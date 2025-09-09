Junior Miners and The Gold & Silver Surge

Investorideas.com, a global news source and expert investing resource covering mining stocks issues a snapshot looking at the recent breakouts in gold and silver and news from junior miners in the sector.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6292/265535_image1_452.jpg

1 Year Gold Price in USD/oz

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6292/265535_image1.jpg

Miners are enjoying a big run as investors focus on gold and silver stocks, with ETF.com reporting that "Five of the 10 best-performing U.S.-listed ETFs in 2025 (excluding leveraged, inverse, and single-stock products) are tied to gold miners, and another three are tied to silver miners."

"The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) leads with a 79% gain, followed closely by the iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) and the iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (SLVP), both up 77%."

"Rounding out the group are the Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL), the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX), the Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ), the VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ), and the Themes Gold Miners ETF (AUMI), all posting gains in the 69-72% range."

Recent news on PEA updates from miners making headlines include:

Fully permitted, pre-production gold and silver mining company ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) (FSE: Z7D), just announced the results of its updated Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Quebec1, underscoring the Company's position as a pre-production gold miner with near-term cash-flow and discovery upside.

From the news:
https://ca.finance.yahoo.com/news/ESGold-corp-releases-updated-preliminary-171000467.html

Updated PEA Highlights (All amounts CAD unless otherwise stated)

  • After-Tax NPV (5%): C$24.27 million
  • After-Tax IRR: 60.3%
  • Payback Period: Less than two years
  • Pre-Tax NPV (5%): C$44.53 million
  • Pre-Tax IRR: 105.1%
  • Total LOM Revenue: C$103.73 million
  • CapEx: C$18.81 million (incl. contingency, owner & EPCM); Initial direct CapEx: C$17.44 million
  • LOM Operating Cost: C$32.57 million
  • Mine Life: 4 years
  • Gold Recovery: 92% | Silver Recovery: 77%
  • Gold Price Assumption: US$2,900/oz
  • Silver Price Assumption: US$31.72/oz
  • Exchange Rate: 1.45 CAD/USD

The PEA base case includes mica at US$300/t and related tonnage assumptions; implied mica revenue is derived within the model.

Download the Updated PEA Report https://esgold.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/09/ESGold_2025-09-03_Montauban_2025_PEA_Report.pdf.

The updated Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, replaces the Company's previous 2023 PEA, which reported a base-case after-tax NPV (5%) of C$6.99 million and an IRR of 23.4%, as disclosed in the technical report dated March 1, 2023, available on SEDAR+.

"This PEA is a milestone for ESGold and a validation of our strategy," said Gordon Robb, CEO of ESGold. "A 60% after-tax IRR, sub-two-year payback, and low initial capex are the hallmarks of a project built to generate cash flow quickly while limiting dilution and execution risk. Just as important, our fully permitted status and construction progress reduce the timeline from paper to pour. With commissioning preparations underway and a robust exploration pipeline, anchored by an upcoming 3D model and recent deep imaging to ~1,200 metres, we see a clear runway to first production by year-end and meaningful growth beyond it. We're excited, aligned, and focused on delivering."

ESGold is advancing a district-scale view of Montauban. A consolidated 3D geological model, integrating 2015 VTEM, historical work, and new ANT deep-imaging-is nearing completion. The previously conducted ambient noise tomography (ANT) survey has traced key structures to ~1,200 m depth, materially deeper than earlier scope, indicating potential for mineralized zones below and beyond historically worked areas.

VMS systems commonly occur in clusters, the emerging structural framework supports the potential for additional lenses outside the current footprint. Broken Hill-style characteristics observed at Montauban, including mineralogy and complex structural overprints, reinforce the interpretation of a broader, multi-lens system typical of high-grade VMS districts. This workstream complements ESGold's near-term production plan while opening blue-sky growth across the camp.

The updated PEA delivers an independent validation of Montauban's economics, reducing project risk by quantifying capital needs, margins, and payback while confirming a practical path from construction to operations. Coupled with full permits and late-stage site work, it strengthens ESGold's position to secure funding on more favourable terms.

