR Gold Inc. (TSXV: JZR) (the " Company " or " JZR ") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") of units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of... Keep Reading...
11 July
JZR Gold Inc. Announces Private Placement Offering of Units to Raise Up To $1,500,000
(TheNewswire) July 11, 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada JZR Gold Inc. (TSXV: JZR) (the " Company " or " JZR ") is pleased to announce that it intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") of up to 5,000,000 units (each, a " Unit ") at a... Keep Reading...
13 May
JZR Gold Inc. Announces Completion of Testing of Gravimetric Mill at the Vila Nova Gold Project in Brazil
(TheNewswire) May 13, 2025 - TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada JZR Gold Inc. (TSXV: JZR) (OTCQB: JZRIF) (the " Company " or " JZR ") wishes to provide an update on operations at Vila Nova Gold Project (the " Vila Nova Project " or the " Property ") located in the state of Amapa,... Keep Reading...
04 March
JZR Gold Inc. Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering Of Units
(TheNewswire) March 4, 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada JZR Gold Inc. (TSXV: JZR) (the " Company " or " JZR ") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") of units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of... Keep Reading...
2h
Mapping the Junior Mining Journey from Exploration to Production
Junior explorers play a vital role in the global gold pipeline, often discovering and advancing deposits that are later acquired or developed into producing mines. Yet the path from exploration to production is complex, capital intensive and full of risk. For investors, understanding this... Keep Reading...
4h
Lynette Zang: Gold, Silver Price Surge — "This is the End Game for Fiat"
Lynette Zang, CEO of Zang Enterprises, shares her thoughts on what the gold and silver price surge says about the world today, emphasizing that people are increasingly losing confidence in the monetary system at a global scale. Zang also shares how she's now considering not just a Plan B, but... Keep Reading...
5h
Gold, Silver in Focus, Investors Flocking to Safe Havens — Wheaton's Haytham Hodaly
Haytham Hodaly of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM,NYSE:WPM) discusses what's driving gold and silver's record-setting price moves. He also weighs in on the company's bull market strategy, and the types of conversations Wheaton is having with investors, saying there's a growing appreciation of... Keep Reading...
6h
What Was the Highest Price for Gold?
Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has... Keep Reading...
17h
Pinnacle to Acquire Eight U.S. Critical Minerals, Gold & Silver Projects, Including Past-Producing Assets
PORTFOLIO INCLUDES SIX PROJECTS SURROUNDING PERPETUA’S STIBNITE MINE,AND TWO PROJECTS IN HISTORIC MINING DISTRICTS IN WASHINGTON STATE
Pinnacle Minerals Limited (ASX: PIM) (“Pinnacle” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has entered into a binding agreement for the strategic acquisition of Idaho Antimony Critical Minerals Pty Ltd, an entity that has a binding option agreement to acquire Idaho Antimony Corporation,... Keep Reading...
14 October
Blackrock Announces Arrangements to Address Mailing of Meeting Materials Resulting from the Canada Post Strike
Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC,OTC:BKRRF) (OTCQX: BKRRF) (FSE: AHZ0) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") announces that, due to the current delay of mail service in Canada due to the nationwide strike of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (the "Postal Strike"), the Company may be unable to fully... Keep Reading...