Amex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AMX) (FSE: MX0) (OTCQX: AMXEF) recently announced the results of an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment (the "PEA") for its wholly-owned Perron gold project (the "Project"), located near the towns of Normétal and Valcanton in the province of Quebec, Canada. The PEA was prepared in collaboration with independent engineering and geological firms Evomine, Bumigeme, P&E Mining Consultants, Norda Stelo, and Laurentia Exploration.

From the news:
Perron updated Preliminary Economic Assessment Highlights:

The Perron PEA has been updated to incorporate the latest Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE - released May 21st, 2025) and a new project development strategy. The following assumes a gold price of US$2,500/ounce ("oz") and a C$/US$ exchange rate of 1.38:1.

Staged production strategy derisk the project, simplifies the permitting process, accelerates time to revenue (targeting 2028) and minimizes shareholder dilution, with Phase 2 mine construction financed from free cash flow.

Phase 1:

4-year 1,000 tpd contract mining, toll-milling operation in the Abitibi region, where numerous processing plants are in operation;

Low initial capital cost estimate of $146.1M which is partially offset from pre-production revenues of $68.6M for a net Initial CAPEX of $77.5M;

Average annual gold production of 102,000 oz gold ("Au") at an All in Sustaining Cost ("AISC") of US$1,165/oz Au;

Average diluted head grade of 10.07 grams per tonne ("gpt") for 0.41 million oz Au.

Phase 2

13-year 2,000 tpd owner operated mine with on-site processing facility;

Growth capital of $191.6M;

Average annual production of 93,000 oz Au at an AISC of US$1,027/oz Au;

Average diluted head grade of 4.32 gpt for 1.25 million oz Au.

Life of Mine ("LOM") of 17.5 years;

Average annual production of 95,000 oz Au, or 1.66 million oz Au over LOM, including an average per year of 112,000 oz for the first 10 years.

LOM Average diluted grade of 5.07 gpt Au;

LOM AISC of US$1,061/oz Au;

LOM Sustaining Capex of $386.3M;

Pre-tax NPV of $1,885M and After-tax NPV of $1,085M;

Pre-tax IRR of 99.1% and After-tax IRR of 70.1%;

Cumulative Pre-tax Undiscounted Net Free Cash Flow of $3,010M and Cumulative After-tax Undiscounted Net Free Cash Flow of $1,768M;

Pre-tax payback period of 1.1 years and After-tax payback period of 1.4.

Another junior, Silver X Mining Corp. (TSXV: AGX) (OTCQB: AGXPF) (FSE: AGX) just announced the results of a new Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") demonstrating a district-scale project with combined mining and processing capacity of 3,000 tonnes per day ("tpd") and annual metal production in excess of 6 Moz AgEq. The PEA was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

From the news:
PEA Highlights (2025)

Life of Mine (LOM) of 14 years at 3,000 tpd combined mining and processing capacity.

Average annual production of approximately 6.2 million ounces of silver equivalent (AgEq)1.

After-Tax Net Present Value (NPV) of $440 million at a 5% discount rate.

LOM Cash Costs2 of $11.8/oz AgEq and LOM All-In Sustaining Costs ("AISC")2 of $15.8/oz AgEq.

Initial Capex of $82 million, including 13% contingency, for the new processing facility, dry-stacked tailings and mine development.

Robust project economics, confirming Silver X's potential to scale into a mid-tier silver producer.

Aggressive upcoming drill campaigns aimed at both upgrading resource categories and expanding tonnage and grades across the district.

In July that Augusta Gold Corp. (TSX: G) (OTCQB: AUGG) entered into a definitive merger agreement with AngloGold Ashanti to acquire all of the Company's issued and outstanding shares of common stock at a price of C$1.70 per share of common stock .

The Price represented a premium of approximately 28% to the closing price of the Company's common stock on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") on July 15, 2025, the last trading day prior to the announcement of the Transaction and approximately 37% to the volume-weighted average share price on the TSX over the 20 trading days prior to such date.

Research mining stocks at Investorideas.com
https://www.investorideas.com/Gold_Stocks/

About Investorideas.com - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas.com is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all.

Disclaimer/Disclosure: ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) (FSE: Z7D) is a paid monthly featured mining stock on Investor ideas. More payment details and disclosure: This is not investment opinion. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/. More disclaimer: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp.

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp.

Follow us on X @investorideas
Follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Investorideas
Follow us on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/Investorideas

Contact Investorideas.
800 665 0411

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/265535

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ESGoldESAU:CCCSE:ESAUPrecious Metals Investing
ESAU:CC
The Conversation (0)
Alice River Gold Project Drilling Update

Alice River Gold Project Drilling Update

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Alice River Gold Project Drilling Update

Download the PDF here.

Locksley Resources Limited Doubles Landholding Abutting MP Materials in Mojave Hub

Locksley Resources Limited Doubles Landholding Abutting MP Materials in Mojave Hub

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is pleased to advise that it has significantly expanded its strategic footprint within the Mojave Critical Minerals Corridor through the staking of an additional 249 claims taking total claims to 491 claims.

Highlights

- 249 additional claims staked, increasing Locksley's strategic footprint to over 40 sq km of highly prospective critical minerals ground in California's Mojave region

- New ground abuts Locksley's existing tenure and is adjacent to the MP Materials claims which includes the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine, the only producing rare earths mine and processing facility in North America

- Separate claim package located 3km North and along strike of Dateline Resources (ASX:DTR) Colosseum Mine, encompassing an area with polymetallic and precious metals prospectivity identified from proximal occurrences in USGS geological datasets

- Expands Locksley's exploration pipeline across antimony, REEs and polymetallic prospects, reinforcing the Company's positioning within the U.S. critical minerals thematic

- Claims were prioritised following geological review of historical datasets and developing understanding of the regional geology and mineralisation potential from ongoing geological and structural mapping

- Enhanced optionality for Locksley's Mine-to-Market strategy, which encompasses both upstream project development and downstream critical minerals processing

These new claims are adjacent to Locksley's existing tenement position and adjoin MP Materials landholding which include the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine. In addition, the new claims secure additional acreage abutting the recently identified antimony, rare earth elements (REEs), and polymetallic mineralisation.

Strategic Rationale

The additional claims significantly strengthen Locksley's competitive positioning within one of the most prospective critical minerals regions in the United States. With demand for antimony and REEs underpinned by U.S. supply chain security initiatives, the expanded landholding provides Locksley with a broader platform to advance multiple exploration and development opportunities.

The south-east claims encompass the favourable gneissic geology which hosts the Mountain Pass mine and carbonatites. Significantly, there are substantial regional north to north-west striking structures evident in the magnetic geophysics datasets. These transgress across the areas staked which conceptually have the potential to host pathways for REE bearing carbonatites and be related to other styles of mineralisation.

The Northern claims are 3km directly along strike from Dateline Resources Colosseum Gold Project. In addition, the USGS geochemical database indicates polymetallic and precious metals occurrences in the area immediately adjoining the new northern claims. As such there are multiple commodity opportunities evident within this claim area.

Importantly, several of the new claims directly adjoin the Mountain Pass larger claim package, underlining the strategic significance of Locksley's footprint within the corridor. This positioning enhances potential for both exploration discovery and long-term commercialisation pathways, including downstream processing partnerships in line with U.S. government priorities for supply chain resilience.

Locksley's Technical Director Julian Woodcock, commented:

"This expansion materially enhances our strategic footprint in the Mojave Corridor, a region central to U.S. critical minerals security. With additional ground abutting our existing claims and adjoining the MP Materials Mountain Pass larger claim package, we are exceptionally well positioned to advance a diversified pipeline of exploration and downstream opportunities across antimony, rare earths, other critical minerals and precious metals potential."

Claim Staking

Locksley has completed the claim staking activities and the filing process has been initiated . No competing claims were identified in the areas staked and Locksley is confident that the ground rights will be confirmed in the adjudication process, however the process needs to be completed until mineral rights are granted.

Next Steps

Locksley will prioritise:

- Completing registration activities of the new claims with the required Federal and State Agencies;

- Compilation and integration of new geological data from the expanded tenure;

- Design of stream sediment and rock chip sampling programs across the area with intention to be undertaken in Q4 2025;

- Systematic exploration targeting high-priority antimony, REE and polymetallic anomalies; and

- Advancing permitting activities across the consolidated claim block to fast-track drilling approvals.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/QMVY267G



About Locksley Resources Limited:

Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY,OTC:LKYRF) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) (FRA:X5L) is an ASX-listed explorer focused on critical minerals in the United States of America. The Company is actively advancing exploration across the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley Resources aims to generate shareholder value through strategic exploration, discovery and development of critical minerals for U.S.

Mojave Project

Located in the Mojave Desert, California, the Mojave Project comprises over 240 claims across two contiguous prospect areas, namely, the North Block-Northeast Block and the El Campo Prospect. The North Block directly abuts claims held by MP Materials, while El Campo lies along strike of the Mountain Pass Mine and is enveloped by MP Materials' claims, highlighting the strong geological continuity and exploration potential of the project area.

In addition to rare earths, the Mojave Project hosts the historic "Desert Antimony Mine", which last operated in 1937. Despite the United States currently having no domestic antimony production, demand for the metal remains high due to its essential role in defense systems, semiconductors, and metal alloys. With surface samples grading up to 46% Sb as well as silver up to 1,022 g/t Ag, the Desert Mine prospect represents one of the highest-grade known antimony occurrences in the U.S.

Locksley's North American position is further strengthened by rising geopolitical urgency to diversify supply chains away from China, the global leader in both REE & antimony production. With its maiden drilling program planned, the Mojave Project is uniquely positioned to align with U.S. strategic objectives around critical mineral independence and economic security.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Apollo Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

Apollo Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

Apollo Silver Corp. (" Apollo " or the " Company ") (TSX.V:APGO, OTCQB:APGOF, Frankfurt:6ZF0) announces that, further to its news release dated September 2, 2025, the Company will proceed with a consolidation (the " Consolidation ") of its issued and outstanding common shares (" Shares ") on the basis of five (5) pre-Consolidation Shares for every one (1) post-Consolidation Share.

The Company's name and trading symbol will remain unchanged following the Consolidation. The new CUSIP and ISIN for post-Consolidation Shares will be 03370A307 and CA03770A3073, respectively. The Consolidation will take effect on September 15, 2025.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LaFleur Minerals Closes Fully Subscribed LIFE Offering and Announces Investor Relations Partnerships

LaFleur Minerals Closes Fully Subscribed LIFE Offering and Announces Investor Relations Partnerships

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company" or "Issuer") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated July 30, 2025, and August 29, 2025, the Company has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units of the Company (the "LIFE Units") at a price of $0.48 per Unit under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (as defined herein) for gross proceeds of $2,880,000 (the "LIFE Offering"). The Company also intends to close its previously announced charity flow-through offering up to 3,750,000 charity flow-through units of the Company at a price of $0.69 per charity flow-through unit for gross proceeds of up to $2,587,500.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Engages Rangefront Mining Services to Complete Ni 43-101 Technical Report on Elephant Project

Element79 Gold Corp Engages Rangefront Mining Services to Complete Ni 43-101 Technical Report on Elephant Project

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire September 10, 2025 Element79 Gold Corp (CSE: ELEM,OTC:ELMGF, OTC: ELMGF, FSE: 7YS0) ("Element79", the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Rangefront Mining Services of Elko, Nevada ("Rangefront") to complete a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Technical Report on its 100%-owned Elephant Project, located within the highly productive Battle Mountain Trend in Nevada, USA.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Options Prospectus

Options Prospectus

Adavale Resources (ADD:AU) has announced Options Prospectus

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

LKY Doubles Landholding Abutting MP Materials in Mojave Hub

Quetzal Copper Announces Refiling of June 30, 2025 Financial Statements

UK Revenue Update

Alice River Gold Project Drilling Update

Related News

resource investing

LKY Doubles Landholding Abutting MP Materials in Mojave Hub

Base Metals Investing

Quetzal Copper Announces Refiling of June 30, 2025 Financial Statements

Tech Investing

CG1O: Security Class Suspension from Quotation

Emerging Tech Investing

Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position

Base Metals Investing

Olympic Domain Project Update with BHP

graphite investing

Corporate Presentation

Base Metals Investing

Two Pools Project expands with new tenement applications

×